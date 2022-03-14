Interested in following the SC House budget debate? Here’s how to watch, who to watch for

Joseph Bustos
·2 min read

South Carolina House members are set to start debating a spending plan for the 2022-23 budget year Monday. It was during this same budgeting process last year that the state wound up adopting a controversial measure to prevent face mask mandates in schools. What will happen during this year’s budget debates?

If you’re planning on watching, here are some tips to follow along.

How big is the spending plan?

House budget writers have proposed a $13.9 billion spending plan, which includes a 3% raise for state employees and an increase to state starting pay for teachers to $40,000 from $36,000.

The spending plan also would distribute the $4.6 billion in new revenue the state has to spend and the $525 million from the Savannah River Site settlement. Budget writers already took more than $600 million off of the revenue figures to account for a proposed income tax cut.

S.C. Rep. Murrell Smith, R-Sumter presents the budget for final reading during a session of the South Carolina House of Representatives.
S.C. Rep. Murrell Smith, R-Sumter presents the budget for final reading during a session of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Who to watch

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, has led the budget writing process in committee.

Speaker Jay Lucas and Speaker Pro Tempore Tommy Pope will have to rule on objections when members propose amendments and whether they are relevant to the budget.

State Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg is the first vice chair of the Ways and Means Committee. She is a long-time advocate of giving raises and bonuses to state employees.

Bill Clyburn D-Aiken, Gilda Cobb-Hunter D-Orangeburg and Patrick Dennis, chief of staff and general council to the speaker of the house, talk at the South Carolina State House on January 11, 2022.
Bill Clyburn D-Aiken, Gilda Cobb-Hunter D-Orangeburg and Patrick Dennis, chief of staff and general council to the speaker of the house, talk at the South Carolina State House on January 11, 2022.

What’s a proviso?

Lawmakers can propose one-year provisions to attach to the budget. Sometimes, this is how programs get started, such as the state’s 4-year-old kindergarten program.

It’s also how state Rep. Stewart Jones, R-Laurens, added two provisions attempting to ban mask mandates in public schools and colleges last year, when most thought the COVID-19 pandemic was coming to an end.

Both of those provisions eventually were thrown out by a court, allowing school districts to mandate masks if they wanted.

Provisos in the budget have to be related to state spending.

What to watch for

Some lawmakers have been calling for a suspension in the state gas tax to help motorists cope with high gas prices. So lawmakers may want to push a proviso in an effort for relief at the gas pump.

How to watch

The budget debate begins at 1 p.m. Monday and will be streamed on the legislative website: www.scstatehouse.gov.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Comox teenager wins grueling Arctic Ultra race

    An 18-year-old from Comox, B.C., won the Arctic Ultra endurance test earlier this month, a contest that dubs itself the "toughest, windiest, and coldest ultra foot race in the world." Rio Crystal was the youngest competitor and the only Canadian competing in the race. Officially called the 6633 Arctic Ultra, the race spans 400 kilometres and more than 3,600 metres of elevation change. It runs through some of the most extreme landscapes on Earth, with temperatures dropping as low as –40 C. Taking

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.