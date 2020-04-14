Interested In Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)? Here's What Its Recent Performance Looks Like

Assessing Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions's (ENXTPA:ML) past track record of performance is an insightful exercise for investors. It allows us to reflect on whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess ML's recent performance announced on 31 December 2019 and evaluate these figures to its long-term trend and industry movements.

Commentary On ML's Past Performance

ML's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of €1.7b has increased by 4.5% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 9.9%, indicating the rate at which ML is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s take a look at what’s transpiring with margins and whether the rest of the industry is experiencing the hit as well.

ENXTPA:ML Income Statement April 14th 2020

In terms of returns from investment, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 13% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.4% exceeds the FR Auto Components industry of 4.7%, indicating Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 14% to 11%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 24% to 45% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

