Interested In Archrock's (NYSE:AROC) Upcoming US$0.14 Dividend? You Have Two Days Left

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 10th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of November.

Archrock's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.58 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Archrock has a trailing yield of 9.1% on the current share price of $6.38. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

View our latest analysis for Archrock

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Archrock lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. It paid out more than half (73%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Archrock was unprofitable last year, but at least the general trend suggests its earnings have been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Archrock's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were seven years ago.

We update our analysis on Archrock every 24 hours, so you can always get the latest insights on its financial health, here.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Archrock? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making. However, we note that the dividend was covered by cash flow. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

If you're not too concerned about Archrock's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Archrock and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

Story continues