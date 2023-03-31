Interested In American Eagle Outfitters' (NYSE:AEO) Upcoming US$0.10 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase American Eagle Outfitters' shares before the 5th of April to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.40 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that American Eagle Outfitters has a trailing yield of 3.0% on the current share price of $13.17. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether American Eagle Outfitters has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

View our latest analysis for American Eagle Outfitters

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. American Eagle Outfitters paid out more than half (52%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 44% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're discomforted by American Eagle Outfitters's 11% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. American Eagle Outfitters's dividend payments per share have declined at 0.9% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy American Eagle Outfitters for the upcoming dividend? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about American Eagle Outfitters from a dividend perspective.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with American Eagle Outfitters, you should know about the other risks facing this business. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for American Eagle Outfitters and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here