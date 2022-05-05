Interest rates: What are they and how high could they go?

Kevin Peachey - Personal finance correspondent, BBC News
Interest rates have been raised from 0.75% to 1% - their highest level for 13 years.

The Bank of England hopes the move will help ease the rate at which prices are increasing. It warned that, by the end of this year, inflation would be over 10%, something not seen since 1982.

Why are prices and interest rates going up?

Prices are now rising quickly in the UK and around the world, as Covid restrictions ease and consumers spend more.

But many firms are having problems getting enough goods to sell. And with more buyers chasing too few goods, prices have risen.

There has also been a very sharp rise in oil and gas costs - a problem made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

One way that the Bank of England tries to control rising prices - or inflation - is to raise interest rates. This encourages people and firms to borrow and spend less, or to save money.

However, it is a tough balancing act for the Bank, because it also does not want to slow the economy too much.

Since the global financial crisis of 2008, UK interest rates have been at historically low levels. Last year, they were as low as 0.1%.

Interest rate rises
Interest rate rises

How high could interest rates go?

Most observers had been expecting UK interest rates to reach 1.25% this year, but they could go higher.

The Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR) - the government's independent economic advisor - looked at what might happen if the UK were to experience higher and more persistent inflation.

This can happen when people think price rises will continue - businesses raise prices to keep making a profit and workers demand wage increases to maintain living standards.

The OBR has suggested that if this occurs, then UK interest rates could hit 3.5%.

The Bank of England, in its own forecasts, said price rises could accelerate to a level not seen since 1982, but that the economic output could shrink next year too.

How do interest rates affect me?

If interest rates rise, it can make borrowing more expensive - especially for homeowners with mortgages.

Bank of England interest rates also influences the interest charged on other forms of credit, such as credit cards, bank loans and car loans.

So even if you don't have a mortgage, changes in interest rates could still affect you.

Man at cash machine
Man at cash machine

Bank of England decisions also affect the interest rates people earn on their savings.

Individual banks usually pass on any interest rate rises to their savers - giving them a higher return on their money.

What does that mean to me in pounds and pence?

About a third of UK adults have a mortgage. Of those, three-quarters have a fixed mortgage, so will not be immediately affected. The rest - about two million people - will see their monthly repayments rise.

Those a typical tracker mortgage will have to pay about £25 more a month. Those on standard variable rate (SVR) mortgages will see a £16 increase.

This comes on top of increases following rate rise decisions made by the Bank of England in recent months.

That means, compared with pre-December 2021, tracker mortgage customers could be paying about £90 more a month overall, and SVR mortgage holders about £57 more.

Savers are getting slightly more return, but the buying power of it is being diluted by rising prices.

That could mean that saving for a deposit for a first home continues to be tough for young, potential homeowners.

How does the Bank of England set interest rates?

Interest rates are decided by a team of nine economists, the Monetary Policy Committee.

They meet eight times a year - roughly once every six weeks - to look at how the economy is performing.

Their decisions are always published at 12:00 on a Thursday.

Are other countries raising their interest rates?

There is a limit to how much the Bank of England can influence the impact of global factors.

However, there has been a relatively similar approach taken by other countries around the world.

For example, the US central bank has announced its biggest interest rate increase in more than two decades.

Countries including India and Australia have also hiked rates.

