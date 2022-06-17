Interest rate hike, bear market, crypto crash, and more happened this week. This is what it means.

Medora Lee, USA TODAY
·8 min read

It’s been a busy week, dominated by bear markets, a Federal Reserve interest rate hike, record gas prices, crypto plunges, layoffs, and more.

With everything coming at once, it can be hard to ferret out what it all means.

But the market spoke loudly this week, with all three major stock indices falling to new 52-week lows on Thursday after a short-lived rebound Wednesday.

And it may be suggesting consumers prepare for more gloom.

Most economists expect high inflation to linger, the Fed to continue raising its benchmark fed funds interest rate, the economy to tilt towards recession if not into recession, and unemployment to rise.

What did the Fed do and what does it mean?

The Fed raised rates by 0.75%, the largest increase since November 1994, to fight surging inflation.  

For weeks, most everyone had expected a half-point increase, especially after the consumer price index over the 12 months to April had dipped to 8.3% from March’s 8.5%. But when May unexpectedly accelerated to 8.6%, the mood changed quickly, and talk turned to the possibility of a bigger rate hike, which the Fed delivered.

The unusually large three-quarter point hike in the Fed's benchmark short-term rate is going to have a lot of impacts on Americans' finances. (June 15)
The unusually large three-quarter point hike in the Fed's benchmark short-term rate is going to have a lot of impacts on Americans' finances. (June 15)

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also said another 75-basis-point increase remains on the table for July. And more rate hikes after that should boost the fed funds rate to end the year at 3.4% and 3.8% next year from the current 1.5% to 1.75% target range, Fed forecasts show.

Even with all those rate increases, the Fed still sees year-end inflation (based on the personal consumption expenditures price index) at 5.2% and 2.6% next year, both above its 2% target.

FED EFFECTS: How faster, bigger Fed rate hikes affect credit card, mortgage, savings rates and stocks

DOING WHAT IT TAKES: Powell says Fed will keep hiking interest rates until it curtails inflation

Will gas prices drop any time soon?

It’s unlikely gas prices will fall significantly soon. National gas prices continue lingering near record highs, last averaging $5.009 for a gallon of regular unleaded, according to AAA.

With inventories running below average, refinery capacity to transform oil into usable products stretched, the only route to lower prices is if demand falls.

PUMP PAIN: Caution: 'Cruel summer' ahead as gas surge continues

LEAVING IT TO COMPANIES: With gas prices at $5 a gallon, Biden tells oil companies to cut costs for Americans

However, “based on the demand we’re seeing, it seems high prices have not really deterred drivers,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said earlier this week. “If prices stay at or above $5, we may see people start to change their daily driving habits or lifestyle.”

Natasha Kaneva, head of global commodities strategy at JP Morgan, expects the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded will hit at least $6 this summer.

"Unfortunately, the tools at the Administration’s disposal are likely limited in both number and potential impact," she said in a report on Friday. "Unless the US government is able to find a refinery it can help restart or ramp up production in the next few months, the Biden Administration will be left with few good options."

What do rate hikes mean for consumers?

The Fed doesn’t directly control consumer rates, but whenever the Fed raises its benchmark rate, all other interest rates eventually follow suit. That means interest rates on all debt including mortgages, credit cards, and loans will rise as well as those on savings instruments like CDs, government bonds and savings accounts.

So, it’s probably a good time for consumers to start planning. For example, people should start paying off debt with the highest interest rates, if possible.

CREDIT CARD REWARD: Got a Sam's Club credit card? Buy gas on Saturdays and you can earn 10% in rewards in June.

HOME BUYING STING: Average US mortgage rates see the most significant jump in 35 year

Or they can transfer credit card balances to lower rate cards or call their credit card issuer and ask for a lower interest rate on their current card, Matt Schulz, LendingTree chief credit analyst, said.

“Far too few people do it, but 70% of those who asked in the past year got at least some reduction,” he said. “The average decrease was 7 percentage points, which is significant.”

What's going on with the stock market?

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index has already fallen into a bear market, which means it has dropped at least 20% from its record high in January. And many analysts expect further losses as the Fed tightens the noose around inflation with much higher rates.

Higher rates typically hit growth and technology sectors hard because those companies rely most on borrowing to fuel earnings growth.

But twin fears of higher rates and lingering inflation turbocharged more widespread selling.

“Such has been the speed of recent moves in markets that our once-bearish calls for ...the S&P 500 now look conservative,” John Higgins, Capital Economics chief markets economist, wrote in a commentary.

Inflation has already hammered consumer budgets and quickly shifted spending patterns, as some retailers discovered with weaker-than-expected earnings last quarter. Coupled with steady rate hikes, consumers will likely get squeezed again and company earnings will pay the price.

Are we going to have a  recession?

Possibly. May retail sales data didn’t attract much attention, but it was important because it was surprisingly weak. Sales declined for the first time since December, easing 0.3%, compared with forecasts for a gain. They were likely even lower if adjusted for inflation.

“Consumers are pulling back on spending amid headwinds from Russia-Ukraine, surging energy and food prices, tightening monetary policy, a cooling housing market, the end of crisis-era fiscal stimulus, and Chinese lockdowns,” Bill Adams, Comerica Bank chief economist, said.

PRICE WORRIES: 'Americans are anxious': Unrelenting inflation puts pressure on Biden ahead of midterms

FEELING A CHILL: Closer look at looming recession: Consumers and jobs market may not be as healthy as you think

Retail sales cover about half of personal consumption expenditures, so the decline is meaningful to economic growth.

“May’s retail sales report increases the risk that GDP contracted for a second consecutive quarter in the second quarter of 2022,” Adams said.

WHAT'S AHEAD: Stagflation vs recession: What's the difference? Which is worse?

PREPARATION: Worried about a recession? Then make these 3 retirement moves now.

If that happens, the U.S. economy would technically be in recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth. The economy contracted 1.5% in the first quarter.

Globally, 76% of CEOs believe their primary region of operation is already in recession or will be in one in the next 12 to 18 months, according to a Conference Board survey on Friday.

What’s the outlook for jobs?

Warning signs are flashing that the labor market is about to significantly weaken.

The Fed projects the unemployment rate will inch up to 3.7% by year-end, from May’s 3.6%, and continue steadily rising to end 2023 at 3.9% and 2024 at 4.1%.

But many economists think those forecasts are too optimistic. As consumers continue to slow spending, company profits will compress, and cutbacks made. That’s why Wells Fargo Chief Economist Jay Bryson has changed his outlook to a mild recession by mid-2023 with unemployment climbing towards 5% by the end of next year.

HIRING HELP: Are you a college student or recent grad looking for a job? We’re here to help.

STRONG LABOR MARKET: Biden hails 'historically robust' jobs numbers

“The outlook for the rest of this year and next is turning less rosy as the tightening in financial market conditions will have economic costs,” Ryan Sweet, an economist at Moody’s Analytics said.

Why is crypto falling?

Crypto hasn’t been the hedge against inflation some thought it was a year ago when Goldman Sachs declared crypto a new asset class.

Crypto has also stumbled in line with the stock market, only more so, in the face of economic uncertainty.

HOLDING ON: Interest in crypto, other digital assets still strong despite recent crash, survey shows

CRYPTO PLUNGE: Why is crypto crashing and will it recover? Luna and Terra aren't entirely to blame

The true test will be if or when it rebounds, some say. Bitcoin has lost about 70% of its value from its record high in early November, while other digital assets have basically become worthless. Crypto enthusiasts like to remind people, though, that popular digital assets like Bitcoin are resilient.

“Even though crypto assets have behaved as anything but a diversifier...selling off more than traditional assets as the COVID-19 pandemic set in—he (Michael Sonnenshein) says that their faster and stronger rebound in 2020 only reassured investors about their resiliency as an asset class,” Goldman Sachs cited Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, as saying in its crypto report last year.

Medora Lee is a money, markets, and personal finance reporter at USA TODAY. You can reach her at mjlee@usatoday.com and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday morning.  

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rate hike, bear market, crypto crash, recession. Here's what it means.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Federal Reserve increases key interest rate by 0.75% in biggest hike since 1994. What's that mean for economy and you?

    The Fed hiked its key interest rate by the most since 1994 to fight inflation. It forecast more big increases that will impact rates for consumers.

  • Russian gas to Europe falls short as heatwave drives demand

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian gas flows to Europe fell short of demand on Friday, coinciding with an early heatwave gripping its south and boosting benchmark prices already lifted by concerns the continent may struggle to build up storage in time for winter. Italy and Slovakia reported receiving less than half of the usual volumes through the Nordstream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany and accounts for around 40% of Russian pipeline flows to the European Union. France said it had received no Russian gas from Germany since June 15.

  • Here’s What to Cook Every Night This Week (June 20 – 26)

    If you’re like us, your schedule becomes pretty packed come summer . To make sure you have all the time you need to make it to camp drop-offs, swim...

  • With record pump prices, Biden hard-pressed to ramp up Russia sanctions

    As the Biden administration contemplates expanding punitive measures on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, a big hurdle lies closer to home: the American consumer. U.S. drivers are embarking on summer vacations with gasoline prices averaging more than $5 a gallon for the first time ever. Tougher sanctions on Russia, among the world's biggest oil and gas suppliers, would likely only make that worse.

  • Biden trip to Saudi Arabia shows fossil fuel dependence is a recipe for misery

    Russia, Saudi Arabia and other petrostates reap the benefits of high oil prices, putting our American values and morals at risk.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n