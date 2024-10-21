“There was some interest” – Liverpool star admits he came close to leaving in the summer

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has claimed that there was interest in his services in the summer transfer window but a move failed to materialise.

The goalkeeper has been the back up at Anfield because of the presence of Alisson who is one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Whenever Kelleher has been given the opportunity to play, he has impressed and after a long spell in the starting line up last season, interest in his services increased.

At most of the Premier League clubs, he would be the first choice goalkeeper considering his talent and potential. However, he is unlucky to be in the same team with Alisson.

While speaking to The Times, the goalkeeper has claimed that he knows he will be the second choice at Liverpool and he is happy to get opportunities at the club due to the high number of matches they are involved in.

Interested clubs failed to match Liverpool’s asking price for the goalkeeper which eventually kept him at the club.

“I think that’s a good point,” said Kelleher.

“It does work both ways. I played so many times last season and if you do well your valuation goes up. Obviously the club is going to want to get a good profit.

“There was some interest. It’s normal that, when you play for a club like Liverpool – and I obviously had a long spell in goal last season and thought I did quite well.

“I spoke with the manager about the situation, but it was never going to change because the fact is that I am up against Alisson and he’s one of the best in the world. So he’s always going to be No 1 and he’s always going to play.

Caoimhin Kelleher came close to leaving Liverpool in the summer. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

“There were other factors, like negotiations with clubs as well as Liverpool needing to be happy. At the end of the day, it just didn’t materialise and I didn’t get a move.

“But it’s not the worst thing in the world to stay at a club like Liverpool. You get opportunities to play because we’re in so many competitions as well. There are so many games that you are going to play. This isn’t the end of the world.”

Kelleher will get plenty of time to play in the starting line up now with Alisson out of action because of a long term injury.

The goalkeeper is still expected to leave the club next year for more playing time and the fact that Liverpool have signed another goalkeeper in Giorgi Mamardashvili, Kelleher’s place in the starting line up will be highly doubtful.

Caoimhin Kelleher needs to leave Liverpool next year

Kelleher deserves a starting spot considering his quality and he has every right to demand a move away from the club next year.

His price could go up even more if he impresses in the next few months with Alisson spending time on the sidelines.

He’s easily one of the best back up goalkeepers in the league and deserves a number one spot.