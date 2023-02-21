Government sees surprise budget surplus in January

Interest rates in the UK have been raised by the Bank of England

The UK government recorded a surprise surplus in its finances in January despite "substantial spending" to help households with energy bills and one-off payments to the EU.

The government spent less than it received in tax during the month, resulting in a surplus of £5.4bn.

Economists had forecast borrowing of £7.8bn, but record self-assessed income tax receipts boosted the UK's coffers.

The figures come as the government is set to deliver its Budget next month.

They show that public borrowing in the financial year to date is £30.6bn less than predicted by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the government's official forecaster.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "We are rightly spending billions now to support households and businesses with the impacts of rising prices - but with debt at the highest level since the 1960s, it is vital we stick to our plan to reduce debt over the medium term.

"Getting debt down will require some tough choices, but it is crucial to reduce the amount spent on debt interest so we can protect our public services."

Every January, the government tends to take more in tax than it spends in other months due to the amount it receives in self-assessed taxes, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

But most economists had expected borrowing to rise this time, in part due to the large amount the government is spending on supporting households with their energy bills.

It is currently limiting the average household energy bill to £2,500 - although it says this will increase to £3,000 from April due to the high cost of the scheme.

In addition, the ONS said the government had faced "large one-off payments" in January relating to historic customs duties owed to the EU.

In the end, however, there was a surplus in the public finances due to a surprise increase in self-assessed income tax payments.

Receipts were £21.9bn in January, the highest January figure since monthly records began in April 1999.