InterDigital’s Doug Castor Re-Elected as Vice Chair of the ATIS Next G Alliance National 6G Roadmap Working Group

WILMINGTON, Del., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, announced the re-election of Doug Castor, InterDigital’s Head of Wireless Research, to continue a second term as Vice Chair of the ATIS Next G Alliance National 6G Roadmap Working Group.



InterDigital is a founding member of the ATIS Next G Alliance (NGA), an industry group committed to ensuring that North America maintains its leadership role for the next generation of wireless technology amidst global competition. The NGA Roadmap Working Group is responsible for shaping the 6G vision and developing the technology evolution path aligned with North American priorities.

“Doug’s reelection reflects his deep wireless expertise and respect as a leader within our industry,” said Rajesh Pankaj, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, InterDigital. “Doug’s leadership position helped shape the critical North American technical contributions being submitted to the ITU and impacts the political and government arenas that are dedicated to advancing North American wireless technology leadership. During Doug’s tenure, the NGA has grown to more than 100 member organizations across industry, academia, and government, and we are very proud to have him in this role.”

Co-chaired by InterDigital’s Doug Castor alongside representatives from Nokia and AT&T, the NGA Roadmap Working Group recently released the second edition of its roadmap report, 6G Roadmap for Vertical Industries, which provides an introduction to the use cases and emerging industry verticals enabled by 6G.

Entering his second term as Vice Chair of the National 6G Roadmap Working group, Doug will continue to foster industry consensus and build a foundation for 6G through the development of white papers, technical reports, contributions to ITU, and 6G-related thought leadership. In addition to his leadership responsibilities, Doug Castor will also be a panelist at a NGA event on “Implementing the Roadmap to 6G” in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, May 10th, and on Monday, May 15th, he will speak on a panel at the 6G Summit in Austin Texas, exploring the topic of “Models for Public-Private Partnerships for 6G”.

Learn more about the Next G Alliance and the National 6G Roadmap Working Group here.

