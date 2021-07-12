InterDigital Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

WILMINGTON, Del., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that the company will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before market open on Thursday, August 5, 2021.



InterDigital executives will host a conference call that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company's financial performance and other company matters.

For a live Internet webcast of the conference call, visit www.interdigital.com and click on the link to the live webcast on the Investors page. The company encourages participants to take advantage of the Internet option.

For telephone access to the conference, call (866) 269-4260 within the United States or +1 (323) 289-6581 from outside the United States. Please call by 9:50 a.m. ET on August 5th and give the operator conference ID number 8536688.

An Internet replay of the conference call will be available on InterDigital’s website in the Investors section. In addition, a telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET August 5th through 1:00 p.m. ET August 10th. To access the recorded replay, call (888) 203-1112 or +1 (719) 457-0820 and use the replay code 8536688.

