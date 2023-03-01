InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 1
Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / The Company announces that on 28 February 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
Date of purchase:
28 February 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
3,300
Lowest price paid per share:
£ 55.6800
Highest price paid per share:
£ 56.1200
Average price paid per share:
£ 55.9351
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,196,297 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 3,300 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 28 February 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
3,300
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 56.1200
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 55.6800
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 55.9351
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
28/02/2023
12:25:19
GMT
54
56.0400
XLON
720618882357207
28/02/2023
12:30:42
GMT
29
56.0600
XLON
720618882357621
28/02/2023
12:30:42
GMT
79
56.0600
XLON
720618882357620
28/02/2023
13:11:58
GMT
74
56.0200
XLON
720618882359624
28/02/2023
13:30:21
GMT
77
56.0200
XLON
720618882360808
28/02/2023
13:34:12
GMT
82
55.9400
XLON
720618882361130
28/02/2023
13:58:10
GMT
70
55.7800
XLON
720618882362961
28/02/2023
14:02:29
GMT
80
55.6800
XLON
720618882363338
28/02/2023
14:23:10
GMT
66
55.7600
XLON
720618882365281
28/02/2023
14:30:02
GMT
4
55.7200
XLON
720618882366053
28/02/2023
14:30:02
GMT
80
55.7200
XLON
720618882366052
28/02/2023
14:33:10
GMT
70
55.7800
XLON
720618882367278
28/02/2023
14:36:51
GMT
32
55.8000
XLON
720618882368229
28/02/2023
14:36:51
GMT
33
55.8000
XLON
720618882368228
28/02/2023
14:39:40
GMT
143
55.8000
XLON
720618882368834
28/02/2023
14:41:41
GMT
72
55.8400
XLON
720618882369080
28/02/2023
14:48:59
GMT
89
55.8800
XLON
720618882370122
28/02/2023
14:49:55
GMT
113
55.9000
XLON
720618882370253
28/02/2023
14:53:45
GMT
116
55.8800
XLON
720618882370833
28/02/2023
14:58:16
GMT
81
55.8600
XLON
720618882371334
28/02/2023
15:01:45
GMT
38
55.9000
XLON
720618882371876
28/02/2023
15:01:45
GMT
38
55.9000
XLON
720618882371877
28/02/2023
15:04:36
GMT
45
55.9400
XLON
720618882372299
28/02/2023
15:06:55
GMT
71
55.9400
XLON
720618882372555
28/02/2023
15:10:58
GMT
78
55.9200
XLON
720618882373168
28/02/2023
15:15:19
GMT
9
55.9200
XLON
720618882373876
28/02/2023
15:15:19
GMT
60
55.9200
XLON
720618882373875
28/02/2023
15:19:26
GMT
11
56.0000
XLON
720618882374367
28/02/2023
15:19:26
GMT
67
56.0000
XLON
720618882374366
28/02/2023
15:25:38
GMT
69
56.0000
XLON
720618882375218
28/02/2023
15:29:28
GMT
65
56.0000
XLON
720618882375614
28/02/2023
15:32:54
GMT
54
56.0000
XLON
720618882376095
28/02/2023
15:34:06
GMT
86
56.0000
XLON
720618882376235
28/02/2023
15:40:03
GMT
27
56.0400
XLON
720618882377135
28/02/2023
15:40:03
GMT
42
56.0400
XLON
720618882377134
28/02/2023
15:42:18
GMT
76
56.0800
XLON
720618882377349
28/02/2023
15:46:23
GMT
74
56.0600
XLON
720618882378102
28/02/2023
15:49:48
GMT
74
56.1200
XLON
720618882378607
28/02/2023
15:53:35
GMT
37
56.0800
XLON
720618882379008
28/02/2023
15:53:35
GMT
37
56.0800
XLON
720618882379009
28/02/2023
15:57:01
GMT
25
56.0800
XLON
720618882379445
28/02/2023
15:57:01
GMT
58
56.0800
XLON
720618882379446
28/02/2023
16:02:17
GMT
73
56.1000
XLON
720618882380177
28/02/2023
16:06:10
GMT
35
56.0000
XLON
720618882380841
28/02/2023
16:07:38
GMT
86
56.0400
XLON
720618882381042
28/02/2023
16:11:22
GMT
111
55.9400
XLON
720618882381741
28/02/2023
16:17:44
GMT
121
55.9000
XLON
720618882383221
28/02/2023
16:24:08
GMT
40
55.9000
XLON
720618882384673
28/02/2023
16:24:08
GMT
55
55.9000
XLON
720618882384672
28/02/2023
16:27:34
GMT
111
55.9200
XLON
720618882385920
28/02/2023
16:28:46
GMT
4
55.9000
XLON
720618882386208
28/02/2023
16:29:47
GMT
32
55.9200
XLON
720618882386493
28/02/2023
16:29:49
GMT
20
55.9200
XLON
720618882386506
28/02/2023
16:29:49
GMT
27
55.9200
XLON
720618882386505
