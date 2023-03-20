InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 20

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)(LSE:IHG)(OTC PINK:ICHGF)

The Company announces that on 17 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:

17 March 2023

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

3,000

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 52.2800

Highest price paid per share:

£ 54.0400

Average price paid per share:

£ 52.8510

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,163,532 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 17 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

3,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 54.0400

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 52.2800

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 52.8510

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

17/03/2023

08:39:16

GMT

67

54.0400

XLON

731132962283289

17/03/2023

08:51:07

GMT

52

53.8200

XLON

731132962284911

17/03/2023

09:24:34

GMT

73

53.6800

XLON

731132962289046

17/03/2023

09:31:20

GMT

71

53.6600

XLON

731132962289695

17/03/2023

09:52:43

GMT

76

53.6400

XLON

731132962291649

17/03/2023

10:09:54

GMT

76

53.6400

XLON

731132962293803

17/03/2023

10:17:53

GMT

62

53.3200

XLON

731132962297652

17/03/2023

10:20:58

GMT

50

53.3000

XLON

731132962298116

17/03/2023

10:25:28

GMT

74

53.4000

XLON

731132962299076

17/03/2023

10:46:34

GMT

71

53.2800

XLON

731132962301205

17/03/2023

10:52:44

GMT

21

53.2200

XLON

731132962307273

17/03/2023

10:52:44

GMT

41

53.2200

XLON

731132962307255

17/03/2023

10:55:59

GMT

3

53.2200

XLON

731132962313133

17/03/2023

10:55:59

GMT

16

53.2200

XLON

731132962313210

17/03/2023

10:55:59

GMT

44

53.2200

XLON

731132962313159

17/03/2023

10:59:14

GMT

36

53.3200

XLON

731132962318347

17/03/2023

10:59:14

GMT

42

53.3200

XLON

731132962318318

17/03/2023

11:11:31

GMT

3

53.1800

XLON

731132962321247

17/03/2023

11:14:50

GMT

73

53.1000

XLON

731132962321576

17/03/2023

11:49:20

GMT

66

52.9400

XLON

731132962324680

17/03/2023

12:16:07

GMT

71

52.9400

XLON

731132962327394

17/03/2023

12:31:31

GMT

67

52.6400

XLON

731132962328920

17/03/2023

12:46:32

GMT

64

52.7200

XLON

731132962330155

17/03/2023

13:04:49

GMT

73

52.4400

XLON

731132962332038

17/03/2023

13:32:30

GMT

92

52.9000

XLON

731132962336836

17/03/2023

13:40:39

GMT

66

52.7200

XLON

731132962339277

17/03/2023

13:53:05

GMT

21

52.7800

XLON

731132962341769

17/03/2023

13:53:05

GMT

56

52.7800

XLON

731132962341770

17/03/2023

14:08:07

GMT

78

52.8600

XLON

731132962345350

17/03/2023

14:26:21

GMT

69

52.6800

XLON

731132962348940

17/03/2023

14:32:51

GMT

28

52.6200

XLON

731132962350814

17/03/2023

14:32:51

GMT

50

52.6200

XLON

731132962350813

17/03/2023

14:39:25

GMT

100

52.5000

XLON

731132962352389

17/03/2023

14:49:44

GMT

132

52.5200

XLON

731132962354816

17/03/2023

14:54:26

GMT

74

52.4800

XLON

731132962355765

17/03/2023

15:01:37

GMT

70

52.4400

XLON

731132962357066

17/03/2023

15:10:12

GMT

80

52.5000

XLON

731132962358573

17/03/2023

15:13:30

GMT

82

52.5600

XLON

731132962359087

17/03/2023

15:18:17

GMT

74

52.5800

XLON

731132962360083

17/03/2023

15:28:23

GMT

63

52.4800

XLON

731132962362266

17/03/2023

15:39:11

GMT

88

52.3000

XLON

731132962364159

17/03/2023

15:48:37

GMT

7

52.3400

XLON

731132962365818

17/03/2023

15:48:37

GMT

119

52.3400

XLON

731132962365819

17/03/2023

15:59:05

GMT

74

52.4000

XLON

731132962367632

17/03/2023

16:08:44

GMT

30

52.4000

XLON

731132962369490

17/03/2023

16:08:44

GMT

59

52.4000

XLON

731132962369491

17/03/2023

16:21:32

GMT

96

52.4000

XLON

731132962372825

17/03/2023

16:27:45

GMT

24

52.3400

XLON

731132962374628

17/03/2023

16:27:45

GMT

33

52.3400

XLON

731132962374629

17/03/2023

16:28:53

GMT

25

52.2800

XLON

731132962375008

17/03/2023

16:29:51

GMT

6

52.3000

XLON

731132962375394

17/03/2023

16:29:51

GMT

12

52.3000

XLON

731132962375393

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



