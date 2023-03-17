InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares – Mar 17

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / The Company announces that on 16 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 16 March 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,973 Lowest price paid per share: £ 52.3600 Highest price paid per share: £ 53.7400 Average price paid per share: £ 53.0668

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,166,532 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,973 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 16 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 2,973 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 53.7400 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 52.3600 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 53.0668

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 16/03/2023 08:48:22 GMT 90 52.7800 XLON 730514486995580 16/03/2023 09:12:31 GMT 68 52.4400 XLON 730514486999382 16/03/2023 09:28:50 GMT 69 52.3600 XLON 730514487001446 16/03/2023 09:42:34 GMT 79 52.4600 XLON 730514487003002 16/03/2023 09:57:55 GMT 63 52.5600 XLON 730514487004744 16/03/2023 10:24:16 GMT 68 52.6600 XLON 730514487007263 16/03/2023 10:42:12 GMT 65 52.8400 XLON 730514487008795 16/03/2023 11:06:59 GMT 36 52.6800 XLON 730514487011060 16/03/2023 11:06:59 GMT 41 52.6800 XLON 730514487011059 16/03/2023 11:34:28 GMT 105 52.7600 XLON 730514487013785 16/03/2023 11:59:22 GMT 50 52.8600 XLON 730514487016229 16/03/2023 12:20:23 GMT 16 52.7600 XLON 730514487017986 16/03/2023 12:20:23 GMT 49 52.7600 XLON 730514487017985 16/03/2023 12:29:55 GMT 78 52.7600 XLON 730514487018797 16/03/2023 12:52:39 GMT 69 52.6400 XLON 730514487021526 16/03/2023 13:16:03 GMT 73 52.4600 XLON 730514487023771 16/03/2023 13:31:00 GMT 85 52.4200 XLON 730514487026121 16/03/2023 13:40:04 GMT 74 52.7000 XLON 730514487028906 16/03/2023 13:54:45 GMT 64 53.0000 XLON 730514487032489 16/03/2023 14:00:43 GMT 72 53.3400 XLON 730514487034089 16/03/2023 14:12:51 GMT 87 53.0200 XLON 730514487037230 16/03/2023 14:27:50 GMT 96 52.7600 XLON 730514487040372 16/03/2023 14:36:26 GMT 90 52.8800 XLON 730514487042287 16/03/2023 14:44:15 GMT 130 52.9600 XLON 730514487043793 16/03/2023 14:51:26 GMT 12 53.2000 XLON 730514487045137 16/03/2023 14:51:29 GMT 87 53.2000 XLON 730514487045147 16/03/2023 14:55:50 GMT 85 53.3800 XLON 730514487046177 16/03/2023 15:01:40 GMT 77 53.2800 XLON 730514487047459 16/03/2023 15:09:07 GMT 78 53.3200 XLON 730514487048996 16/03/2023 15:14:55 GMT 80 53.3000 XLON 730514487050092 16/03/2023 15:23:23 GMT 102 53.3800 XLON 730514487051648 16/03/2023 15:29:25 GMT 66 53.5200 XLON 730514487052613 16/03/2023 15:33:27 GMT 73 53.4800 XLON 730514487053444 16/03/2023 15:44:02 GMT 85 53.6400 XLON 730514487055369 16/03/2023 15:51:41 GMT 126 53.7400 XLON 730514487056934 16/03/2023 15:57:26 GMT 64 53.7200 XLON 730514487057868 16/03/2023 16:06:37 GMT 69 53.7400 XLON 730514487059590 16/03/2023 16:09:00 GMT 67 53.7400 XLON 730514487060012 16/03/2023 16:17:45 GMT 5 53.7000 XLON 730514487061610 16/03/2023 16:17:45 GMT 27 53.7000 XLON 730514487061611 16/03/2023 16:17:45 GMT 33 53.7000 XLON 730514487061607 16/03/2023 16:26:54 GMT 70 53.6400 XLON 730514487063677 16/03/2023 16:28:41 GMT 50 53.5800 XLON 730514487064380

