InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares – Mar 17
Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / The Company announces that on 16 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
Date of purchase:
16 March 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
2,973
Lowest price paid per share:
£ 52.3600
Highest price paid per share:
£ 53.7400
Average price paid per share:
£ 53.0668
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,166,532 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 2,973 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 16 March 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
2,973
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 53.7400
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 52.3600
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 53.0668
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
16/03/2023
08:48:22
GMT
90
52.7800
XLON
730514486995580
16/03/2023
09:12:31
GMT
68
52.4400
XLON
730514486999382
16/03/2023
09:28:50
GMT
69
52.3600
XLON
730514487001446
16/03/2023
09:42:34
GMT
79
52.4600
XLON
730514487003002
16/03/2023
09:57:55
GMT
63
52.5600
XLON
730514487004744
16/03/2023
10:24:16
GMT
68
52.6600
XLON
730514487007263
16/03/2023
10:42:12
GMT
65
52.8400
XLON
730514487008795
16/03/2023
11:06:59
GMT
36
52.6800
XLON
730514487011060
16/03/2023
11:06:59
GMT
41
52.6800
XLON
730514487011059
16/03/2023
11:34:28
GMT
105
52.7600
XLON
730514487013785
16/03/2023
11:59:22
GMT
50
52.8600
XLON
730514487016229
16/03/2023
12:20:23
GMT
16
52.7600
XLON
730514487017986
16/03/2023
12:20:23
GMT
49
52.7600
XLON
730514487017985
16/03/2023
12:29:55
GMT
78
52.7600
XLON
730514487018797
16/03/2023
12:52:39
GMT
69
52.6400
XLON
730514487021526
16/03/2023
13:16:03
GMT
73
52.4600
XLON
730514487023771
16/03/2023
13:31:00
GMT
85
52.4200
XLON
730514487026121
16/03/2023
13:40:04
GMT
74
52.7000
XLON
730514487028906
16/03/2023
13:54:45
GMT
64
53.0000
XLON
730514487032489
16/03/2023
14:00:43
GMT
72
53.3400
XLON
730514487034089
16/03/2023
14:12:51
GMT
87
53.0200
XLON
730514487037230
16/03/2023
14:27:50
GMT
96
52.7600
XLON
730514487040372
16/03/2023
14:36:26
GMT
90
52.8800
XLON
730514487042287
16/03/2023
14:44:15
GMT
130
52.9600
XLON
730514487043793
16/03/2023
14:51:26
GMT
12
53.2000
XLON
730514487045137
16/03/2023
14:51:29
GMT
87
53.2000
XLON
730514487045147
16/03/2023
14:55:50
GMT
85
53.3800
XLON
730514487046177
16/03/2023
15:01:40
GMT
77
53.2800
XLON
730514487047459
16/03/2023
15:09:07
GMT
78
53.3200
XLON
730514487048996
16/03/2023
15:14:55
GMT
80
53.3000
XLON
730514487050092
16/03/2023
15:23:23
GMT
102
53.3800
XLON
730514487051648
16/03/2023
15:29:25
GMT
66
53.5200
XLON
730514487052613
16/03/2023
15:33:27
GMT
73
53.4800
XLON
730514487053444
16/03/2023
15:44:02
GMT
85
53.6400
XLON
730514487055369
16/03/2023
15:51:41
GMT
126
53.7400
XLON
730514487056934
16/03/2023
15:57:26
GMT
64
53.7200
XLON
730514487057868
16/03/2023
16:06:37
GMT
69
53.7400
XLON
730514487059590
16/03/2023
16:09:00
GMT
67
53.7400
XLON
730514487060012
16/03/2023
16:17:45
GMT
5
53.7000
XLON
730514487061610
16/03/2023
16:17:45
GMT
27
53.7000
XLON
730514487061611
16/03/2023
16:17:45
GMT
33
53.7000
XLON
730514487061607
16/03/2023
16:26:54
GMT
70
53.6400
XLON
730514487063677
16/03/2023
16:28:41
GMT
50
53.5800
XLON
730514487064380
