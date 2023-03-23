InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 23

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
·4 min read
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / The Company announces that on 22 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:

22 March 2023

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

3,000

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 53.4200

Highest price paid per share:

£ 53.7000

Average price paid per share:

£ 53.5385

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,154,564 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 22 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

3,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.7000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.4200

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 53.5385


Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

22/03/2023

08:15:35

GMT

73

53.6000

XLON

734225338732086

22/03/2023

08:43:18

GMT

53

53.5000

XLON

734225338735362

22/03/2023

08:50:11

GMT

95

53.5400

XLON

734225338736016

22/03/2023

09:05:31

GMT

70

53.5200

XLON

734225338737707

22/03/2023

09:26:00

GMT

88

53.6000

XLON

734225338739352

22/03/2023

09:39:01

GMT

77

53.5600

XLON

734225338740597

22/03/2023

10:00:04

GMT

63

53.6400

XLON

734225338742281

22/03/2023

10:24:39

GMT

87

53.6800

XLON

734225338744062

22/03/2023

10:43:53

GMT

43

53.6600

XLON

734225338744987

22/03/2023

10:54:38

GMT

65

53.7000

XLON

734225338745756

22/03/2023

11:36:59

GMT

73

53.6200

XLON

734225338747814

22/03/2023

11:36:59

GMT

110

53.6200

XLON

734225338747813

22/03/2023

12:17:44

GMT

79

53.5000

XLON

734225338750178

22/03/2023

12:32:13

GMT

69

53.4400

XLON

734225338751019

22/03/2023

12:56:14

GMT

83

53.5200

XLON

734225338751950

22/03/2023

13:14:45

GMT

69

53.4800

XLON

734225338752809

22/03/2023

13:32:22

GMT

11

53.4200

XLON

734225338754526

22/03/2023

13:32:22

GMT

75

53.4200

XLON

734225338754525

22/03/2023

13:45:00

GMT

42

53.5000

XLON

734225338756220

22/03/2023

13:45:00

GMT

44

53.5000

XLON

734225338756221

22/03/2023

13:58:24

GMT

82

53.4800

XLON

734225338757573

22/03/2023

14:11:08

GMT

35

53.4800

XLON

734225338758876

22/03/2023

14:11:08

GMT

51

53.4800

XLON

734225338758877

22/03/2023

14:27:49

GMT

79

53.5000

XLON

734225338760694

22/03/2023

14:35:14

GMT

115

53.4800

XLON

734225338761607

22/03/2023

14:41:20

GMT

69

53.5600

XLON

734225338762131

22/03/2023

14:49:24

GMT

69

53.5200

XLON

734225338762898

22/03/2023

14:56:43

GMT

82

53.5200

XLON

734225338763683

22/03/2023

15:00:55

GMT

69

53.5200

XLON

734225338764153

22/03/2023

15:06:10

GMT

67

53.5200

XLON

734225338764658

22/03/2023

15:12:50

GMT

71

53.5600

XLON

734225338765330

22/03/2023

15:19:46

GMT

92

53.4800

XLON

734225338765961

22/03/2023

15:27:25

GMT

65

53.5400

XLON

734225338767068

22/03/2023

15:36:37

GMT

9

53.5400

XLON

734225338767996

22/03/2023

15:38:28

GMT

79

53.5400

XLON

734225338768181

22/03/2023

15:43:06

GMT

68

53.5200

XLON

734225338768564

22/03/2023

15:58:10

GMT

156

53.5800

XLON

734225338770122

22/03/2023

16:04:02

GMT

85

53.5800

XLON

734225338771150

22/03/2023

16:09:35

GMT

17

53.5600

XLON

734225338771963

22/03/2023

16:09:35

GMT

69

53.5600

XLON

734225338771962

22/03/2023

16:22:17

GMT

47

53.5000

XLON

734225338773824

22/03/2023

16:22:17

GMT

51

53.5000

XLON

734225338773825

22/03/2023

16:27:15

GMT

78

53.4600

XLON

734225338774861

22/03/2023

16:29:56

GMT

26

53.4400

XLON

734225338775456

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745380/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Mar-23

Latest Stories

  • A recession could be postponed for years, and the stock market is poised for a big bounce after it gets through recent turmoil, Fundstrat says

    The S&P 500 could finish the year 13% higher as interest rates fall and postpone a downturn, according to Fundstrat.

  • This 8.8 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

    Here’s a top Canadian monthly dividend stock that can help your high passive income for years to come. The post This 8.8 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Here’s How Much Money Experts Say You Should Have in Your Savings Account If You’re in Your 50s

    Much has been written about decade-based retirement savings targets. T. Rowe Price, for example, recommends having three to six times your annual salary socked away for retirement by the time you turn...

  • Stop Hoarding Cash! Buy 281 Shares of This Stock Instead to Get $955.40 in Annual Passive Income

    Timing isn't everything, but when the market is down this much, it can certainly help you achieve your investment goals a lot sooner. The post Stop Hoarding Cash! Buy 281 Shares of This Stock Instead to Get $955.40 in Annual Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Warren Buffett's planned successor plows $25 million into Berkshire Hathaway after the investor prods him to buy more stock

    Greg Abel has boosted his Berkshire stake after Warren Buffett declared his successor would keep a big chunk of his net worth in the company's stock.

  • Trump-backed blank-check firm Digital World ousts CEO

    (Reuters) -Digital World Acquisition Corp, a blank-check firm that is set to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's media and technology company, said on Wednesday it had ousted Chief Executive Patrick Orlando. “Due to the unprecedented headwinds faced by the Company, the Board agreed it was in the best interest of its shareholders to select a new management team to execute an orderly succession plan and set strategic operating procedures for the Company in this new phase,” the company said in a news release. In October 2021, Trump’s newly formed media company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), announced a deal to go public by merging with DWAC.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Canadian Banks I’m Buying While the Buying Is This Good

    I’m looking to snatch up undervalued and underrated bank stocks like Laurentian Bank (TSX:LB) in the final weeks of March. The post 2 Under-the-Radar Canadian Banks I’m Buying While the Buying Is This Good appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Surprise inflation jump ‘wipes out flexibility for Bank on interest rates’

    The unexpected jump in UK inflation in February could make it harder for the Bank to justify pausing its prolonged cycle of rate hikes, say experts.

  • 2 TSX Value Stocks to Buy for Peace of Mind (and a Crazy-Good Deal)

    2 TSX stocks that could outperform in the long term. The post 2 TSX Value Stocks to Buy for Peace of Mind (and a Crazy-Good Deal) appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Even as Bank of Canada moves to sidelines, consumers not ready to splurge

    When the Bank of Canada became the first major global central bank this month to pause raising interest rates after its most aggressive tightening campaign in history, indebted consumers heaved a sigh of relief. But with the benchmark rate still at a 15-year high of 4.5% and borrowing costs expected to stay higher for longer, Canadians are in no rush to open their purse strings. Consumers' reluctance to spend could challenge an economy facing headwinds from a record pace of interest rate hikes as retail spending accounts for about 5% of Canada's Gross Domestic Product.

  • 3 Cheap Stocks I’d Buy in Bulk Before a Bull Market Arrives

    After a hot start to the year, here are three discounted TSX stocks that I’d seriously consider loading up on while prices last. The post 3 Cheap Stocks I’d Buy in Bulk Before a Bull Market Arrives appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • RRSP Investors: 2 Undervalued Bank Stocks to Buy for Decades of Passive Income

    Here's why RRSP investors can consider buying beaten-down TSX bank stocks such as BMO and BNS in March 2023. The post RRSP Investors: 2 Undervalued Bank Stocks to Buy for Decades of Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TFSA Couples: How to Make $800/Month in Tax-Free Income

    With a cumulative contribution room of $176,000 TFSA couples can easily generate more than $800 in monthly dividend income. The post TFSA Couples: How to Make $800/Month in Tax-Free Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TSX Bank Stocks: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Right Now?

    Canadian bank stocks, such as TD Bank and RY Bank, are reeling under the pressure of a weak macro environment. Are these TSX bank stocks a buy? The post TSX Bank Stocks: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Right Now? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Crescent Point's Duvernay oil and gas play sees 'pivotal moment'

    The company says its Duvernay assets acquired in 2021 will have paid for themselves by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

  • Canadian dollar retreats from 2-week high as inflation eases

    The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, pulling back from an earlier two-week high, as domestic inflation data supported the Bank of Canada's recent decision to pause its interest rate hiking campaign. Canada's annual inflation rate slowed more than expected to 5.2% in February, its lowest level in 13 months, benefiting from a comparison to last year's strong price increase. "These are encouraging trends that basically confirms the pause that the Bank of Canada initiated at its last meeting," said Michael Goshko, senior market analyst at Convera Canada ULC.

  • 2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Instead of Sitting on Cash

    These two TSX stocks are my top choices if you want companies that are going to recover quickly after a potential recession. The post 2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Instead of Sitting on Cash appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Buy Alert: 2 Top-Dog Dividend Stocks Are Trading Near 52-Week Lows

    Telus and Nutrien are terrific dividend stocks that you shouldn't fear if they sink further. The post Buy Alert: 2 Top-Dog Dividend Stocks Are Trading Near 52-Week Lows appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Lebanon to sell unlimited US dollars to prop up collapsing pound

    Lebanon's central bank will begin selling unlimited amounts of U.S. dollars in a bid to halt the spiralling devaluation of the Lebanese pound, Governor Riad Salameh said on Tuesday. Salameh set a new rate for Sayrafa, the central bank's exchange platform, at 90,000 Lebanese pounds per dollar on Tuesday.

  • 2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    These two TSX stocks are a defensive addition to your portfolio in this volatile environment. The post 2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.