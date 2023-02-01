InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares – Feb 01
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / The Company announces that on 31 January 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.
Date of purchase:
31 January 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
6,540
Lowest price paid per share:
£ 55.9800
Highest price paid per share:
£ 56.3800
Average price paid per share:
£ 56.1738
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,393,318 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
These purchases are the last purchases to be made under the programme between the Company, on the one hand, and GSI, on the other hand, announced on 09 August 2022, and the programme has been completed in accordance with its terms.
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 6,540 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 31 January 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
6,540
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 56.3800
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 55.9800
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 56.1738
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
31/01/2023
08:15:20
GMT
121
56.2600
XLON
703301574200655
31/01/2023
08:22:46
GMT
126
56.3800
XLON
703301574201600
31/01/2023
08:26:01
GMT
120
56.3400
XLON
703301574202061
31/01/2023
08:29:00
GMT
113
56.2800
XLON
703301574202348
31/01/2023
08:31:02
GMT
65
56.2600
XLON
703301574202534
31/01/2023
08:31:02
GMT
51
56.2800
XLON
703301574202538
31/01/2023
08:31:02
GMT
56
56.2800
XLON
703301574202537
31/01/2023
08:36:44
GMT
24
56.3200
XLON
703301574203314
31/01/2023
08:36:44
GMT
53
56.3200
XLON
703301574203313
31/01/2023
08:36:44
GMT
96
56.3200
XLON
703301574203312
31/01/2023
08:36:44
GMT
152
56.3200
XLON
703301574203315
31/01/2023
08:36:57
GMT
107
56.3200
XLON
703301574203329
31/01/2023
08:37:22
GMT
74
56.3000
XLON
703301574203381
31/01/2023
08:38:40
GMT
202
56.2800
XLON
703301574203627
31/01/2023
08:40:49
GMT
82
56.2600
XLON
703301574203847
31/01/2023
08:42:31
GMT
118
56.2600
XLON
703301574203986
31/01/2023
08:45:54
GMT
74
56.2800
XLON
703301574204238
31/01/2023
08:45:54
GMT
77
56.2800
XLON
703301574204244
31/01/2023
08:45:54
GMT
80
56.2800
XLON
703301574204243
31/01/2023
08:50:15
GMT
70
56.1800
XLON
703301574204911
31/01/2023
08:52:38
GMT
66
56.2200
XLON
703301574205201
31/01/2023
08:56:20
GMT
73
56.2000
XLON
703301574205461
31/01/2023
09:03:10
GMT
133
56.2400
XLON
703301574206206
31/01/2023
09:09:14
GMT
22
56.2200
XLON
703301574206713
31/01/2023
09:09:14
GMT
59
56.2200
XLON
703301574206712
31/01/2023
09:11:10
GMT
130
56.2200
XLON
703301574206920
31/01/2023
09:16:49
GMT
94
56.1400
XLON
703301574207277
31/01/2023
09:31:56
GMT
22
56.2200
XLON
703301574208355
31/01/2023
09:31:56
GMT
27
56.2200
XLON
703301574208357
31/01/2023
09:31:56
GMT
75
56.2200
XLON
703301574208356
31/01/2023
09:31:56
GMT
178
56.2200
XLON
703301574208351
31/01/2023
09:34:51
GMT
13
56.2200
XLON
703301574208634
31/01/2023
09:34:51
GMT
179
56.2200
XLON
703301574208633
31/01/2023
09:42:24
GMT
157
56.2400
XLON
703301574209311
31/01/2023
09:45:06
GMT
120
56.2600
XLON
703301574209519
31/01/2023
09:50:46
GMT
123
56.2200
XLON
703301574209944
31/01/2023
09:52:46
GMT
100
56.2200
XLON
703301574210012
31/01/2023
10:01:22
GMT
72
56.2000
XLON
703301574210674
31/01/2023
10:05:48
GMT
112
56.1800
XLON
703301574211153
31/01/2023
10:15:55
GMT
12
56.1600
XLON
703301574211971
31/01/2023
10:15:55
GMT
62
56.1600
XLON
703301574211970
31/01/2023
10:20:34
GMT
73
56.1800
XLON
703301574212381
31/01/2023
10:29:39
GMT
71
56.2000
XLON
703301574212981
31/01/2023
10:31:19
GMT
58
56.2000
XLON
703301574213096
31/01/2023
10:32:20
GMT
86
56.1800
XLON
703301574213196
31/01/2023
10:32:20
GMT
214
56.1800
XLON
703301574213192
31/01/2023
10:39:04
GMT
152
56.1200
XLON
703301574213726
31/01/2023
10:39:04
GMT
63
56.1800
XLON
703301574213720
31/01/2023
10:45:55
GMT
84
56.1000
XLON
703301574214172
31/01/2023
10:52:32
GMT
112
56.1000
XLON
703301574214604
31/01/2023
11:06:51
GMT
36
56.0800
XLON
703301574215763
31/01/2023
11:06:51
GMT
175
56.0800
XLON
703301574215762
31/01/2023
11:11:36
GMT
73
56.0600
XLON
703301574216094
31/01/2023
11:13:24
GMT
111
56.0200
XLON
703301574216195
31/01/2023
11:28:16
GMT
58
55.9800
XLON
703301574216993
31/01/2023
11:28:16
GMT
63
55.9800
XLON
703301574216992
31/01/2023
11:38:06
GMT
99
56.0400
XLON
703301574217701
31/01/2023
11:50:04
GMT
145
56.0400
XLON
703301574218539
31/01/2023
12:00:21
GMT
132
56.0400
XLON
703301574219193
31/01/2023
12:07:13
GMT
87
56.0200
XLON
703301574219714
31/01/2023
12:09:14
GMT
47
56.0200
XLON
703301574219868
31/01/2023
12:09:14
GMT
79
56.0200
XLON
703301574219869
31/01/2023
12:16:15
GMT
86
56.0200
XLON
703301574220256
31/01/2023
12:18:44
GMT
11
56.0200
XLON
703301574220535
31/01/2023
12:18:50
GMT
32
56.0200
XLON
703301574220547
31/01/2023
12:18:50
GMT
65
56.0200
XLON
703301574220546
31/01/2023
12:21:12
GMT
125
56.0200
XLON
703301574220679
31/01/2023
12:31:12
GMT
137
56.0000
XLON
703301574221309
31/01/2023
12:39:36
GMT
142
56.0200
XLON
703301574221814
31/01/2023
12:48:08
GMT
41
56.0200
XLON
703301574222518
31/01/2023
12:51:52
GMT
19
56.0200
XLON
703301574222730
31/01/2023
12:51:52
GMT
100
56.0200
XLON
703301574222731
31/01/2023
12:58:36
GMT
74
56.0400
XLON
703301574223118
