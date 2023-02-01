InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares – Feb 01

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / The Company announces that on 31 January 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase: 31 January 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 6,540 Lowest price paid per share: £ 55.9800 Highest price paid per share: £ 56.3800 Average price paid per share: £ 56.1738

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,393,318 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

These purchases are the last purchases to be made under the programme between the Company, on the one hand, and GSI, on the other hand, announced on 09 August 2022, and the programme has been completed in accordance with its terms.

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 6,540 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 31 January 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 6,540 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 56.3800 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 55.9800 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 56.1738

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 31/01/2023 08:15:20 GMT 121 56.2600 XLON 703301574200655 31/01/2023 08:22:46 GMT 126 56.3800 XLON 703301574201600 31/01/2023 08:26:01 GMT 120 56.3400 XLON 703301574202061 31/01/2023 08:29:00 GMT 113 56.2800 XLON 703301574202348 31/01/2023 08:31:02 GMT 65 56.2600 XLON 703301574202534 31/01/2023 08:31:02 GMT 51 56.2800 XLON 703301574202538 31/01/2023 08:31:02 GMT 56 56.2800 XLON 703301574202537 31/01/2023 08:36:44 GMT 24 56.3200 XLON 703301574203314 31/01/2023 08:36:44 GMT 53 56.3200 XLON 703301574203313 31/01/2023 08:36:44 GMT 96 56.3200 XLON 703301574203312 31/01/2023 08:36:44 GMT 152 56.3200 XLON 703301574203315 31/01/2023 08:36:57 GMT 107 56.3200 XLON 703301574203329 31/01/2023 08:37:22 GMT 74 56.3000 XLON 703301574203381 31/01/2023 08:38:40 GMT 202 56.2800 XLON 703301574203627 31/01/2023 08:40:49 GMT 82 56.2600 XLON 703301574203847 31/01/2023 08:42:31 GMT 118 56.2600 XLON 703301574203986 31/01/2023 08:45:54 GMT 74 56.2800 XLON 703301574204238 31/01/2023 08:45:54 GMT 77 56.2800 XLON 703301574204244 31/01/2023 08:45:54 GMT 80 56.2800 XLON 703301574204243 31/01/2023 08:50:15 GMT 70 56.1800 XLON 703301574204911 31/01/2023 08:52:38 GMT 66 56.2200 XLON 703301574205201 31/01/2023 08:56:20 GMT 73 56.2000 XLON 703301574205461 31/01/2023 09:03:10 GMT 133 56.2400 XLON 703301574206206 31/01/2023 09:09:14 GMT 22 56.2200 XLON 703301574206713 31/01/2023 09:09:14 GMT 59 56.2200 XLON 703301574206712 31/01/2023 09:11:10 GMT 130 56.2200 XLON 703301574206920 31/01/2023 09:16:49 GMT 94 56.1400 XLON 703301574207277 31/01/2023 09:31:56 GMT 22 56.2200 XLON 703301574208355 31/01/2023 09:31:56 GMT 27 56.2200 XLON 703301574208357 31/01/2023 09:31:56 GMT 75 56.2200 XLON 703301574208356 31/01/2023 09:31:56 GMT 178 56.2200 XLON 703301574208351 31/01/2023 09:34:51 GMT 13 56.2200 XLON 703301574208634 31/01/2023 09:34:51 GMT 179 56.2200 XLON 703301574208633 31/01/2023 09:42:24 GMT 157 56.2400 XLON 703301574209311 31/01/2023 09:45:06 GMT 120 56.2600 XLON 703301574209519 31/01/2023 09:50:46 GMT 123 56.2200 XLON 703301574209944 31/01/2023 09:52:46 GMT 100 56.2200 XLON 703301574210012 31/01/2023 10:01:22 GMT 72 56.2000 XLON 703301574210674 31/01/2023 10:05:48 GMT 112 56.1800 XLON 703301574211153 31/01/2023 10:15:55 GMT 12 56.1600 XLON 703301574211971 31/01/2023 10:15:55 GMT 62 56.1600 XLON 703301574211970 31/01/2023 10:20:34 GMT 73 56.1800 XLON 703301574212381 31/01/2023 10:29:39 GMT 71 56.2000 XLON 703301574212981 31/01/2023 10:31:19 GMT 58 56.2000 XLON 703301574213096 31/01/2023 10:32:20 GMT 86 56.1800 XLON 703301574213196 31/01/2023 10:32:20 GMT 214 56.1800 XLON 703301574213192 31/01/2023 10:39:04 GMT 152 56.1200 XLON 703301574213726 31/01/2023 10:39:04 GMT 63 56.1800 XLON 703301574213720 31/01/2023 10:45:55 GMT 84 56.1000 XLON 703301574214172 31/01/2023 10:52:32 GMT 112 56.1000 XLON 703301574214604 31/01/2023 11:06:51 GMT 36 56.0800 XLON 703301574215763 31/01/2023 11:06:51 GMT 175 56.0800 XLON 703301574215762 31/01/2023 11:11:36 GMT 73 56.0600 XLON 703301574216094 31/01/2023 11:13:24 GMT 111 56.0200 XLON 703301574216195 31/01/2023 11:28:16 GMT 58 55.9800 XLON 703301574216993 31/01/2023 11:28:16 GMT 63 55.9800 XLON 703301574216992 31/01/2023 11:38:06 GMT 99 56.0400 XLON 703301574217701 31/01/2023 11:50:04 GMT 145 56.0400 XLON 703301574218539 31/01/2023 12:00:21 GMT 132 56.0400 XLON 703301574219193 31/01/2023 12:07:13 GMT 87 56.0200 XLON 703301574219714 31/01/2023 12:09:14 GMT 47 56.0200 XLON 703301574219868 31/01/2023 12:09:14 GMT 79 56.0200 XLON 703301574219869 31/01/2023 12:16:15 GMT 86 56.0200 XLON 703301574220256 31/01/2023 12:18:44 GMT 11 56.0200 XLON 703301574220535 31/01/2023 12:18:50 GMT 32 56.0200 XLON 703301574220547 31/01/2023 12:18:50 GMT 65 56.0200 XLON 703301574220546 31/01/2023 12:21:12 GMT 125 56.0200 XLON 703301574220679 31/01/2023 12:31:12 GMT 137 56.0000 XLON 703301574221309 31/01/2023 12:39:36 GMT 142 56.0200 XLON 703301574221814 31/01/2023 12:48:08 GMT 41 56.0200 XLON 703301574222518 31/01/2023 12:51:52 GMT 19 56.0200 XLON 703301574222730 31/01/2023 12:51:52 GMT 100 56.0200 XLON 703301574222731 31/01/2023 12:58:36 GMT 74 56.0400 XLON 703301574223118

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/737632/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares-Feb-01



