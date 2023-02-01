InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares – Feb 01

·6 min read
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / The Company announces that on 31 January 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase:

31 January 2023

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

6,540

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 55.9800

Highest price paid per share:

£ 56.3800

Average price paid per share:

£ 56.1738

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,393,318 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

These purchases are the last purchases to be made under the programme between the Company, on the one hand, and GSI, on the other hand, announced on 09 August 2022, and the programme has been completed in accordance with its terms.

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 6,540 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 31 January 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

6,540

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 56.3800

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 55.9800

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 56.1738

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

31/01/2023

08:15:20

GMT

121

56.2600

XLON

703301574200655

31/01/2023

08:22:46

GMT

126

56.3800

XLON

703301574201600

31/01/2023

08:26:01

GMT

120

56.3400

XLON

703301574202061

31/01/2023

08:29:00

GMT

113

56.2800

XLON

703301574202348

31/01/2023

08:31:02

GMT

65

56.2600

XLON

703301574202534

31/01/2023

08:31:02

GMT

51

56.2800

XLON

703301574202538

31/01/2023

08:31:02

GMT

56

56.2800

XLON

703301574202537

31/01/2023

08:36:44

GMT

24

56.3200

XLON

703301574203314

31/01/2023

08:36:44

GMT

53

56.3200

XLON

703301574203313

31/01/2023

08:36:44

GMT

96

56.3200

XLON

703301574203312

31/01/2023

08:36:44

GMT

152

56.3200

XLON

703301574203315

31/01/2023

08:36:57

GMT

107

56.3200

XLON

703301574203329

31/01/2023

08:37:22

GMT

74

56.3000

XLON

703301574203381

31/01/2023

08:38:40

GMT

202

56.2800

XLON

703301574203627

31/01/2023

08:40:49

GMT

82

56.2600

XLON

703301574203847

31/01/2023

08:42:31

GMT

118

56.2600

XLON

703301574203986

31/01/2023

08:45:54

GMT

74

56.2800

XLON

703301574204238

31/01/2023

08:45:54

GMT

77

56.2800

XLON

703301574204244

31/01/2023

08:45:54

GMT

80

56.2800

XLON

703301574204243

31/01/2023

08:50:15

GMT

70

56.1800

XLON

703301574204911

31/01/2023

08:52:38

GMT

66

56.2200

XLON

703301574205201

31/01/2023

08:56:20

GMT

73

56.2000

XLON

703301574205461

31/01/2023

09:03:10

GMT

133

56.2400

XLON

703301574206206

31/01/2023

09:09:14

GMT

22

56.2200

XLON

703301574206713

31/01/2023

09:09:14

GMT

59

56.2200

XLON

703301574206712

31/01/2023

09:11:10

GMT

130

56.2200

XLON

703301574206920

31/01/2023

09:16:49

GMT

94

56.1400

XLON

703301574207277

31/01/2023

09:31:56

GMT

22

56.2200

XLON

703301574208355

31/01/2023

09:31:56

GMT

27

56.2200

XLON

703301574208357

31/01/2023

09:31:56

GMT

75

56.2200

XLON

703301574208356

31/01/2023

09:31:56

GMT

178

56.2200

XLON

703301574208351

31/01/2023

09:34:51

GMT

13

56.2200

XLON

703301574208634

31/01/2023

09:34:51

GMT

179

56.2200

XLON

703301574208633

31/01/2023

09:42:24

GMT

157

56.2400

XLON

703301574209311

31/01/2023

09:45:06

GMT

120

56.2600

XLON

703301574209519

31/01/2023

09:50:46

GMT

123

56.2200

XLON

703301574209944

31/01/2023

09:52:46

GMT

100

56.2200

XLON

703301574210012

31/01/2023

10:01:22

GMT

72

56.2000

XLON

703301574210674

31/01/2023

10:05:48

GMT

112

56.1800

XLON

703301574211153

31/01/2023

10:15:55

GMT

12

56.1600

XLON

703301574211971

31/01/2023

10:15:55

GMT

62

56.1600

XLON

703301574211970

31/01/2023

10:20:34

GMT

73

56.1800

XLON

703301574212381

31/01/2023

10:29:39

GMT

71

56.2000

XLON

703301574212981

31/01/2023

10:31:19

GMT

58

56.2000

XLON

703301574213096

31/01/2023

10:32:20

GMT

86

56.1800

XLON

703301574213196

31/01/2023

10:32:20

GMT

214

56.1800

XLON

703301574213192

31/01/2023

10:39:04

GMT

152

56.1200

XLON

703301574213726

31/01/2023

10:39:04

GMT

63

56.1800

XLON

703301574213720

31/01/2023

10:45:55

GMT

84

56.1000

XLON

703301574214172

31/01/2023

10:52:32

GMT

112

56.1000

XLON

703301574214604

31/01/2023

11:06:51

GMT

36

56.0800

XLON

703301574215763

31/01/2023

11:06:51

GMT

175

56.0800

XLON

703301574215762

31/01/2023

11:11:36

GMT

73

56.0600

XLON

703301574216094

31/01/2023

11:13:24

GMT

111

56.0200

XLON

703301574216195

31/01/2023

11:28:16

GMT

58

55.9800

XLON

703301574216993

31/01/2023

11:28:16

GMT

63

55.9800

XLON

703301574216992

31/01/2023

11:38:06

GMT

99

56.0400

XLON

703301574217701

31/01/2023

11:50:04

GMT

145

56.0400

XLON

703301574218539

31/01/2023

12:00:21

GMT

132

56.0400

XLON

703301574219193

31/01/2023

12:07:13

GMT

87

56.0200

XLON

703301574219714

31/01/2023

12:09:14

GMT

47

56.0200

XLON

703301574219868

31/01/2023

12:09:14

GMT

79

56.0200

XLON

703301574219869

31/01/2023

12:16:15

GMT

86

56.0200

XLON

703301574220256

31/01/2023

12:18:44

GMT

11

56.0200

XLON

703301574220535

31/01/2023

12:18:50

GMT

32

56.0200

XLON

703301574220547

31/01/2023

12:18:50

GMT

65

56.0200

XLON

703301574220546

31/01/2023

12:21:12

GMT

125

56.0200

XLON

703301574220679

31/01/2023

12:31:12

GMT

137

56.0000

XLON

703301574221309

31/01/2023

12:39:36

GMT

142

56.0200

XLON

703301574221814

31/01/2023

12:48:08

GMT

41

56.0200

XLON

703301574222518

31/01/2023

12:51:52

GMT

19

56.0200

XLON

703301574222730

31/01/2023

12:51:52

GMT

100

56.0200

XLON

703301574222731

31/01/2023

12:58:36

GMT

74

56.0400

XLON

703301574223118

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737632/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares-Feb-01

