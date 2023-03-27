InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 27

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / The Company announces that on 24 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:

24 March 2023

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

2,965

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 50.8600

Highest price paid per share:

£ 51.9800

Average price paid per share:

£ 51.3610

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,151,599 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,965 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 24 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

2,965

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 51.9800

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 50.8600

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 51.3610

