InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / The Company announces that on 31 August 2022 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.
Date of purchase: 31 August 2022
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 37,377
Lowest price paid per share: £ 46.5900
Highest price paid per share: £ 47.4200
Average price paid per share: £ 47.0402
The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.
Following the above transaction, the Company holds 4,255,089 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 183,462,631 shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 37,377 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 31 August 2022
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregate information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
37,377
-
-
-
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 47.4200
-
-
-
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 46.5900
-
-
-
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 47.0402
-
-
-
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
31/08/2022
08:17:12
BST
119
46.8300
XLON
608649084933459
31/08/2022
08:20:55
BST
52
46.8100
XLON
608649084934329
31/08/2022
08:23:48
BST
82
46.8400
XLON
608649084934805
31/08/2022
08:25:36
BST
81
46.8000
XLON
608649084935110
31/08/2022
08:25:37
BST
59
46.8000
XLON
608649084935111
31/08/2022
08:26:37
BST
82
46.8100
XLON
608649084935275
31/08/2022
08:26:44
BST
71
46.7800
XLON
608649084935322
31/08/2022
08:29:40
BST
159
46.9000
XLON
608649084935806
31/08/2022
08:30:00
BST
79
46.8900
XLON
608649084935852
31/08/2022
08:30:24
BST
56
46.8500
XLON
608649084935939
31/08/2022
08:32:17
BST
220
46.8500
XLON
608649084936227
31/08/2022
08:33:51
BST
102
46.8400
XLON
608649084936502
31/08/2022
08:34:14
BST
55
46.8200
XLON
608649084936609
31/08/2022
08:37:05
BST
99
46.8700
XLON
608649084937068
31/08/2022
08:38:01
BST
70
46.8500
XLON
608649084937298
31/08/2022
08:38:01
BST
152
46.8500
XLON
608649084937310
31/08/2022
08:38:50
BST
120
46.8100
XLON
608649084937409
31/08/2022
08:42:17
BST
52
46.8000
XLON
608649084937816
31/08/2022
08:43:34
BST
76
46.7600
XLON
608649084938022
31/08/2022
08:45:08
BST
216
46.7200
XLON
608649084938338
31/08/2022
08:45:55
BST
109
46.7100
XLON
608649084938472
31/08/2022
08:45:55
BST
38
46.7100
XLON
608649084938477
31/08/2022
08:45:55
BST
29
46.7100
XLON
608649084938478
31/08/2022
08:45:55
BST
33
46.7100
XLON
608649084938479
31/08/2022
08:48:10
BST
37
46.6600
XLON
608649084938817
31/08/2022
08:48:56
BST
35
46.6500
XLON
608649084939007
31/08/2022
08:48:56
BST
91
46.6500
XLON
608649084939006
31/08/2022
08:48:56
BST
70
46.6500
XLON
608649084939008
31/08/2022
08:54:09
BST
218
46.7500
XLON
608649084939607
31/08/2022
08:54:09
BST
84
46.7500
XLON
608649084939608
31/08/2022
08:58:35
BST
4
46.7100
XLON
608649084940441
31/08/2022
08:58:35
BST
50
46.7100
XLON
608649084940442
31/08/2022
08:58:35
BST
62
46.7000
XLON
608649084940446
31/08/2022
09:00:02
BST
58
46.6200
XLON
608649084940826
31/08/2022
09:01:49
BST
61
46.7000
XLON
608649084941171
31/08/2022
09:04:29
BST
65
46.7100
XLON
608649084941718
31/08/2022
09:04:29
BST
7
46.7100
XLON
608649084941720
31/08/2022
09:05:06
BST
79
46.6600
XLON
608649084941836
31/08/2022
09:07:14
BST
55
46.6700
XLON
608649084942175
31/08/2022
09:08:58
BST
9
46.7000
XLON
608649084942404
31/08/2022
09:08:58
BST
75
46.7000
XLON
608649084942403
31/08/2022
09:12:42
BST
127
46.7100
XLON
608649084943000
31/08/2022
09:13:20
BST
97
46.7200
XLON
608649084943144
31/08/2022
09:14:09
BST
51
46.6800
XLON
608649084943243
31/08/2022
09:15:32
BST
83
46.6700
XLON
608649084943508
31/08/2022
09:17:47
BST
63
46.6800
XLON
608649084943969
31/08/2022
09:20:21
BST
80
46.6800
XLON
608649084944476
31/08/2022
09:22:21
BST
56
46.6500
XLON
608649084944854
31/08/2022
09:25:43
BST
54
46.6100
XLON
608649084945498
31/08/2022
09:27:23
BST
48
46.6600
XLON
608649084945725
31/08/2022
09:27:23
BST
68
46.6600
XLON
608649084945727
31/08/2022
09:28:27
BST
80
46.6900
XLON
608649084945897
31/08/2022
09:34:53
BST
21
46.7100
XLON
608649084946612
31/08/2022
09:34:53
BST
112
46.7100
XLON
608649084946613
31/08/2022
09:39:24
BST
109
46.7000
XLON
608649084947007
31/08/2022
09:40:18
BST
45
46.6800
XLON
608649084947133
31/08/2022
09:41:41
BST
34
46.6700
XLON
608649084947264
31/08/2022
09:41:41
BST
28
46.6700
XLON
608649084947263
31/08/2022
09:48:14
BST
220
46.8000
XLON
608649084948218
31/08/2022
09:53:22
BST
92
46.8900
XLON
608649084948815
31/08/2022
09:53:22
BST
59
46.8900
XLON
608649084948813
31/08/2022
09:53:22
BST
76
46.8900
XLON
608649084948814
31/08/2022
09:54:37
BST
95
46.8800
XLON
608649084948956
31/08/2022
09:56:57
BST
119
46.9500
XLON
608649084949282
31/08/2022
10:00:01
BST
15
46.9200
XLON
608649084949664
31/08/2022
10:00:01
BST
36
46.9200
XLON
608649084949665
31/08/2022
10:01:23
BST
61
46.8900
XLON
608649084949919
31/08/2022
10:01:23
BST
7
46.8900
XLON
608649084949927
31/08/2022
10:01:23
BST
63
46.8900
XLON
608649084949926
31/08/2022
10:03:00
BST
89
46.8700
XLON
608649084950200
31/08/2022
10:05:00
BST
99
46.8100
XLON
608649084950360
31/08/2022
10:08:28
BST
121
46.8100
XLON
608649084950847
31/08/2022
10:08:56
BST
78
46.7500
XLON
608649084950926
31/08/2022
10:12:18
BST
94
46.8600
XLON
608649084951421
31/08/2022
10:13:49
BST
85
46.8000
XLON
608649084951692
31/08/2022
10:13:49
BST
2
46.8000
XLON
608649084951691
31/08/2022
10:14:57
BST
33
46.7700
XLON
608649084951944
31/08/2022
10:14:57
BST
29
46.7700
XLON
608649084951943
31/08/2022
10:17:05
BST
87
46.7800
XLON
608649084952199
31/08/2022
10:19:25
BST
108
46.7900
XLON
608649084952505
31/08/2022
10:19:50
BST
85
46.7700
XLON
608649084952573
31/08/2022
10:21:22
BST
52
46.7600
XLON
608649084952965
31/08/2022
10:21:22
BST
55
46.7600
XLON
608649084952968
31/08/2022
10:21:29
BST
68
46.7400
XLON
608649084953000
31/08/2022
10:24:14
BST
99
46.7700
XLON
608649084953254
31/08/2022
10:27:35
BST
186
46.7600
XLON
608649084953853
31/08/2022
10:29:33
BST
105
46.7400
XLON
608649084954195
31/08/2022
10:29:47
BST
59
46.7300
XLON
608649084954265
31/08/2022
10:30:11
BST
56
46.7400
XLON
608649084954359
31/08/2022
10:34:50
BST
86
46.7600
XLON
608649084955109
31/08/2022
10:37:36
BST
61
46.7300
XLON
608649084955496
31/08/2022
10:39:36
BST
83
46.6400
XLON
608649084955919
31/08/2022
10:39:37
BST
12
46.6400
XLON
608649084955924
31/08/2022
10:42:02
BST
24
46.7300
XLON
608649084956195
31/08/2022
10:42:02
BST
26
46.7300
XLON
608649084956196
31/08/2022
10:42:02
BST
80
46.7300
XLON
608649084956194
31/08/2022
10:42:02
BST
95
46.7300
XLON
608649084956198
31/08/2022
10:42:02
BST
34
46.7300
XLON
608649084956197
31/08/2022
10:42:23
BST
70
46.7300
XLON
608649084956299
31/08/2022
10:42:23
BST
42
46.7300
XLON
608649084956300
31/08/2022
10:43:29
BST
13
46.7400
XLON
608649084956413
31/08/2022
10:43:29
BST
131
46.7400
XLON
608649084956414
31/08/2022
10:45:11
BST
217
46.7400
XLON
608649084956622
31/08/2022
10:45:11
BST
2
46.7400
XLON
608649084956626
31/08/2022
10:45:11
BST
86
46.7400
XLON
608649084956625
31/08/2022
10:45:41
BST
41
46.7300
XLON
608649084956650
31/08/2022
10:45:41
BST
25
46.7300
XLON
608649084956651
31/08/2022
10:45:51
BST
78
46.7000
XLON
608649084956737
31/08/2022
10:47:13
BST
102
46.6600
XLON
608649084956917
31/08/2022
10:48:27
BST
76
46.5900
XLON
608649084957187
31/08/2022
10:52:15
BST
72
46.6900
XLON
608649084957593
31/08/2022
10:56:13
BST
109
46.7100
XLON
608649084958073
31/08/2022
10:56:13
BST
43
46.7100
XLON
608649084958074
31/08/2022
10:59:47
BST
93
46.7200
XLON
608649084958666
31/08/2022
11:00:40
BST
76
46.7700
XLON
608649084958816
31/08/2022
11:00:40
BST
69
46.7700
XLON
608649084958823
31/08/2022
11:01:08
BST
32
46.7600
XLON
608649084958915
31/08/2022
11:01:08
BST
77
46.7600
XLON
608649084958916
31/08/2022
11:02:29
BST
88
46.7500
XLON
608649084959111
31/08/2022
11:02:29
BST
56
46.7500