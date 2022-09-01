InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / The Company announces that on 31 August 2022 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase: 31 August 2022

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 37,377

Lowest price paid per share: £ 46.5900

Highest price paid per share: £ 47.4200

Average price paid per share: £ 47.0402

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 4,255,089 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 183,462,631 shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 37,377 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 31 August 2022

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregate information:



London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 37,377 - - - Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 47.4200 - - - Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 46.5900 - - - Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) £ 47.0402 - - -

Detailed information: