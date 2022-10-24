InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Oct 24

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 /The Company announces that on 21 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase: 21 October 2022 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share: £ 43.5300 Highest price paid per share: £ 44.7700 Average price paid per share: £ 44.1730

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 178,317,417 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 8,156,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 50,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 21 October 2022

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 44.7700 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 43.5300 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 44.1730

Detailed information: