InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Oct 24
Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 /The Company announces that on 21 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.
Date of purchase:
21 October 2022
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
50,000
Lowest price paid per share:
£ 43.5300
Highest price paid per share:
£ 44.7700
Average price paid per share:
£ 44.1730
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 178,317,417 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 8,156,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 50,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 21 October 2022
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
50,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 44.7700
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 43.5300
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 44.1730
