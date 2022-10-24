InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Oct 24

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 /The Company announces that on 21 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase:

21 October 2022

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

50,000

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 43.5300

Highest price paid per share:

£ 44.7700

Average price paid per share:

£ 44.1730

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 178,317,417 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 8,156,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 50,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 21 October 2022

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 44.7700

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 43.5300

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 44.1730

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

21/10/2022

08:20:37

BST

77

44.3800

XLON

640191324753897

21/10/2022

08:21:12

BST

106

44.3900

XLON

640191324753933

21/10/2022

08:22:06

BST

143

44.4100

XLON

640191324754022

21/10/2022

08:22:12

BST

113

44.3200

XLON

640191324754036

21/10/2022

08:25:44

BST

126

44.0500

XLON

640191324754458

21/10/2022

08:28:03

BST

93

44.0100

XLON

640191324754680

21/10/2022

08:28:20

BST

93

44.0200

XLON

640191324754710

21/10/2022

08:29:31

BST

86

44.0600

XLON

640191324754869

21/10/2022

08:34:49

BST

135

44.3800

XLON

640191324755324

21/10/2022

08:35:56

BST

101

44.3500

XLON

640191324755411

21/10/2022

08:35:56

BST

108

44.3500

XLON

640191324755410

21/10/2022

08:36:50

BST

45

44.3700

XLON

640191324755483

21/10/2022

08:36:50

BST

47

44.3700

XLON

640191324755482

21/10/2022

08:39:22

BST

84

44.3500

XLON

640191324755725

21/10/2022

08:41:01

BST

72

44.3200

XLON

640191324755842

21/10/2022

08:42:53

BST

137

44.2500

XLON

640191324755998

21/10/2022

08:46:27

BST

165

44.1400

XLON

640191324756461

21/10/2022

08:48:43

BST

26

44.1400

XLON

640191324756712

21/10/2022

08:48:43

BST

53

44.1400

XLON

640191324756713

21/10/2022

08:49:08

BST

79

44.1100

XLON

640191324756739

21/10/2022

08:52:00

BST

96

44.0500

XLON

640191324756996

21/10/2022

08:53:32

BST

17

43.8800

XLON

640191324757280

21/10/2022

08:53:32

BST

148

43.8800

XLON

640191324757281

21/10/2022

08:55:20

BST

137

43.9400

XLON

640191324757433

21/10/2022

08:55:54

BST

71

43.9600

XLON

640191324757494

21/10/2022

08:59:38

BST

74

43.9400

XLON

640191324757863

21/10/2022

09:02:24

BST

89

43.9600

XLON

640191324758157

21/10/2022

09:03:25

BST

101

43.9800

XLON

640191324758279

21/10/2022

09:04:25

BST

28

43.9600

XLON

640191324758429

21/10/2022

09:04:25

BST

86

43.9600

XLON

640191324758430

21/10/2022

09:05:02

BST

78

43.8600

XLON

640191324758531

21/10/2022

09:06:22

BST

93

43.8300

XLON

640191324758884

21/10/2022

09:07:41

BST

77

43.8300

XLON

640191324759009

21/10/2022

09:09:46

BST

76

43.8800

XLON

640191324759223

21/10/2022

09:11:30

BST

89

43.9300

XLON

640191324759408

21/10/2022

09:15:02

BST

71

43.9700

XLON

640191324759777

21/10/2022

09:16:42

BST

78

43.9600

XLON

640191324759998

21/10/2022

09:18:11

BST

92

44.0100

XLON

640191324760226

21/10/2022

09:20:40

BST

95

43.9400

XLON

640191324760581

21/10/2022

09:21:42

BST

75

43.8600

XLON

640191324760895

21/10/2022

09:24:04

BST

102

43.8800

XLON

640191324761161

21/10/2022

09:27:25

BST

157

43.7900

XLON

640191324761521

21/10/2022

09:30:29

BST

85

43.8100

XLON

640191324761821

21/10/2022

09:34:25

BST

109

43.6700

XLON

640191324762207

21/10/2022

09:34:34

BST

29

43.6900

XLON

640191324762254

21/10/2022

09:34:34

BST

43

43.6900

XLON

640191324762253

21/10/2022

09:37:33

BST

66

43.6800

XLON

640191324762664

21/10/2022

09:37:33

BST

79

43.6800

XLON

640191324762663

21/10/2022

09:42:23

BST

110

43.7000

XLON

640191324763050

21/10/2022

09:43:05

BST

80

43.7300

XLON

640191324763145

21/10/2022

09:47:03

BST

75

43.7200

XLON

640191324763604

21/10/2022

09:47:03

BST

77

43.7200

XLON

640191324763603

21/10/2022

09:57:33

BST

78

43.6800

XLON

640191324764642

21/10/2022

09:59:23

BST

129

43.6800

XLON

640191324764760

21/10/2022

10:01:06

BST

92

43.6600

XLON

640191324764931

21/10/2022

10:05:04

BST

15

43.5700

XLON

640191324765290

21/10/2022

10:05:04

BST

59

43.5700

XLON

640191324765289

21/10/2022

10:05:34

BST

154

43.5700

XLON

640191324765335

21/10/2022

10:16:00

BST

54

43.6200

XLON

640191324767386

21/10/2022

10:16:00

BST

76

43.6200

XLON

640191324767387

21/10/2022

10:16:14

BST

66

43.6200

XLON

640191324767460

21/10/2022

10:16:14

BST

70

43.6200

XLON

640191324767459

21/10/2022

10:16:14

BST

75

43.6200

XLON

640191324767461

21/10/2022

10:17:13

BST

6

43.5800

XLON

640191324767620

21/10/2022

10:17:13

BST

59

43.5800

XLON

640191324767619

21/10/2022

10:17:13

BST

110

43.5800

XLON

640191324767618

21/10/2022

10:17:15

BST

162

43.5600

XLON

640191324767635

21/10/2022

10:17:15

BST

191

43.5600

XLON

640191324767632

21/10/2022

10:17:15

BST

5

43.5800

XLON

640191324767627

21/10/2022

10:17:15

BST

32

43.5800

XLON

640191324767628

21/10/2022

10:17:15

BST

54

43.5800

XLON

640191324767626

21/10/2022

10:17:15

BST

58

43.5800

XLON

640191324767630

21/10/2022

10:17:15

BST

75

43.5800

XLON

640191324767629

21/10/2022

10:20:39

BST

88

43.5900

XLON

640191324768095

21/10/2022

10:21:35

BST

77

43.5700

XLON

640191324768159

21/10/2022

10:22:28

BST

70

43.5900

XLON

640191324768225

21/10/2022

10:24:10

BST

135

43.5300

XLON

640191324768510

21/10/2022

10:29:02

BST

219

43.6300

XLON

640191324768918

21/10/2022

10:30:40

BST

19

43.6900

XLON

640191324769101

21/10/2022

10:30:40

BST

63

43.6900

XLON

640191324769102

21/10/2022

10:32:02

BST

131

43.6800

XLON

640191324769167

21/10/2022

10:36:38

BST

124

43.6700

XLON

640191324769721

21/10/2022

10:39:40

BST

18

43.7700

XLON

640191324770009

21/10/2022

10:39:40

BST

54

43.7700

XLON

640191324770010

21/10/2022

10:41:07

BST

61

43.7300

XLON

640191324770133

21/10/2022

10:41:07

BST

201

43.7300

XLON

640191324770132

21/10/2022

10:46:33

BST

107

43.8400

XLON

640191324770609

21/10/2022

10:49:40

BST

33

43.9000

XLON

640191324770855

21/10/2022

10:49:40

BST

70

43.9000

XLON

640191324770853

21/10/2022

10:49:40

BST

104

43.9000

XLON

640191324770854

21/10/2022

10:50:59

BST

93

43.9400

XLON

640191324771212

21/10/2022

10:52:14

BST

14

43.8300

XLON

640191324771725

21/10/2022

10:53:56

BST

56

43.8600

XLON

640191324772360

21/10/2022

10:53:56

BST

85

43.8600

XLON

640191324772359

21/10/2022

10:55:18

BST

92

43.8700

XLON

640191324772896

21/10/2022

10:56:10

BST

84

43.8100

XLON

640191324773097

21/10/2022

10:59:08

BST

22

43.8000

XLON

640191324773729

21/10/2022

10:59:08

BST

50

43.8000

XLON

640191324773728

21/10/2022

10:59:54

BST

126

43.7900

XLON

640191324773880

21/10/2022

11:00:13

BST

10

43.7700

XLON

640191324773925

21/10/2022

11:00:13

BST

75

43.7700

XLON

640191324773926

21/10/2022

11:01:57

BST

80

43.7600

XLON

640191324774110

21/10/2022

11:03:37

BST

89

43.7300

XLON

640191324774268

21/10/2022

11:05:36

BST

72

43.7500

XLON

640191324774477

21/10/2022

11:08:51

BST

18

43.7200

XLON

640191324774698

21/10/2022

11:08:51

BST

52

43.7200

XLON

640191324774699

21/10/2022

11:09:03

BST

48

43.7000

XLON

640191324774706

21/10/2022

11:09:03

BST

62

43.7000

XLON

640191324774707

21/10/2022

11:10:59

BST

84

43.7500

XLON

640191324774841

21/10/2022

11:12:01

BST

70

43.7500

XLON

640191324774951

21/10/2022

11:12:01

BST

106

43.7500

XLON

640191324774952

21/10/2022

11:14:15

BST

82

43.7500

XLON

640191324775116

21/10/2022

11:16:28

BST

112

43.7100

XLON

640191324775282

21/10/2022

11:19:44

BST

9

43.7000

XLON

640191324775426

21/10/2022

11:19:44

BST

113

43.7000

XLON

640191324775427

21/10/2022

11:23:10

BST

135

43.7300

XLON

640191324775608

21/10/2022

11:26:46

BST

80

43.7200

XLON

640191324775789

21/10/2022

11:29:14

BST

69

43.7300

XLON

640191324775920

21/10/2022

11:29:14

BST

87

43.7300

XLON

640191324775919

21/10/2022

11:34:34

BST

70

43.6700

XLON

640191324776308

21/10/2022

11:38:05

BST

6

43.7000

XLON

640191324776579

21/10/2022

11:38:05

BST

90

43.7000

XLON

640191324776576

21/10/2022

11:38:05

BST

101

43.7000

XLON

640191324776578

21/10/2022

11:43:05

BST

51

43.7100

XLON

640191324776868

21/10/2022

11:43:05

BST

107

43.7100

XLON

640191324776867

21/10/2022

11:44:40

BST

118

43.7000

XLON

640191324776981

21/10/2022

11:47:27

BST

178

43.7100

XLON

640191324777137

21/10/2022

11:51:54

BST

102

43.7300

XLON

640191324777441

21/10/2022

11:53:21

BST

114

43.7500

XLON

640191324777546

21/10/2022

11:53:45

BST

89

43.7400

XLON

