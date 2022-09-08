InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Sept 8

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / The Company announces that on 07 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase: 07 September 2022 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 183,450 Lowest price paid per share: £ 45.5000 Highest price paid per share: £ 46.4600 Average price paid per share: £ 45.8837

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 5,050,994 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 182,666,726 shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 183,450 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 07 September 2022

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 105,994 31,056 36,600 9,800 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 46.4600 £ 46.4400 £ 45.8000 £ 46.1300 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 45.5000 £ 45.5100 £ 45.5000 £ 45.5000 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 45.9710 £ 45.9302 £ 45.6412 £ 45.6979

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement text:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6915Y_1-2022-9-7.pdf

Story continues

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/715136/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Sept-8



