InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares – Mar 28

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) announces that on 27 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:

27 March 2023

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

2,980

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 51.3000

Highest price paid per share:

£ 51.7400

Average price paid per share:

£ 51.5670

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,148,619 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,980 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 27 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock
Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

2,980

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 51.7400

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 51.3000

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 51.5670

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

27/03/2023

10:11:01

BST

51

51.3200

XLON

737291945389667

27/03/2023

10:24:41

BST

46

51.4200

XLON

737291945390548

27/03/2023

10:52:04

BST

19

51.4600

XLON

737291945392305

27/03/2023

10:52:04

BST

59

51.4600

XLON

737291945392306

27/03/2023

11:00:49

BST

82

51.4600

XLON

737291945392801

27/03/2023

11:20:11

BST

84

51.6000

XLON

737291945393825

27/03/2023

11:43:00

BST

72

51.5600

XLON

737291945395113

27/03/2023

11:55:08

BST

62

51.6400

XLON

737291945395854

27/03/2023

12:09:14

BST

70

51.7200

XLON

737291945396939

27/03/2023

12:26:53

BST

68

51.7400

XLON

737291945397733

27/03/2023

12:48:29

BST

41

51.6800

XLON

737291945398634

27/03/2023

12:48:48

BST

10

51.6600

XLON

737291945398660

27/03/2023

13:04:31

BST

80

51.7000

XLON

737291945399333

27/03/2023

13:22:19

BST

97

51.7000

XLON

737291945400230

27/03/2023

13:40:52

BST

124

51.7000

XLON

737291945401635

27/03/2023

13:53:11

BST

14

51.7200

XLON

737291945402479

27/03/2023

13:53:11

BST

92

51.7200

XLON

737291945402478

27/03/2023

14:04:16

BST

71

51.7200

XLON

737291945403143

27/03/2023

14:10:17

BST

91

51.7200

XLON

737291945403658

27/03/2023

14:21:34

BST

77

51.7400

XLON

737291945404357

27/03/2023

14:27:51

BST

61

51.7200

XLON

737291945404790

27/03/2023

14:32:35

BST

75

51.7400

XLON

737291945405835

27/03/2023

14:36:09

BST

80

51.6200

XLON

737291945406622

27/03/2023

14:44:06

BST

111

51.6400

XLON

737291945407948

27/03/2023

14:50:13

BST

90

51.6400

XLON

737291945408961

27/03/2023

14:54:13

BST

62

51.6800

XLON

737291945409478

27/03/2023

15:03:42

BST

92

51.6400

XLON

737291945410675

27/03/2023

15:06:12

BST

65

51.6000

XLON

737291945411130

27/03/2023

15:10:41

BST

71

51.6000

XLON

737291945411783

27/03/2023

15:17:12

BST

63

51.5600

XLON

737291945412583

27/03/2023

15:22:25

BST

70

51.5400

XLON

737291945413229

27/03/2023

15:30:07

BST

73

51.4600

XLON

737291945414257

27/03/2023

15:36:05

BST

66

51.4000

XLON

737291945414976

27/03/2023

15:41:16

BST

65

51.3800

XLON

737291945415785

27/03/2023

15:47:11

BST

84

51.4200

XLON

737291945416787

27/03/2023

15:52:34

BST

10

51.4600

XLON

737291945417380

27/03/2023

15:52:34

BST

62

51.4600

XLON

737291945417381

27/03/2023

15:57:24

BST

81

51.4400

XLON

737291945418255

27/03/2023

16:07:14

BST

102

51.3000

XLON

737291945419775

27/03/2023

16:12:00

BST

70

51.3200

XLON

737291945420421

27/03/2023

16:18:15

BST

26

51.3600

XLON

737291945421587

27/03/2023

16:18:15

BST

40

51.3600

XLON

737291945421588

27/03/2023

16:25:05

BST

110

51.3600

XLON

737291945423184

27/03/2023

16:28:37

BST

31

51.3800

XLON

737291945424259

27/03/2023

16:30:00

BST

10

51.4000

XLON

737291945424817


