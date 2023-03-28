InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares – Mar 28
Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) announces that on 27 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
Date of purchase:
27 March 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
2,980
Lowest price paid per share:
£ 51.3000
Highest price paid per share:
£ 51.7400
Average price paid per share:
£ 51.5670
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,148,619 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 2,980 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 27 March 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
2,980
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 51.7400
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 51.3000
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 51.5670
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
27/03/2023
10:11:01
BST
51
51.3200
XLON
737291945389667
27/03/2023
10:24:41
BST
46
51.4200
XLON
737291945390548
27/03/2023
10:52:04
BST
19
51.4600
XLON
737291945392305
27/03/2023
10:52:04
BST
59
51.4600
XLON
737291945392306
27/03/2023
11:00:49
BST
82
51.4600
XLON
737291945392801
27/03/2023
11:20:11
BST
84
51.6000
XLON
737291945393825
27/03/2023
11:43:00
BST
72
51.5600
XLON
737291945395113
27/03/2023
11:55:08
BST
62
51.6400
XLON
737291945395854
27/03/2023
12:09:14
BST
70
51.7200
XLON
737291945396939
27/03/2023
12:26:53
BST
68
51.7400
XLON
737291945397733
27/03/2023
12:48:29
BST
41
51.6800
XLON
737291945398634
27/03/2023
12:48:48
BST
10
51.6600
XLON
737291945398660
27/03/2023
13:04:31
BST
80
51.7000
XLON
737291945399333
27/03/2023
13:22:19
BST
97
51.7000
XLON
737291945400230
27/03/2023
13:40:52
BST
124
51.7000
XLON
737291945401635
27/03/2023
13:53:11
BST
14
51.7200
XLON
737291945402479
27/03/2023
13:53:11
BST
92
51.7200
XLON
737291945402478
27/03/2023
14:04:16
BST
71
51.7200
XLON
737291945403143
27/03/2023
14:10:17
BST
91
51.7200
XLON
737291945403658
27/03/2023
14:21:34
BST
77
51.7400
XLON
737291945404357
27/03/2023
14:27:51
BST
61
51.7200
XLON
737291945404790
27/03/2023
14:32:35
BST
75
51.7400
XLON
737291945405835
27/03/2023
14:36:09
BST
80
51.6200
XLON
737291945406622
27/03/2023
14:44:06
BST
111
51.6400
XLON
737291945407948
27/03/2023
14:50:13
BST
90
51.6400
XLON
737291945408961
27/03/2023
14:54:13
BST
62
51.6800
XLON
737291945409478
27/03/2023
15:03:42
BST
92
51.6400
XLON
737291945410675
27/03/2023
15:06:12
BST
65
51.6000
XLON
737291945411130
27/03/2023
15:10:41
BST
71
51.6000
XLON
737291945411783
27/03/2023
15:17:12
BST
63
51.5600
XLON
737291945412583
27/03/2023
15:22:25
BST
70
51.5400
XLON
737291945413229
27/03/2023
15:30:07
BST
73
51.4600
XLON
737291945414257
27/03/2023
15:36:05
BST
66
51.4000
XLON
737291945414976
27/03/2023
15:41:16
BST
65
51.3800
XLON
737291945415785
27/03/2023
15:47:11
BST
84
51.4200
XLON
737291945416787
27/03/2023
15:52:34
BST
10
51.4600
XLON
737291945417380
27/03/2023
15:52:34
BST
62
51.4600
XLON
737291945417381
27/03/2023
15:57:24
BST
81
51.4400
XLON
737291945418255
27/03/2023
16:07:14
BST
102
51.3000
XLON
737291945419775
27/03/2023
16:12:00
BST
70
51.3200
XLON
737291945420421
27/03/2023
16:18:15
BST
26
51.3600
XLON
737291945421587
27/03/2023
16:18:15
BST
40
51.3600
XLON
737291945421588
27/03/2023
16:25:05
BST
110
51.3600
XLON
737291945423184
27/03/2023
16:28:37
BST
31
51.3800
XLON
737291945424259
27/03/2023
16:30:00
BST
10
51.4000
XLON
737291945424817
