InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares – Apr 19
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / The Company announces that on 18 April 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
Date of purchase:
18 April 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
233,169
Lowest price paid per share:
£ 55.4400
Highest price paid per share:
£ 56.4200
Average price paid per share:
£ 55.8897
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 172,908,312 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6636W_1-2023-4-18.pdf
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 233,169 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 18 April 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
119,749
74,000
34,946
4,474
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 56.4200
£ 56.3400
£ 56.4200
£ 56.4200
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 55.4400
£ 55.4600
£ 55.5000
£ 56.3200
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 55.8988
£ 55.8471
£ 55.8874
£ 56.3664
