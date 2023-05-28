Intercontinental Exchange Insiders Sell US$1.8m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution \

In the last year, many Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Intercontinental Exchange

Notably, that recent sale by Jeffrey Sprecher is the biggest insider sale of Intercontinental Exchange shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$105. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Intercontinental Exchange insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Intercontinental Exchange Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Intercontinental Exchange. Specifically, insiders ditched US$1.8m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Intercontinental Exchange Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Intercontinental Exchange insiders own about US$417m worth of shares (which is 0.7% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Intercontinental Exchange Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Intercontinental Exchange shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Intercontinental Exchange (including 1 which is potentially serious).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

