Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) may have lost UK£5.2m in value but insiders who invested last year have seen gains of around UK£2.5k to date

Insiders who bought Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 15% drop. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of UK£50k is now worth UK£53k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Intercede Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Klaas van der Leest was the biggest purchase of Intercede Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.51 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Klaas van der Leest.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Intercede Group insiders own 11% of the company, worth about UK£3.2m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Intercede Group Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Intercede Group insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Intercede Group you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

