Interactive Video Wall Market Is Predicted To Reach USD 36 Billion at a CAGR of 16% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

The growing trend of touch-based devices to boost the Interactive Video Wall market growth

New York, US, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Interactive Video Wall Market ” Research Report: By Type, Size, Region - Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 36 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 16% during the assessment timeframe.

The need for interactive video walls has grown as a result of the increasing use of touch-based devices like smartphones and tablets in a variety of settings including retail, business, education, and entertainment. Touch-based technology has spread widely and altered how people engage with technology.

As a result, there is now a need for display solutions that are more interactive and immersive, like video walls, and can give users a more interesting experience.

It is now feasible to present complex information, data, and multimedia content in a visually beautiful and engaging way thanks to interactive video walls that are outfitted with touch-based technology. Due of this, there is an increasing need for video walls in a range of settings, including product displays in retail shops and training and simulation in government and education. The demand for interactive video walls is anticipated to increase as touch-based devices become more common and sophisticated, fueling the expansion of the interactive video wall market.

The CAGR of the Interactive Video Wall industry has therefore increased globally over the past few years as a result of such Interactive Video Wall-related variables.

Landscape & Portrait, Bespoke Layout, and 3D Installation are the type segments included in the worldwide Interactive Video Wall market segmentation. In terms of revenue, the Landscape & Portrait segment dominated the worldwide Interactive Video Wall market in 2022. While bespoke layout and 3D installations are often employed in more specialised contexts like concerts, stage performances, and trade exhibits, landscape & portrait type Interactive Video Screens are typically used in public places and exhibitions. Given that these goods offer distinctive and interesting user experiences, demand for them is anticipated to rise.

Based on display type, the Interactive Video Wall market is segmented globally into LED, LCD, and LPD. In 2022, the LED market category held the majority of the market share and contributed significantly to the Interactive Video Wall market. LED displays are ideal for usage in public settings that require large, high-quality displays because they have high brightness and contrast levels, quick refresh rates, and wide viewing angles. As technical advances enable the production of progressively bigger and better screens, the demand for LED displays is anticipated to increase.

The global interactive video wall market is divided into three categories based on frame size: 2x2, 3x3, and 4x4. Throughout the forecast period, 2023–2030, the 3x3 category is anticipated to increase more quickly than any other.

Compared to a 2x2, a 3x3 video wall offers a bigger display area, making it ideal for applications that call for a larger screen size. Moreover, 3x3 video walls are being more widely used for a wider range of applications as they are becoming more accessible and economical. All of these elements for Interactive Video Wall have a beneficial effect on market expansion.

The analysis offers market insights for each region separately, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The demand for digital solutions, such as interactive video walls, is being driven by Asia Pacific's enormous population and quickly expanding economy. The region contains a lot of public areas that are perfect for the installation of interactive video walls, like airports, shopping malls, and trade fair locations.

The market for interactive video walls is expanding in the Asia Pacific in part due to rising investments in the leisure and retail sectors as well as rising demand for digital signage. Due to the rising acceptance of cutting-edge technology and the rising need for digital solutions, the area is predicted to rise significantly throughout the projection period.

From 2023 to 2030, the Interactive Video Wall market in North America will be in the lead. This is because there are many major participants in the interactive video wall market in North America, and there is a significant uptake of cutting-edge technologies in the region.

The area also has a developed infrastructure and a huge number of public areas, including trade show venues, malls, and airports, which are perfect for the installation of interactive video walls. The market for interactive video walls is expanding in North America due to the rising demand for digital signage as well as significant investments in the retail and entertainment sectors. In addition, the North American Interactive Video Wall market in the United States had the biggest market share, while the market in Canada had the quickest rate of expansion.

