Interactive Video Wall Market Is Predicted To Reach USD 36 Billion at a CAGR of 16% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·5 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

The growing trend of touch-based devices to boost the Interactive Video Wall market growth

New York, US, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Interactive Video Wall Market” Research Report: By Type, Size, Region - Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 36 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 16% during the assessment timeframe.

Interactive Video Wall Market Key Players

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

  • Sony Corporation

  • Barco

  • NEC Display Solutions

  • Omnivex Corporation

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Adflow Networks

  • AU Optronics Corp

  • Philips N.V.

  • LG Display Co. Ltd

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4006

Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 36 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 16.00% from 2023 to 2030

Base Year

2022

Study Period

2023-2030

Key Market Opportunities

The rapid urbanization Increase awareness among people

Key Market Drivers

Growing trend of touch-based devices

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Interactive Video Wall market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/interactive-video-wall-market-4006

The need for interactive video walls has grown as a result of the increasing use of touch-based devices like smartphones and tablets in a variety of settings including retail, business, education, and entertainment. Touch-based technology has spread widely and altered how people engage with technology.

As a result, there is now a need for display solutions that are more interactive and immersive, like video walls, and can give users a more interesting experience.

It is now feasible to present complex information, data, and multimedia content in a visually beautiful and engaging way thanks to interactive video walls that are outfitted with touch-based technology. Due of this, there is an increasing need for video walls in a range of settings, including product displays in retail shops and training and simulation in government and education. The demand for interactive video walls is anticipated to increase as touch-based devices become more common and sophisticated, fueling the expansion of the interactive video wall market.

The CAGR of the Interactive Video Wall industry has therefore increased globally over the past few years as a result of such Interactive Video Wall-related variables.

Landscape & Portrait, Bespoke Layout, and 3D Installation are the type segments included in the worldwide Interactive Video Wall market segmentation. In terms of revenue, the Landscape & Portrait segment dominated the worldwide Interactive Video Wall market in 2022. While bespoke layout and 3D installations are often employed in more specialised contexts like concerts, stage performances, and trade exhibits, landscape & portrait type Interactive Video Screens are typically used in public places and exhibitions. Given that these goods offer distinctive and interesting user experiences, demand for them is anticipated to rise.

Based on display type, the Interactive Video Wall market is segmented globally into LED, LCD, and LPD. In 2022, the LED market category held the majority of the market share and contributed significantly to the Interactive Video Wall market. LED displays are ideal for usage in public settings that require large, high-quality displays because they have high brightness and contrast levels, quick refresh rates, and wide viewing angles. As technical advances enable the production of progressively bigger and better screens, the demand for LED displays is anticipated to increase.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/4006

The global interactive video wall market is divided into three categories based on frame size: 2x2, 3x3, and 4x4. Throughout the forecast period, 2023–2030, the 3x3 category is anticipated to increase more quickly than any other.

Compared to a 2x2, a 3x3 video wall offers a bigger display area, making it ideal for applications that call for a larger screen size. Moreover, 3x3 video walls are being more widely used for a wider range of applications as they are becoming more accessible and economical. All of these elements for Interactive Video Wall have a beneficial effect on market expansion.

The analysis offers market insights for each region separately, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The demand for digital solutions, such as interactive video walls, is being driven by Asia Pacific's enormous population and quickly expanding economy. The region contains a lot of public areas that are perfect for the installation of interactive video walls, like airports, shopping malls, and trade fair locations.

The market for interactive video walls is expanding in the Asia Pacific in part due to rising investments in the leisure and retail sectors as well as rising demand for digital signage. Due to the rising acceptance of cutting-edge technology and the rising need for digital solutions, the area is predicted to rise significantly throughout the projection period.

From 2023 to 2030, the Interactive Video Wall market in North America will be in the lead. This is because there are many major participants in the interactive video wall market in North America, and there is a significant uptake of cutting-edge technologies in the region.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/4006

The area also has a developed infrastructure and a huge number of public areas, including trade show venues, malls, and airports, which are perfect for the installation of interactive video walls. The market for interactive video walls is expanding in North America due to the rising demand for digital signage as well as significant investments in the retail and entertainment sectors. In addition, the North American Interactive Video Wall market in the United States had the biggest market share, while the market in Canada had the quickest rate of expansion.

Related Reports:

Autonomous Multifunctional Agriculture Robot Market: Information by Component and Region—Forecast till 2030

Military Communication Market: Information by Type, By Application, By Platform and by Region—Forecast till 2030

Network Engineering Services Market Research Report: Information by Services Type, by Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Latest Stories

  • A Dividend Heavyweight I’d Buy Over Enbridge Right Now

    BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) is a dividend heavyweight I prefer over Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) due to its value and impressive income right now. The post A Dividend Heavyweight I’d Buy Over Enbridge Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • The 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Before a Long-Term Bull Market Begins to Build

    The TSX may not go bullish for a while, even when the economy recovers from a recession, but investors should keep their eye on the target and buy at just the right time. The post The 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Before a Long-Term Bull Market Begins to Build appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Growth Stock Down 33% to Buy and Hold Forever

    Here's why quality growth stocks such as Aritzia are compelling long-term bets for TSX investors. The post A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Growth Stock Down 33% to Buy and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • What the Collapse of U.S. Banks Means for Canada’s Big Six

    The fear of the U.S. banking contagion spreading to Canada pulled down stocks of the Big Six banks. What should you know? The post What the Collapse of U.S. Banks Means for Canada’s Big Six appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 2 Canadian Stocks That Are Simply Too Cheap to Avoid

    TC Energy (TSX:TRP) and National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) are dividend studs that are perfect for any Canadian investors' passive-income fund. The post 2 Canadian Stocks That Are Simply Too Cheap to Avoid appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • The Best Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA

    The recent decline is a good time to explore and accumulate shares in the big Canadian bank stocks in your TFSA! The post The Best Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 Canadian Growth Stocks I’d Buy Under $20

    These under-$20 growth stocks have the potential to deliver solid returns. The post 3 Canadian Growth Stocks I’d Buy Under $20 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

    High-dividend-paying TSX stocks such as Enbridge and two others offer investors the opportunity to generate passive income in 2023. The post 3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks I Can’t Wait to Buy in 2023

    Top Dividend Aristocrats are worth buying in almost every market, especially if you hold them long term. However, weak markets make them more attractive. The post 3 Top Dividend Stocks I Can’t Wait to Buy in 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Fire Sale: 2 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy as the Market Roils

    The recent market drop has made these two TSX stocks all the more attractive. The post Fire Sale: 2 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy as the Market Roils appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 Undervalued Winners Just Begging to Be Invested in Today

    Three undervalued stocks from three underperforming sectors are winners and screaming buys today. The post 3 Undervalued Winners Just Begging to Be Invested in Today appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Bank Stocks to Buy on the Dip

    The bout of volatility for global banks has offered up a buying opportunity for bank stocks like Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) and others. The post 3 Dirt-Cheap Bank Stocks to Buy on the Dip appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Suze Orman Cautions Against Investing Emergency Funds in Two Common Places — Here’s Why

    Every financial advisor recommends having an emergency fund, but in what type of account or investment vehicle should you keep this emergency fund? Money guru Suze Orman, who encourages people to set...

  • Recessions, bank failures, and stagnant stock returns - experts see a new, difficult era dawning for markets

    The SVB collapse may have been just a taste of the struggles to come as the market enters a new and trying era, observers say.

  • The Best Way to Make $1 Million When a Bull Market Returns

    Here are five quality TSX stocks investors can buy and hold for the long term, allowing them to increase their portfolio value to $1 million. The post The Best Way to Make $1 Million When a Bull Market Returns appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Indian Government Hasn’t Intervened in Adani Crisis, Sanyal Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The administration of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn’t intervened in the Adani Group’s tussle with a US short seller that caused a rout in the company’s shares, said Sanjeev Sanyal, an economic adviser to the premier. Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Said to Near Deal for Silicon Valley BankBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateInvestors Brace for Another

  • Nvidia, Tesla and Meta are helping power a growth-stock surge that has challenged BlackRock and Goldman Sachs

    Growth stocks are enjoying the best quarterly run relative to value peers in three years, even as interest rates rise and recession risks loom.

  • Is Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Trading At A 44% Discount?

    Key Insights Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Birchcliff Energy fair value estimate is CA$13.71 Birchcliff...

  • Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

    TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Budget day Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will deliver the federal government's budget on Tuesday. The minister has said it will include "targeted inflation relief" as part of efforts to make life more affordable for Canadians. Dollarama earnings Dollarama will report its financial results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday before financial markets open and hold a conference call with investors and financi

  • Deutsche Bank fears could become a self-fulfilling prophecy

    The world remains on a knife-edge. After a period of relative calm following the bailout of Credit Suisse, the FTSE 100 has ended the week firmly in the red again amid another sharp sell-off in bank stocks.