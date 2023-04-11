Interactive map of spring hummingbird migration: Every state they'll arrive in plus feeding tips

Spring has arrived in the United States and hummingbirds are headed north.

The birds typically migrate north in the late winter and spring, after spending their winters in parts of Central America or Mexico.

An online map gives you a close look at the birds' route north and when to expect their arrival as they travel across North America this spring.

This map shows the journey of hummingbirds.

MORE BIRD DATA: Birds observed visiting backyard feeders

Lake Tahoe is the clearest it's been since the 1980s, according to new report

Tips for feeding hummingbirds

Feeding every 10-15 minutes and visiting 1,000-2,000 flowers per day, hummingbirds need a lot of nutrients to maintain their momentum, according to the National Audubon Society.

With little wings that flap at up to 90 beats per second for thousands of miles, migration is a workout, which is why it is important to have feeders with the nutrients ready for when they arrive, according to the Audubon.

A hummingbird navigates one of many feeders at the home of Bill Wasiowich, 83, in the Pinelands of Woodmansie, New Jersey.

A hummingbird flies next to Arizona Cardinals players on the practice field during minicamp practice at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center June 8, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona.

To help these birds and boost your chances of spotting them, fill a feeder or garden with nectar and nectar-rich plants.

If you’re thinking of substituting nectar with honey in a bird feeder, don't, the Audubon says. Honey can promote dangerous fungal growth.

When hummingbirds arrive in your state, here're four more key guidelines on how to interact with them.

Replace food regularly

Keep your bird feeder clean

Avoid pesticide use

Only put water or food in the bird feeder

How to make hummingbird food: This simple recipe helps attract hummingbirds to your yard

Stop building 'mulch volcanoes': How to mulch properly to stop killing your trees and plants.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Map of hummingbirds' spring migration shows arrival time in each state