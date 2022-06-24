New interactive map shows where rent increases are slowing in the Sacramento region

There are more signs that the Sacramento region’s rental market is cooling off.

New data from RentHub shows that the average rent increase in May compared to one year ago was 4.9% in the region, far below the historic year-over-year rent increases Sacramento, Placer, Yolo and El Dorado counties had been experiencing during the pandemic.

The interactive map below shows the median rent and the change in the median rent between May 2021 and May 2022. Numbers are available for most ZIP codes in the region, including Elk Grove, Folsom, Roseville and South Lake Tahoe.