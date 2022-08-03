Interactive map shows how monkeypox in California compares nationwide

Monkeypox is spreading across the country, including in California, which recently declared a state of emergency as monkeypox cases in the state sit at roughly 800 — the second highest number in the U.S.

California joins Illinois and New York in elevating its response to the disease.

Across the U.S., there are 6,326 confirmed monkeypox or orthopoxvirus cases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. California makes up about 13% of cases nationwide.

In Sacramento County, the virus surpassed the 50 case mark Monday, hitting a total of 52 cases, according to the county health office. This represented an increase of nine from Friday and 18 from last Wednesday.

This map illustrates the number of monkeypox cases across the U.S., with New York reporting the highest number of cases at 1,617.

Other states experiencing higher cases of monkeypox compared to the rest of the country include Illinois, which has the third highest number of cases at 533, as well as Texas, Georgia and Florida.

The only two states that haven’t detected monkeypox so far are Wyoming and Montana, according to the CDC map.

