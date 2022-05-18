Interactive map shows April home value changes for every Sacramento region neighborhood

April brought a general cool down to the Sacramento region’s real estate market. But many pockets of the region continue to see astronomical home value increases.

The interactive map below shows how much home values changed between April 2021 and April of this year. The data was crunched by national real estate firm Zillow.

New home value numbers are available for nearly every corner of the region, including Davis, Elk Grove, Roseville and much of the Sierra foothills in Placer and El Dorado counties.

The data show that prices in the region are still increasing at a pretty good clip. However, local real estate analysts say there are signs that buyers are gaining leverage, as homes receive fewer offers.