Interactive map: One Triangle ZIP code shows sharp increases in rent prices

Despite some signs of a cooling market, rents in the Triangle remain high, and this is especially true for one ZIP code in Raleigh.

A new interactive map, powered by data from national real estate firm RentHub, shows the median rent for ZIP code 27605 was $1,969 as of January — a 34% jump compared to this time last year.

This area includes Forest Park, formerly known as Cameron Park, a historic Raleigh neighborhood off Hillsborough Street.

ZIP code 27511 clocked the second highest change with a median rent of $1,895 — up 31% year-over-year. This area in Cary includes the well-established neighborhood of Kildaire Farms.

In all of the ZIP codes displayed, the average rent was $1,900, up by an average of 1.6% between January 2022 and January 2023.

A chart showing median rents in Raleigh since 2019 by ZIP code can be viewed below.