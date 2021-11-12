Use this interactive map listing gas prices in Florida, and see the tips to save money

You’re planning on hitting the road for a quick getaway. Are you paying attention to gas prices in Florida?

The average gas prices in the state, while dipping a few cents lower in early November, are still above $3.30 a gallon, according to AAA and GasBuddy, which both track prices and supply.

But we all have felt the pump pain over the past year. Gas prices in Miami, for instance, are more than 15 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.30 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.

Here is an interactive county-by-county map that shows current gas prices in Florida:

Also, check out these resources to help save some money:

Gasbuddy

Gasbuddy is a free app and website (www.gasbuddy.com) that lets you sort gas stations by a variety of factors including price, distance, fuel type, payment method and ratings. The crowdsourcing app lets users report gas prices in real-time, which can help others find gas, too. It also has an outage map, which lets people report if a station they visited is open, closed or out of fuel.

The app can tell you the average reported gas price in your area, including the lowest and highest cost. It can give directions to gas stations and lists amenities like car washes. It also lets people review and rate the gas stations.

The app had a message early Wednesday saying it was experiencing a surge of people looking for fuel and that it was working to expand capacity. That means the website and app might be a bit slower than usual.

The app can be downloaded via the app store for Apple and Android.

Waze

Waze’s free crowdsourcing app is usually used to find routes with the least amount of traffic in real-time. Users also can give a heads up on where police and troopers are searching for speeding drivers. However, the app can also help people find gas stations near them and whether they have restrooms and parking. The downside? Like other gas apps, sometimes the gas prices listed can be several days old. It all depends on how often users update the prices.

The app can be downloaded via the app store for Apple and Android.

Gas Guru by YellowPages

Gas Guru is run by Yellowpages.com. It not only has gas prices but lets you search for amenities like a car wash. Just like other apps, it provides gas station information, including directions. The app gets its gas station prices from the Oil Price Information Service and not user-entered data. However, the app lets users report inaccurate gas prices. A new feature also lets iPhone users enable Siri to search for nearby gas prices using the app.

The app can be downloaded via the app store for Apple and Android.

GetUpside

GetUpside lets you compare the gas prices at thousands of gas stations in Florida, according to its website. It also has a gas savings program where you can earn cash back on your gas purchases.

If you don’t want to use the website, it has a free app that can be downloaded via the app store for Apple and Android.