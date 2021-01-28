Interactive map shows latest COVID infection rate in your area

This interactive map shows how many coronavirus cases per 100,000 people there have been in your area in the most recent seven-day period for which data is available.

The latest government figures, for the seven days up to 23 January, show Knowsley on Merseyside has the highest infection rate in the UK, at 824.6 per 100,000 – down from 901.5 on Tuesday.

It’s followed by Sandwell in the West Midlands on 783.1 and Slough in Berkshire on 722.2. The Orkney Islands in Scotland has the lowest rate, at 40.4.

(Please wait a moment for the map to load below)

Made with Flourish

It comes as Boris Johnson said he is not concerned by Germany ruling that the AstraZeneca vaccine should only be recommended for under 65s, as he argued the evidence shows it “provides a good immune response across all age groups”.

The prime minister joined Public Health England (PHE) in defending the use of the jab after a draft recommendation from Germany’s vaccination advisory committee on Thursday said there was insufficient data to recommend it for those aged 65 and over.

Dr Mary Ramsay, the head of immunisations at PHE, acknowledged there had been “too few cases” of coronavirus in older people in Phase 3 clinical trials to determine the level of efficacy in this age group, but said other data on immune response had been “reassuring”.

Johnson, during a visit to Scotland, said he does not agree with the German ruling, as he backed the advice from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Watch: PM rejects Germany ruling AstraZeneca jab should not be recommended to over-65s

Asked if he is concerned about the verdict in Germany, the Prime Minister told reporters: “No, because I think the MHRA, our own authorities have made it very clear that they think the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is very good and efficacious, gives a high degree of protection after just one dose and even more after two doses.

“And the evidence they’ve supplied is they think it’s effective across all age groups and provides a good immune response across all age groups.”

Story continues

He added: “I don’t agree with that.”

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to approve the vaccine for use in the EU on Friday, although it is not yet clear whether it will set an age limit.

Watch: What you can and can't do during England's third national lockdown