Interactive map: which areas of Australia were hit by multiple disasters in 2020?

It’s fair to say 2020 has been a bad year for many, with few areas of Australia remaining untouched by some kind of disaster.

First were the “black Summer” bushfires that killed at least 33 people, destroyed thousands of homes, and blanketed towns and cities in toxic smoke.

The 2019-20 fires followed several years of drought, and began in one of the driest and warmest years on record. Climate scientists have said that climate change pushed what would have been a hot year into record territory, driving heat extremes and the risk of deadly fires.

The tropical storm season also ended later than normal and, when the drought broke in some areas, flooding followed from heavy rain. On top of this, we’ve had a global coronavirus pandemic that has killed 908 Australians, infected many more, and plunged the country into a recession.

This combination of events means some parts of the country have been hit by more than one disaster in a year, with some regions experiencing multiple disasters, one after the other.

One of the hardest-hit areas was the Bega Valley, which has had five disaster declarations in ten months due to fires and floods.

“We lost nearly 500 homes. Sadly four lives in the community were lost. And a large number of stock and businesses were burnt,” says Leane Barnes, General Manager of Bega Valley Shire council.

“Then later on, when we had the first lot of floods, the rain that came has impacted burnt, devastated environments. [There] has been an exponential impact of the rain on those destroyed environments. And then in some of those rain events where our teams have been working on fixing burnt infrastructure, that would get washed away ... in the flood.”

A Guardian Australia analysis of areas affected by multiple disasters shows that New South Wales was particularly hard-hit – containing fifteen of the top twenty local government areas most affected by a combination of fire, flood, drought, storms and Covid-19.

We have combined measures of drought, area burned in 2019-20, storms and flooding, Covid-19 cases and job losses to construct a “multiple disaster index” to get a sense of where these events overlapped. Heatwaves have not been included due to difficulties in getting spatial data, but most of Australia experienced significant heatwaves in 2020.

It’s important to note a few things about this index. It does not quantify the overall impact of the disasters (some were far worse than others in terms of lives lost, or the damage involved), it only attempts to measure where multiple disasters happened. Many events increased the risk of others, such as droughts leading into bushfires. And finally there are significant limitations to the data, which you can read more about below.

Bega Valley shows how multiple disasters within a short time can exacerbate each other, a phenomenon that may become more common. The Australian Institute for Disaster Resilience counts 19 nationally significant events in its 2019-2020 report.

“We believe that incidents are occurring at a greater intensity and frequency,” AIDR executive director Amanda Leck told Guardian Australia.

The report includes bushfires in NSW, Queensland, Victoria, the ACT and South Australia; widespread floods and severe storms along the eastern coast; and cyclones hitting Western and Northern Australia. Of course, the Covid-19 pandemic, has affected everyone, although Victoria was worst hit in terms of cases, deaths and measures of job and wage loss.

“We are now seeing what we call compounding disasters. So we had the black summer fires in NSW and then that was immediately followed by quite significant flooding around Sydney. And then that was followed by the coronavirus pandemic,” Leck said.

“In south-east Queensland they were dealing with bushfires through September and October. And then they were just starting to deal with the recovery around that when they moved into cyclone season.”

Over the final months of 2019 and into 2020 Noosa experienced two bushfires six weeks apart, severe storms and then the global pandemic.

“We’d never had the bushfires like we experienced in Peregian previously. It was unprecedented. So we realised for the first time that this urban area was under threat,” Frank Wilkie, deputy mayor of Noosa Shire, said.

While Queensland was not locked down to the same extent as NSW or Victoria, border closures and reduced travel impacted Noosa’s tourism industry. Visitors from elsewhere in Queensland made up some of the slack, but Wilkie estimates around 1,200 people were let go on Hastings Street, in the heart of Noosa, alone.

“[The events] made us more aware of how vulnerable we are. How ready we have to be to respond at relatively short notice. And how we need to look out for each other more,” says Wilkie.

If natural disasters become more frequent, and we see more compounding, it will require rethinking many aspects of how we organise society. Noosa and Bega Valley councils are working on building resilience in their communities and changing policies.

“What we are facing requires a whole of community, whole of government, whole of business effort to reduce risk across a whole range of domains,” Leck said.

“Social, physical, infrastructure, telecommunications and power supplies. We need to look at how we live on the landscape. Where we choose to live and we also need to think about the essential services that support us in those choices.”

Notes and methods

The disaster index was constructed using a combination of the following data:

The percentage of each LGA burned in 2019-20 based on the National Indicative Aggregated Fire Extent Dataset. This data measures fire boundaries, and within those boundaries the severity of the fire can vary, and may contain unburned areas. It also covers northern Australia, where fires in the sparsely populated savannah areas can be considered part of the natural landscape dynamics. The risks posed by these northern fires are very different to the bushfires that occurred in eastern Australia in forested regions near more densely populated areas.

Weekly Payroll Jobs and Wages in Australia from the Australian Bureau of Statistics converted to LGA areas from SA3 using ABS correspondence files. Job losses are measured as a percentage change since 14 March.

Drought areas are based on whether the government considers an LGA to be eligible for the Drought Communities Programme. This excludes areas which had low rainfall, but less economic exposure to the impacts of drought.

Storm and flooding areas are based on postcodes declared by the Insurance Council of Australia to be within the February “catastrophe” event. Cyclone areas were those where an emergency situation was declared by the Western Australian government.

Covid case counts come from each state and territory’s health department, however counts by LGA were not available for Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory. For the purposes of the index, cases for each LGA were averaged from total cases in the state.

Overseas-acquired Covid-19 cases were excluded from cumulative counts where possible.

Each measure was normalised to create a number between one (the highest number in the dataset) and zero (the lowest). These were then added to make an index representing multiple disasters.

We were unable to obtain heatwave spatial data and thus haven’t included it in the index, but significant heatwaves occurred in January 2020 and November 2020, affecting most of the continent.