Interactive experiences to be big part of casinos' futures

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) -- Gambling experts say that offering gamblers interactive experiences is going to be a big part of the future for casinos in the United States and around the world.

Casino executives, digital experts and payment processors speaking Wednesday at a major gambling conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey, agreed that casinos need to offer new experiences that directly involve the next generation.

This involves new, nontraditional products like competitive video game contests, skill-based slots, and daily fantasy sports and sports betting in states that allow it.

They can allow casinos to bring new customers and revenue.

Seth Schorr, chairman of the Downtown Grand casino in Las Vegas, predicts that every casino in America will offer some sort of new interactive product within the next 10 years.