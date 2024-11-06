Inter vs Arsenal LIVE: Champions League score and updates as Calhanoglou converts dubious penalty

Arsenal travel to Italy this evening when they take on Inter Milan in the league phase of the Champions League. The Gunners have made a strong start to their European campaign but sit just outside the automatic qualifying spots after three games.

Mikel Arteta’s men are unbeaten from their first three matches with wins over Paris Saint-Germain and Shakhtar Donetsk following a goalless draw with Atalanta on the opening gameweek. The Champions League offers Arsenal the chance to get back to winning ways after losing to Newcastle at the weekend. They have seven points and will keep in touch with the teams near the top of the table should they leave the San Siro victorious.

For their part, Inter Milan have similarly performed well with confident wins over Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade coming after a draw against Man City. They are currently second in the Serie A table and are on an eight-game unbeaten streak since a 2-1 loss to AC Milan in September.

Follow all the Champions League action with our live blog below:

Inter Milan vs Arsenal LIVE

Inter Milan host Arsenal in the Champions League, live on TNT Sports

59’ OFF THE LINE! Dumfries scoops the ball off the goalline as Arsenal turn up the heat (INT 1-0 ARS)

45+3’ GOAL! Calhanoglu converts from the spot (INT 1-0 ARS)

45+2’ PENALTY! Merino is punished for a handball (INT 0-0 ARS)

2’ CROSSBAR! Dumfries rattles the woodwork with an early shot (INT 0-0 ARS)

Inter 1-0 Arsenal

21:39 , Mike Jones

75 mins: Close!

That should have been an equaliser. The ball comes into the Inter box and Pavard completely misses the ball with his attempted clearance.

It falls lovely for Kai Havert who shoots on the turn but Yann Bisseck’s lunging block deflects the ball wide of the target,

Inter 1-0 Arsenal

21:34 , Richard Jolly

“It's a full-blooded effort from Arsenal, and a contrast to their rather meek response to going 1-0 down at Newcastle on Saturday.

“But while they have put a lot into the last 25 minutes, it has not produced an equaliser and Inter are starting to find some space on the counter-attack.

“Given that one of the pre-match thoughts was that a draw could suit both of these sides, it has turned into something rather more compelling and, at times, fractious.”

Inter 1-0 Arsenal

21:33 , Mike Jones

72 mins: Dumfries takes a snap shot on a rare foray up the pitch. He doesn’t catch it quite right and scuffs the shot wide of the nearest post.

Inter 1-0 Arsenal

21:31 , Mike Jones

69 mins: Inter Milan know what they’re doing now. They’ve got the lead and want to defend it. There’s been bery way in terms of forward momentum from the hosts in the second half.

Arsenal are the ones pressing the issue.

Inter 1-0 Arsenal

21:27 , Mike Jones

66 mins: Saka manages to dart in behind Yann Bisseck who does well to get back in position and turn an attempted cross behind for a corner.

Saka takes the set piece but doesn’t beat the man at the near post.

Inter 1-0 Arsenal

21:26 , Mike Jones

63 mins: Mikel Arteta is booked for interfering with play as the ball looked to be heading out of play. Arteta touches the ball but it hadn’t crossed the line.

Inter win a free kick which is booted down the left side of the pitch and given straight back to Arsenal.

Inter 1-0 Arsenal

21:21 , Mike Jones

60 mins: Off the line!

Arsenal are turning up the heat, especially from set pieces as another corner comes into the box from Saka. Pavard get s glancing touch but only manages to turn the ball towards his own net.

Fortunately, Dumfries is on hand to scoop it away.

Inter 1-0 Arsenal

21:18 , Mike Jones

57 mins: Saka looks to make something happen for Arsenal and squirts a right-footed cross into the six-yard box. Arsenal have men sprinting towards the ball but Benjamin Pavard gets his head to it first and dinks it out of the area.

Inter 1-0 Arsenal

21:17 , Richard Jolly

“Intriguing move to bring Gabriel Jesus on when Mikel Merino went off.

“It suggests, understandably, that Martin Odegaard is not going to be risked for 45 minutes and, without Declan Rice, there were not too many other options but while Kai Havertz has dropped a bit deeper, Arsenal are in effect playing with a front five now.

“There are times when Mikel Arteta can seem too cautious. That accusation cannot be levelled now.”

Inter 1-0 Arsenal

21:16 , Mike Jones

54 mins: Lautaro Martinez slides a fine pass past the Arsenal defence as Denzel Dumfries darts forward from the right wing. He collects the ball and takes a shot which ends up in the hands of David Raya.

Inter 1-0 Arsenal

21:12 , Mike Jones

51 mins: Arsenal’s eighth corner of the game is floated into the six yard area. Yann Sommer comes for the ball but has to retreat and it clips to top of William Saliba’s head.

The Arsenal centre-back not quite managing to turn the ball towards goal.

Inter 1-0 Arsenal

21:08 , Mike Jones

48 mins: Jesus has slotted into the No. 9 role with Havertz now playing as a 10. Partey is sitting ahead of the defence on his own as the lone defensive midfielder.

The gunners works the ball up the pitch quickly and slip in Gabriel Martinelli. He drills a shot towards the near post but hits the side netting.

Second half! Inter 1-0 Arsenal

21:07 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta has made a change at the half-time break and has replaced Mikel Merino with Gabriel Jesus. That’s an attacking change and should signal Arsenal’s intent for the second half.

HT Inter 1-0 Arsenal

21:03 , Mike Jones

All nine of Hakan Calhanoglu’s Champions League goals have been scored in home games (five for Bayer Leverkusen, four for Inter) – the most by a player with 100% coming at home in the competition’s history.

HT Inter 1-0 Arsenal

20:59 , Mike Jones

“It’s ruined our game to be honest”.

Martin Keown had strong words for the referee decision over the Inter Milan penalty.

In all honesty he’s not wrong. Mikel Merino hd no idea the ball was heading for his hand, the reaction time was less tha half a second.

Earlier in the match, Yann Sommer punched Merino in the head and there was no punishment. Swings and roundabouts but Mikel Arteta won’t be happy.

HT Inter 1-0 Arsenal

20:55 , Mike Jones

Half-time! Inter 1-0 Arsenal

20:51 , Mike Jones

45+3 mins: Right at the end of the first half Inter Milan take the lead. Arsenal have work to do to come back from this position. It’s going to be a big team talk for Mikel Arteta.

GOAL! Inter 1-0 Arsenal (Hakan Calhanoglou, 45+3’)

20:49 , Mike Jones

Calhanoglou is made to wait while VAR check a possible offside in the build-up. It’s all fine and he rolls the penalty right down the middle as David Raya leaps to his left.

Inter take the lead.

Penalty! Inter 0-0 Arsenal

20:48 , Mike Jones

45+2 mins: Inter win a free kick that comes into Arsenal box. Mehdi Taremi flicks the ball on and it hits Mikel Merino who is on his shoulder.

Merion has his right arm in the arm and the ball strikes it. The referee points to the spot immediately.

Inter 0-0 Arsenal

20:46 , Mike Jones

45 mins: Hakan Calhanoglu throws a little paddy over Arsenal being awarded a corner. He escapes punishment but the referee has a word with him.

Saka’s delivery is another decent one but Arsenal can’t capitalise again.

Two minutes of added time to play.

Inter 0-0 Arsenal

20:44 , Mike Jones

43 mins: Davide Frattesi makes a dart into the box as the ball loops over the Arsenal defence. He manages to turn the bouncing ball across the area but Ben White rises highest and nods it away under pressure.

This game needs a goal.

Inter 0-0 Arsenal

20:40 , Mike Jones

40 mins: Arsenal win another corner and it’s Saka on duty again. He delivers it into the penalty area and the ball drops to Partey at the near post.

He’s got his back to goal so attempts to flick a pass over to his teammates waiting in the middle. It almost comes off but Inter sweep it away without too much fuss.

Inter 0-0 Arsenal

20:38 , Mike Jones

37 mins: Stefan de Vrij is under pressure from Bukayo Saka but wins a goal-kick by kicking the ball off the Arsenal captain.

The match has sort of fizzled out and is now in a state of steady, controlled and slow build-up play.

Inter 0-0 Arsenal

20:36 , Richard Jolly

“Arsenal's best spell of the game so far, albeit a painful one for Mikel Merino, clattered by Yann Sommer in a way that could have brought a penalty but, because of the double standards surrounding goalkeepers, did not.

“But the wingers have carried the fight to Inter, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli getting Arsenal back into the match with their willingness to run at the Italian champions.”

Inter 0-0 Arsenal

20:33 , Mike Jones

32 mins: The game is getting a little feisty in the middle of the pitch. A few more physical challenges going in as both teams wrestle for control of possession and thus the game.

Quite a lot of fouls being committed making the referee work.

Inter 0-0 Arsenal

20:30 , Mike Jones

29 mins: Mikel Merino stays down after getting clattered on the head by Yann Sommer. Gabriel Martinelli floats in the set piece and Merino gets to the aerial ball first.

As he heads it towards goal, Sommer comes out looking to punch and connects with the side of Merino’s head. VAR take a look at the incident but decide it isn’t penalty worthy.

Inter 0-0 Arsenal

20:28 , Mike Jones

26 mins: Decent from Bukayo Saka.

He makes a classic move of cutting in from the left wing and fizzing left-footed curling effort at goal. Yann Sommer is up to the taks of keeping it out but Arsenal are showing their threat now.

Inter 0-0 Arsenal

20:24 , Mike Jones

23 mins: Jurrien Timber lunges into a late tackle and catch his opponent on the shin. There’s no malice there just a desire to recover the ball.

Still, free kick to Inter in the middle of the pitch.

Arsenal weather early storm

20:23 , Richard Jolly

“Arsenal have had to weather an early storm. Inter almost scored twice in the first three minutes and the San Siro has made for a hostile place to visit, the sound coming down from the steepling stands, Simone Inzaghi's side starting at pace.

“Inter's 3-5-2 formation is a bit of an anomaly at elite level and gives them a man advantage in the centre of the pitch, plus they can excel at switching play to the raiding wing-backs, Denzel Dumfries in particular.”

Inter 0-0 Arsenal

20:21 , Mike Jones

20 mins: Bukayo Saka whips the corner into the box but Yann Sommer is confident enough to punch it away. The ball drops to Martinelli whose low shot doesn’t find its way through the cluster of bodies waiting in the area.

Inter boot it away.

Inter 0-0 Arsenal

20:19 , Mike Jones

17 mins: Martinelli dribbles into space on the left wing and flicks a teasing cross into the box. Matteo Darmian is on hand to turn the ball behind for a corner.

Good pressure from the Gunners.

Inter 0-0 Arsenal

20:15 , Mike Jones

14 mins: Better from Arsenal. They’re more controlled and comfortable in possession, forcing Inter to play deeper.

Or is it!

Inter recover the ball by flooding the midfield. It’s sent quickly up to Martinez who flicks a pass onto Taremi. The striker weaves into the box and gets hounded by Thomas Partey.

Taremi manages to square the ball but Arsenal clear their lines. Sharp break from the hosts.

Inter 0-0 Arsenal

20:12 , Mike Jones

11 mins: Arsenal attempt to find a way up the pitch and decide to come down the right flank. A throw in comes to Bukayo Saka who looks to find Kai Havertz making a run in behind.

Havertz gets flagged offside and Inter are awarded a free kick.

Inter 0-0 Arsenal

20:10 , Mike Jones

8 mins: Inter have dominated this start and Arsenal need to weather the storm. The hosts are upbeat, pacey and have a desire to fly up the pitch.

Most of the action has seen Arsenal defend their own penalty area and to their credit they’ve done so pretty well.

Inter 0-0 Arsenal

20:09 , Mike Jones

5 mins: Close!

Hakan Calhanoglu backs up Dumfries’ earlier effort by hitting a sweet low strike from 25 yards out. David Raya is worried about it an dleaps across but the effort just wide of the post.

Inter 0-0 Arsenal

20:04 , Mike Jones

2 mins: Chance!

Wow. What a start this would have been for the hosts. Lautaro Martinez receives the ball and slips it forward for his strike partner Mehdi Taremi.

He storms up to the box then swings a cross over to Denzel Dumfries who is wide open. The right wingback controls the ball the rattles a fine effort onto the crossbar!

Kick off! Inter 0-0 Arsenal

20:02 , Mike Jones

The Gunners get the ball rolling with Leandro Trossard sweeping the ball across to the left side of the pitch. Gabriel Martinelli makes a run down the wing and the ball is sent in behind the defence for him.

He chases it wholeheartedly but can’t stop it rolling out for a throw in.

Inter vs Arsenal

19:56 , Mike Jones

The teams make their way out onto the pitch at the San Siro looking determined to get a positive result tonight.

Bukayo Saka leads out the Gunners but it would not be surprising if captain Martin Odegaard makes an appearance at some point tonight.

He starts on the bench for Arsenal. Kick off is up next...

Inter vs Arsenal prediction

19:50 , Mike Jones

With Arsenal low on confidence and Inter in fine form (they are unbeaten in 11 games) this has the makings of a sad night for Mikel Arteta and co.

Still, there is enough quality in Arsenal’s team to make an impact and possibly even get themselves over the line for what would be a superb win away from home.

The most likely option is a draw, 0-0 is certainly on the cards but optimistically we’ll goe for a scoring one.

Inter Milan 1-1 Arsenal.

Arsenal versus Italian teams

19:45 , Mike Jones

The goalless draw at Atalanta on Matchday 1 ended Arsenal’s four-match winning run against Italian teams, although they have still won six of their last eight games (with one draw and one defeat).

The Gunners are unbeaten in three games in Italy (two wins, one draw), where they managed one win in their first seven visits (three draws, three defeats) but have six in the subsequent 11 (two draws, three defeats).

Inter versus English teams

19:40 , Mike Jones

Inter’s 0-0 draw at Manchester City on Matchday 1 made it one win in five games against Premier League teams (with one draw and three defeats).

The Nerazzurri’s last home game against English visitors was a 0-2 first-leg loss to Liverpool in the 2021/22 round of 16. That ended a five-game winning run, and six-game unbeaten streak, at home to teams from England.

Mikel Arteta has transformed Arsenal – but to win the title he must change them back

19:35 , Mike Jones

Arsenal may have only exited the title race for about two-and-a-half hours. They were soon readmitted, reprieved by a result in Bournemouth. The prospect of an eight-point deficit to Manchester City disappeared. In a division where there has scarcely been room for error, there was now some. Arsenal’s task still seems implausible, but it is not quite impossible.

And yet they finished Saturday behind Nottingham Forest in the Premier League table after delivering their worst performance of the season in what promises to be a defining week. Newcastle, Inter Milan and Chelsea present a trio of examinations on the road and the Arsenal that Mikel Arteta has constructed seem designed with such tasks in mind. They may be Arteta’s Arsenal 3.0, the battle-hardened rebrand.

Mikel Arteta has transformed Arsenal – but to win the title he must change them back

Saka on Odegaard

19:30 , Mike Jones

Bukayo Saka also touched on Martin Odegaard’s potential return tonight and hos it feels to take on the role of captain in his absence.

He said: “Martin is the captain; I’m just part of the leadership group. When I do wear the armband, I prefer to lead by example. I think it’s important to stay calm and not to overreact.

“I love football, I live for football. When I go home, I watch a lot of football too. I always take care of my body so, if I’m available, I try to play.”

Big games bring pressure

19:25 , Mike Jones

Saka also admitted that big games such as these in the Champions League tend to bring the best out of him despite the increase in pressure on the team.

He said: “In these big games, there’s always a big atmosphere, there’s always a lot of pressure, a lot of intensity and for me I feel it brings the best out of me, so I’m looking forward to it.

“We have a very good record and we’re unbeaten. We’re going to look to keep that record tomorrow night and that’s all we can really do.”

Arsenal Women forced to move Champions League game over clash with men’s team

19:22 , Mike Jones

Arsenal Women have moved their headline Champions League clash with Bayern Munich away from the Emirates Stadium due to a fixture clash with the men’s team.

The Women’s Super League side have been forced into a change of venue because of the men’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace which can only be played on the same date as the scheduled meeting with Bayern.

Both games will take place on Wednesday 18th December.

Arsenal Women forced to move Champions League game over clash with men’s team

Saka on Arsenal’s ‘belief'

19:20 , Mike Jones

Arsenal have been in a poor run of form recently but Bukayo Saka does not think it is time to worry yet and says he, and his teammates, have the belief to turn things around.

“For me, I always live by the quote, ‘it’s not what you see, it’s what you believe’,” he said ahead of Arsenal’s tie against Inter Milan at San Siro.

“If you look at our squad, the quality we have, the players we have, and at the same time we’re only in November so I don’t think I’ve lost any belief.

“Obviously there’s a lot of noise around the club and we lost two games and drew another one but at the same time it’s important to stay calm. We don’t want to create any panic and chaos. I don’t think we need that right now.

“I’m just doing my best to help the team in every way I can and if I need to do that I’ll do that for sure.”

Bukayo Saka confident Arsenal can win trophy

19:15 , Mike Jones

A defiant Bukayo Saka said he has not lost the belief that Arsenal will end this season with silverware amid a turbulent spell for the club.

The Gunners have taken just one point from their last three Premier League matches to slip off the title pace, while sporting director Edu rocked the club with his resignation bombshell.

Saka, who has starred for Arsenal this season, said in the aftermath of his side’s impressive 2-0 win against Paris St Germain in October that he feels this will be the season that the Gunners dethrone Manchester City.

I don’t think I’ve lost any belief – Bukayo Saka confident Arsenal can win trophy

Arsenal unbeaten

19:10 , Mike Jones

Arsenal have picked up seven points in their first three league phase matches. They followed up an opening 0-0 draw at Atalanta with home victories over Paris (2-0) and Shakhtar (1-0).

Odegaard is back

19:06 , Richard Jolly

“The news Arsenal have been waiting two months for: Martin Odegaard is back. On the bench anyway, even if his return is offset by the loss of Declan Rice.

“Inter seem to have prioritised the top-of-the-table clash with Napoli at the weekend by putting Nicolo Barella, Marcus Thuram and Federico Dimarco on the bench.”

Inzaghi on Arsenal

19:05 , Mike Jones

“Arsenal are very well known, with a great coach like Arteta and a clear identity, aggressive and dynamic.” said Inter boss Simone Inzaghi

“They’ve gone toe-to-toe with Manchester City in the last two seasons and they’re one of the strongest sides in Europe. Arsenal are our top priority, last year they went far and are one of the favourites to win the competition.”

Arsenal will want revenge after Newcastle defeat warns Inzaghi

19:00 , Mike Jones

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi warned his team: “It is likely that they (Arsenal) have reasons for revenge.

“I watched them play against Newcastle, but playing away to them is really tough. It was an interesting match, but we know that we will be facing a side that will want to put on a show.”

Simone Inzaghi warns Inter to expect Arsenal backlash

18:55 , Mike Jones

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi believes Arsenal will be out for revenge ahead of their Champions League clash at the San Siro.

The Gunners head into the fixture having taken just one point from their last three Premier League matches, and only four days after they suffered a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle.

Inter are unbeaten in their last seven games and have not conceded a goal in Europe so far this term.

Simone Inzaghi warns Inter to expect Arsenal backlash

Inter Milan line-up

18:49 , Mike Jones

Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck; Dumfries, Frttesi, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Darmian; Taremi, L. Martinez

Subs: Gennaro, J. Martinez, Arnautovic, Thuram, Acerbi, Buchanan, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Dimarco, Bastoni

Arsenal line-up

18:47 , Mike Jones

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Merino, Partey; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli; Havertz

Subs: Neto, Setford, Odegaard, Jesus, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Sterling, Butler-Oyedeji, Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri, Robinson

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪



🔙 White returns

© Saka skippers the side

💪 Odegaard back in the squad



Full focus for 90 minutes 👊 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 6, 2024

Can Arsenal win in Europe again?

18:40 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta’s side have enjoyed a strong start in Europe with a draw away at Atalanta before successive home wins against Paris St Germain and Shakhtar Donetsk.

“In moments when you have a defeat or two or certain news nobody expects, we stick together and bring positive energy,” said Arteta.

“My blood is pumping because this is the kind of game we want to play. They [Inter] were in the final of the Champions League two years ago. They won the Scudetto last year.

“We want to show the ambition we have. These are the games we want to play, that’s for sure.”

Arteta on Rice’s absence

18:35 , Mike Jones

The Arsenal boss said: “Declan unfortunately picked up an injury against Newcastle,” said Arteta.

“It is a knock, a problem on his foot, and he wasn’t comfortable to put his boots on so at the moment he is not fit. He wasn’t feeling good the last few days.

“We’ll have to assess him on Thursday and see if he’s ready for Chelsea.”

Declan Rice injury blow for Arsenal ahead of Champions League trip to Milan

18:30 , Mike Jones

Declan Rice has been ruled out of Arsenal’s Champions League match against Inter Milan in the latest injury blow to manager Mikel Arteta.

Rice sustained a foot problem in the Gunners’ 1-0 Premier League defeat at Newcastle and has not travelled to Italy.

Arsenal, who trail leaders Liverpool by seven points, face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Declan Rice injury blow for Arsenal ahead of Champions League trip to Milan

Saka will captain Arsenal

18:25 , Mike Jones

In Odegaard’s absence, Bukayo Saka was given the captain’s armband and has been developing his leadership skills on and off the pitch.

Arteta explained why he chose Saka to fill Odegaard’s shoes saying: “People admire and respect him – he’s one of our biggest players and our biggest talents but also one of our leaders. He’s earned that status in the team.”

Arteta on Odegaard

18:20 , Mike Jones

Martin Odegaard has returned to training for Arsenal and could feature in tonight’s match though it seems safe to assume he would be a substitute.

The Gunners’ captain has recovered from injury but may not be match fit yet. Mikel Arteta spoke about Odegaard’s return at his press conference yesterday saying: “Great to have him back for a full session today.

“He felt good and he wanted to be with the team. We will decide if we use him tomorrow.”

‘Arsenal are not just Saka'

18:15 , Mike Jones

Inter Milan defender Matteo Darmian spoke about his team’s ambition and what they want to take away from tonight’s match saying: “Our ambitions are always high. Every day we try to improve, and now we want to show it on the pitch.

“We know that we’ll face a strong team, but we’re no different, and we’ll take confidence from playing in our stadium.”

Darmian also explained how Inter are preparing for Arsenal’s threats not just singling out Bukayo Saka as the one to watch. He added: “Arsenal are not just Saka; they are a great collective. We will have to perform well as a team if we want to get a result.”

Mikel Arteta explains ‘special chemistry’ with departing Arsenal director Edu

18:10 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta opened up on his relationship with former Arsenal sporting director Edu after his shock departure from the club overshadowed the Gunners’ preparations for their Champions League clash with Inter Milan.

Edu played a vital role in first bringing Arteta to the Emirates Stadium and then shaping the side into Premier League title contenders with some of the best business including the signings of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice.

Mikel Arteta explains ‘special chemistry’ with departing Arsenal director Edu

Mikel Arteta on working with Edu

18:05 , Mike Jones

The Gunners manager praised the departing Sporting Director and says he feels ‘blessed’ to have been able to work alongside him to raise Arsenal’s prospect.

“Everything happened very quickly,” Arteta said, “Obviously I loved working with him. I really enjoyed being alongside him in this incredible journey.

“From day one, we’ve been together. We both had this special chemistry and I’m very blessed that he’s been part of my life in such a beautiful place, managing this incredible club, and he’s been a massive part of that.

‘We want to win the right way'

18:00 , Mike Jones

During his tenure as Arsenal Sporting Director Edu always maintained that winning was not enough for the Gunners and that their style was also paramount to their success.

“I want to win the best way possible,” he said. “When we win the trophy, it is because we did it the right way. Ask every single Arsenal fan how they feel about that.”

Edu’s exit will force Arsenal hierarchy to reshuffle

17:55 , Miguel Delaney

Arsenal are set to lose sporting director Edu Gaspar with the Brazilian poised to join up with Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis and his network of clubs.

The departure will remove one of Mikel Arteta’s key allies at the Emirates after a successful period establishing the Gunners as one of the most efficient clubs in Europe in the transfer market.

Edu has been in talks with the Marinakis group and could now lead their recruitment to assist with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Greek club Olympiacos, as well as Portuguese side Rio Ave.

The Independent understands Edu had held ambitions to become CEO at Arsenal, a position the Marinakis group is willing to meet, while also improving his wages by more than three times that of his existing salary at the Emirates.

The Brazilian has played a vital role in Arteta’s side emerging as Premier League title contenders with some of the best business in recent years including the signings of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice.

The former Arsenal midfielder has established himself as one of the game’s leading sporting directors after impressing with both signings and trimming down the Gunners’ squad after selling Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

The move will force a reshuffle at the top of the Arsenal hierarchy at a pivotal time for the club and their push to wrestle the title away from Manchester City.

The Arsenal decision behind Edu’s exit and what it means for Mikel Arteta

17:50 , Mike Jones

In terms of timing, the news that Edu is set to leave Arsenal couldn’t really have been worse for the club. They’re on this bad run, and it suddenly paints the picture of dysfunction behind the scenes that could further affect what happens on the pitch.

The reality is that this news stems from discussions that have been going on from back when results were far better. The Evangelos Marinakis ownership group has wanted Edu for some time, and they have been willing to more than treble his wages and increase his power. The Brazilian is understood to have been on a salary of around £2m at Arsenal.

From that perspective, it makes rather simple sense. There are still questions, not least over what it means for Arsenal, as well as the power dynamics at the club. The Marinakis ownership group is meanwhile clearly intent on expanding.

The Arsenal decision behind Edu’s exit and what it means for Mikel Arteta

‘The new format is more challenging'

17:45 , Mike Jones

Lots of talk this week has centred on the new Champions League format in which sides play eight matches in a new ‘league phase’ with finishing positions determining who goes through to the next round or must face a play-off match.

Simone Inzaghi believes the changes have made the Champions League more difficult saying: “The new format is more challenging.

“Whereas before you prepared for three opponents, now you have to consider eight. It’s more fascinating and, if it improves the spectacle, we’re happy.”

Inzaghi addresses how he’ll beat Arsenal

17:40 , Mike Jones

The Inter Milan boss is confident his team can overcome the Gunners tonight especially with home advantage spurring his side on.

In his pre-match press conference, Simone Inzaghi touched on his gameplan and how he plans on beating Arsenal.

He said: “We want to keep the ball as much as we can. Arsenal can cause us problems when they have ball, but we can do the same when we’re in possession.”

‘We know we are working well'

17:35 , Mike Jones

Inter Milan head coach Simone Inzaghi says his team are in great form ahead of Wednesday night’s visit from Arsenal and believes his players have what it takes to secure three points.

He said: “We know we are working well. In the last eight games, we have seven wins and a draw. We know what awaits us – Arsenal are among the strongest teams in Europe – but we are playing in our stadium and we believe in our chances.”

Arsenal receive Martin Odegaard boost but Declan Rice adds to injury concerns

17:30 , Mike Jones

Martin Odegaard is set to hand Arsenal a major boost by making his comeback against Inter Milan, but Declan Rice has missed out on the travelling squad.

Odegaard – who has been out of action since September with an ankle injury – trained alongside his team-mates at Arsenal’s London Colney base on Tuesday morning.

And it is understood Odegaard will travel to Milan ahead of his side’s Champions League fixture at San Siro on Wednesday. Rice, however, has not travelled to Italy but only as a precaution ahead of the crucial London derby with Chelsea on Sunday.

Arsenal receive Martin Odegaard boost but Declan Rice adds to injury concerns

Inter vs Arsenal predicted line-ups

17:25 , Mike Jones

Here’s how we see the two teams lining-up this evening. Arsenal seem to have a fairly decent squad available though they will probably be without influential captain Martin Odegaard once again.

Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Taremi, Martinez.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Merino, Trossard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Arsenal early team news

17:20 , Mike Jones

Martin Odegaard is moving closer to a return for Arsenal after missing much of the last two months with an ankle injury and has made the trip to Italy.

Declan Rice has not travelled, however, as a precaution ahead of Sunday’s clash against Chelsea.

Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes were able to feature against Newcastle after overcoming their issues, but defensive trio Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney and Riccardo Calafiori remain sidelined.

Inter Milan early team news

17:15 , Mike Jones

Alessandro Bastoni exited Inter’s league win against Venezia prematurely to spark injury fears, but it appears the defender was only dealing with cramp rather than anything more serious. He may therefore take up his place in Simone Inzaghi‘s back three.

How can I watch it?

17:10 , Mike Jones

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

When is Inter vs Arsenal?

17:05 , Mike Jones

The Champions League clash between Inter and Arsenal is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 6 November at the San Siro in Milan.

Inter vs Arsenal

17:00 , Mike Jones

Arsenal will look to put their stuttering domestic form behind them as they continue their Champions League campaign with a trip to Italy to face Inter Milan.

Mikel Arteta’s side suffered a significant set-back in their title chase with a defeat at Newcastle on Saturday, with a couple of key injuries unsettling the London club’s squad.

They have made a solid start in this competition, though, with two wins and a draw from their first three games leaving them well placed.

Inter, meanwhile, have the same record and like their visitors are yet to concede a Champions League goal this season.

Good evening!

14:02 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action where Arsenal make the trip to Italy to take on Inter Milan in the league phase.

Yesterday’s results were a mixed bag for British teams as Liverpool swept Bayer Leverkusen aside and Celtic came from behind to defeat RB Leipzig while Manchester City were beaten 4-1 by Ruben Amorim’s Sporting CP.

Arsenal have been in a poor run of form and Mikel Arteta will be hoping his team can emulate Liverpool with a convincing European win tonight.

We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and updates throughout the night so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.