Is Inter vs AC Milan on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League semi-final

AC Milan must fight back from behind with Inter well-placed to advance to the Champions League final.

A strong first-half performance saw Simone Inzaghi’s side secure a two-goal advantage in last week’s first leg.

Inter will now enjoy the advantage of the support of the bulk of the crowd as well as usage of their San Siro changing room, a privilege denied to them in the “away” leg.

A weekend defeat to Spezia also saw Milan lose ground in the race for a top-four finish, leaving Stefano Pioli seeking a swift and significant improvement to try and secure a final place.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Inter vs AC Milan?

The second leg of the semi final is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 16 May at their shared San Siro ground in Milan.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 1 with coverage from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Inter were able to rest a number of their first-choice side in the win over Sassuolo, with Lautaro Martinez, Hakan Calhanoglu and Alessandro Bastoni in line to return to Simone Inzaghi’s starting lineup. The manager is expected to name a lineup identical to the one that secured a 2-0 first-leg lead.

Stefano Pioli should be boosted by the availability of Rafael Leao after the forward missed last week’s game due to a thigh injury. Junior Messias and Rade Krunic could also be fit to contend for selection.

Predicted line-ups

Inter XI: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Dzeko, Martínez.

Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjær, Theo Hernández; Tonali, Krunić; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Leão; Giroud.

Odds

Inter win 19/17

Draw 5/2

Milan win 41/14

Prediction

A draw is enough to ensure Inter’s progression through to the final. Inter 1-1 Milan (3-1 agg.)