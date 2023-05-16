Inter vs AC Milan LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

(Getty Images)

Inter Milan vs AC Milan - LIVE!

AC Milan have it all to do if they are to reach the Champions League final, as they look to overcome a two-goal deficit tonight in the second leg of their semi-final tie against Inter. The Italian rivals meet once again at the San Siro, a week on from Inter taking control as Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan struck early in a 2-0 win.

Inter are now on a seven-match winning run in all competitions, finding form at just the right time as they look to reach the final of this competition for the first time since they lifted the trophy in 2010. Lautaro Martinez should return to the side after being rested over the weekend, with Romelu Lukaku pushing to partner him.

Milan were beaten last time out by Spezia to continue their stumbling run of form, but they will hope the return of Rafael Leao helps inspire a memorable comeback over their big rivals tonight. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Inter vs AC Milan latest news

Kick-off: 8pm BST, San Siro

How to watch: BT Sport 1

Inter team news: Martinez and Bastoni set to return

AC Milan team news: Leao available again

Standard Sport prediction

FC Internazionale Milano - AC Milan

Piolo: Nobody thinks Milan can do it

17:53 , Matt Verri

Given their deficit, AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli has admitted the build-up has not been easy for his side, as they attempt to pull off one of the all-time great Champions League comebacks.

“It’s not easy to prepare for tomorrow,” he continued. “But we have an important goal: to win the match and to qualify for the final, which nobody would ever predict.

“Nobody still thinks that Milan can reach the final. I know we can play a great match.”

(AC Milan via Getty Images)

Milan with it all to do

17:43 , Matt Verri

Two goals down inside 11 minutes, not really the start AC Milan were looking for in the first leg.

They avoided any furhter damage, but they’ll have to score at least twice tonight if they’re to reach the Champions League final.

Need to come out of the blocks a bit sharper this time...

Story continues

Stage is set!

17:37 , Matt Verri

Standard Sport prediction

17:26 , Matt Verri

With Inter’s position in the tie secure, they are very capable of grabbing at least another goal to avoid Milan pulling off what would be an historic Champions League comeback.

The Rossoneri’s dodgy form and defensive issues should put such a feat beyond them.

Inter to win 2-1 (4-1 on aggregate)

Milan team news

17:19 , Matt Verri

Milan coach Stefano Pioli hopes to have Rade Krunic and Junior Messias both available after knocks kept them out of the weekend defeat at Spezia.

But the most important news is the return of Rafael Leao, the Portuguese forward who starred in Milan’s quarter-final defeat of Napoli before missing the first leg against Inter Milan due to a thigh injury.

After joining training over the weekend, he is expected to step up his preparations for Tuesday’s bid to pull off a turnaround in their Champions League semi-final.

With a two-goal aggregate deficit to contend with, Pioli has revealed his plans to start with three attacking midfielders - which is in part due to Ismael Bennacer’s injury absence.

Predicted AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Krunic, Tonali; Saelemakers, Diaz, Leao; Giroud (4-2-3-1)

(REUTERS)

Inter team news

17:10 , Matt Verri

Inter rested seven first-team regulars for the win over Sassuolo - the Nerazzurri aided by their more-stable league position than Milan.

Lautaro Martinez, Andre Onana, Hakan Calhanoglu and Nicolo Barella will be among the usual suspects returning. Milan Skriniar is out injured.

Simone Inzaghi once again must pick between the in-form Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko to partner Martinez up front.

Predicted Inter XI: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Dzeko, Martinez (3-5-2)

(AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch Inter vs AC Milan

17:04 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the BT Sport app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!

16:58 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Inter Milan vs AC Milan!

It’s the second leg of this Champions League semi-final tie, with Inter 2-0 up after their impressive display a week ago. ‘Home advantage’ tonight for them, though that doesn’t particularly apply at the San Siro.

Manchester City or Real Madrid waiting for whoever comes out on top in the final, which takes place on June 10.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST. Stay with us!