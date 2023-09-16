Inter vs AC Milan live stream: How can I watch Serie A derby on TV in UK today?

One of the most anticipated matches on the Serie A calendar, Inter vs AC Milan, takes place today.

The Derby della Madonnina pits two sides with genuine Scudetto ambitions against each other at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Both clubs have won all three games to start their season and this fixture has an extra edge as Milan look to reverse their derby fortunes of recent years.

Inter brushed the Rossoneri aside in their Champions League semi-final meeting last season, a potentially fiery clash which failed to live up to its billing thanks to two early goals, and they’ve only lost one of the last seven derbies.

TV schedules indicated that fans in the UK are set to miss the kick-off of today’s game.

Where to watch Inter vs AC Milan

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2. Kick-off comes at 5pm BST but coverage is not scheduled to start until 5.15pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the TNT Sports app and website.