Inter’s Simone Inzaghi: “Roma are a quality side, but we could have won 2-0.”

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi spoke to DAZN after his team beat Roma 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico.

In his post-match interview, Inzaghi discussed his side’s victory.

“We know we have to work and improve,” said Inzaghi.

“Tonight with all the difficulties and against a quality team like Roma the boys played a great game,” he added.

“It was balanced first half and then a second half in which after having unlocked it we had some opportunities to double the lead.”

“Lautaro? He is among the top 5 in the world, he deserves the Ballon d’Or. I would give it to all the boys tonight. Roma brought in Soulé, Baldanzi, Le Fée, they are a deep and well-built team. Winning here is important.”