Inter set to sign Independiente’s Tomas Palacios

Serie A champions Inter are now set to sign Independiente defender Tomas Palacios, who will arrive on a permanent deal.

The Nerazzurri were trying to sign a centre-back this summer, after having signed a young defender in Yann Bisseck back during the previous summer.

La Gazzetta dello Sport now confirm that an agreement has been reached with Independiente, who will earn a fee of €6.5 million and bonuses are being decided in the move.

The two clubs spoke through intermediaries yesterday, with the player not having featured in a game against Platense. The move can be completed early next week or if anything, it will definitely go through next week.

Palacios will add much-needed depth to the Inter backline, which isn’t getting any younger due to the presences of Stefan de Vrij and Francesco Acerbi. He will be a signing for the future and could also play some games, if the experienced defenders aren’t around.

