🚨 Inter up and running in Serie A after win over Lecce

Inter bounced back from their slow Serie A start with a 2-0 win over Lecce.

Scorers: Darmian 6′, Çalhanoğlu (PEN) 70′

Matteo Darmian put the defending champions ahead with six minutes on the clock as he powered home Mehdi Taremi’s knockdown at the far post.

The Nerazzurri went further ahead in the game’s final third when Hakan Çalhanoğlu stepped up from the penalty spot after Kialonda Gaspar fouled Marcus Thuram.

Simeone Inzaghi’s side finished Saturday atop the Italian top flight’s summit, ahead of Genoa on goal difference.