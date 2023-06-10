Inter Milan XI vs Man City: Confirmed team news, injury latest, predicted lineup for Champions League final

Inter Milan face a decision over Henrikh Mkhitaryan for tonight’s Champions League final clash with Manchester City.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United midfielder, 34, has not played for almost a month due to a thigh injury and only returned to training on Thursday.

While Mkhitaryan is set to be fit for this evening’s Istanbul showpiece, Inter boss Simone Inzaghi must rule if he is ready enough to start or else be restricted to a role off the bench.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“He had his first training session yesterday after 22 days,” Inzaghi said of the Armenian in his final pre-match press conference on Friday.

“We have a positive feeling but he is not 100 per cent. I will have to decide whether to field him from the beginning or send him on during the match.”

Fitness decision: Henrikh Mkhitaryan only returned to Inter Milan training on Thursday (REUTERS)

Argentine forward Joaquin Correa has also returned to training for Inter after a calf issue, while centre-back Milan Skriniar could play for the first time since March having been named on the bench against Torino in Serie A last weekend.

Inter have reached the Champions League final for the first time since 2010, when a side featuring Wesley Sneijder, Lucio and Samuel Eto’o beat Bayern Munich 2-0 in Madrid to lift their third title under Jose Mourinho.

Now coached by Inzaghi, they finished third in Serie A this season, won the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana, and have knocked Porto, Benfica and city rivals AC Milan out of Europe.

Predicted Inter Milan XI (3-5-2): Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Brozovic, Dimarco; Dzeko, Martinez