Inter Milan Won’t Stand In The Way Of Ex West Ham United Veteran Joining Fiorentina

Inter Milan will not stand in the way of striker Marko Arnautovic joining Fiorentina in the last couple days of the transfer window.

This according to Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInter1908. They report that the Nerazzurri would not block the Austrian’s exit.

Reportedly, Fiorentina are considering making Inter striker Arnautovic a last-minute signing for the January transfer window.

La Viola are targeting a striker in the final days of the window. Christian Kouame is set to leave to join Empoli, and so they want a replacement for the Ivorian as a backup to Moise Kean.

The Gazzetta report that Marko Arnautovic is indeed a target for Fiorentina.

The Tuscan club see the Austrian international as having the quality and the Serie A experience to bolster their squad.

Therefore, Fiorentina are seriously considering a move in the last couple days of the transfer window.

Inter Won’t Block Marko Arnautovic Move To Fiorentina

Fiorentina have yet to make a move for Marko Arnautovic.

The time is running out for the Tuscan club to try and sign the Austrian international.

MILAN, ITALY – OCTOBER 01: Marko Arnautovic of FC Internazionale runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Uros Spajic of FK Crvena Zvezda during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD2 match between FC Internazionale Milano and FK Crvena Zvezda at Stadio San Siro on October 01, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

If Fiorentina do move for Arnautovic, however, they could certainly land him.

According to the Gazzetta, Inter would be willing to let the former West Ham United and Bologna striker leave in the last few days of the transfer window.