Inter Milan vs Viktoria Plzen, live score and latest updates from Champions League match that can knock out Barcelona

Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates scoring their first goal
06:35 PM

HT: Inter Milan 2 Viktoria Plzen 0

The hosts need to win tonight to send them through and they look to have wrapped this up in the first half at the San Siro.

They have played well and look in complete control against the Czech side, that sadly offer next to nothing.

It's likely Intern will get more if they will like hammering their weak opponents.

06:32 PM

44 min: Inter Milan 2 Viktoria Plzen 0

I hate saying this, but Viktoria Plzen are desperate. The visitors know they are out and they don't have the quality to compete. Bassey has a tame shot from distance that sumps up the Czech side.

Put simply, they don't have enough.

06:29 PM

42 min: Inter Milan 2 Viktoria Plzen 0

GOAAALLL

Wow - what a goal and Dzeko scores from close range.

Barella plays an oustanding switch to Dimarco - he controls it and puts it on a plate for Dzeko to tap home.

They made that look so easy.

06:28 PM

40 min: Inter Milan 1 Viktoria Plzen 0

Inter Milan have been far the superior team- the visitors have men behind the ball but they suddenly there as normal as Dimarco comes forward.

His cross finds Martinez who puts it into the side setting.

06:25 PM

38 min: Inter Milan 1 Viktoria Plzen 0

That was a great block as goal-scorer Mkhitaryan crosses and Martinez powers it on the volley - it may be heading in but Hejda blocks brilliantly.

06:22 PM

35 min: Inter Milan 1 Viktoria Plzen 0

GOAALLL

It's been coming - again Bastoni comes out the back and overlaps Dimarco, he crosses to the back post where Mkhitaryan is waiting and he heads in.

Inter get the goal they deserve - it's not good news for Barcelona.

Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates scoring their first goal
Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates scoring their first goal - Daniele Mascolo/Reuters

06:18 PM

30 min: Inter Milan 0 Viktoria Plzen 0

The hosts have had 61% of possession of the ball so far and it feels like Czech side haven't touched it for ages expect to clear crosses away.

06:17 PM

27 min: Inter Milan 0 Viktoria Plzen 0

Mkhitaryan combines with Martinez again, it's another one two and the ex-Man Utd man is in but it's saved by Stanek but he happens to be just offside.

Its been fluid and quick football from Inter Milan.

06:13 PM

24 min: Inter Milan 0 Viktoria Plzen 0

It's been great football so far from the hosts- Martinez combines with Dimarco and he shoots but Stanek saves.

A cross is put in straight after and Mkhitaryan heads from close range but it's a good reaction stop by the keeper.

The only two chances of the game come in the same minute.

06:11 PM

22 min: Inter Milan 0 Viktoria Plzen 0

It's a risky game Viktoria Plzen are playing. They clearly want to play out from goal kicks but it's a dangerous tactic as Inter Milan are pressing high and setting traps for them.

Dimarco has way too much space out on the left-hand side with this quality of crosses he needs to be stopped quickly.

06:09 PM

19 min: Inter Milan 0 Viktoria Plzen 0

The visitors are really sitting deep now and Inter Milan are reacting as Bastori comes out from the back with the ball to try to overload the left hand side with Dimarco.

The Italian crosses Dumfries, but the flag goes up for offside.

06:07 PM

17 min: Inter Milan 0 Viktoria Plzen 0

Barella picks it up deep an drives forward before sliding a ball aiming for Martinez in behind the the Argentine striker is tripped on the egde of the box by Tijani.

06:04 PM

15 min: Inter Milan 0 Viktoria Plzen 0

Dimarco puts another sublime cross in- Dzeko will be hoping for more of those as the lef wing-back is finding plenty of space down that side.

06:03 PM

13 min: Inter Milan 0 Viktoria Plzen 0

Dzeko, the veteran striker, has always been brilliant in holding up play and he has not lost his touch. He is retaining passes into him and then Inter Milan can get bodies forward off him. He doesn't have pace but Martinez doe and they look good combination up front.

06:01 PM

11 min: Inter Milan 0 Viktoria Plzen 0

The visitors are having a decent spell here- they have stopped rushing their passes forward and are keeping it nicely in midfield.

Havel whips a great ball in but it is cleared by Skriniar at the back post.

05:57 PM

10 min: Inter Milan 0 Viktoria Plzen 0

This is more positive from Viktoria Plzen, as they are winning the ball back in decent area but there is lack of quality in the final third to break down the Inter Milan defence.

Bucha and Kalvach are certainly putting themselves about in midfield.

05:56 PM

8 min: Inter Milan 0 Viktoria Plzen 0

Although, the hosts have dominated possession early on, they have suddenly given the ball away three times in their own half within the last minute or so. The visitors end up rushing their chances to get forward and hand possession back to Inter Milan.

Dumfries overlaps Barella and he makes a decent run but the pass is too heavy- he was in behind the visitors defence there .

05:53 PM

6 min: Inter Milan 0 Viktoria Plzen 0

The beady eye viewers might notice Inter Milan boss Inzaghi is not in the dugout tonight because the Italian was sent off in their last Champions League versus Barcelona.

05:51 PM

4 min: Inter Milan 0 Viktoria Plzen 0

Inter have dominating possession as expected with their technical central midfielders. Their wing-backs Dimarco and Dumfries provide the width- Dimarco just delivered a sublime ball into the box but no player in black and blue could ge there.

05:49 PM

2 min: Inter Milan 0 Viktoria Plzen 0

First of the attempt of the game blocked, as Çalhanoglu right-footed shot from outside the box is blocked, it was nicely assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

05:46 PM

Kick-off

The famous Champions League anthem has played and we are underway

The ball is rolling at the San Siro Stadium!

05:44 PM

Last time out

Inter Milan won 0-2 in Plzen when they met on matchday two - the Nerazzurri were comfortable throughout the game having over 70% possession but the hosts were down to ten men for the last 30 minutes of the game.

Edin Dzeko and Denzel Dumfires scored the goals that night.

05:43 PM

Viktoria Plzen team news

Viktoria Plzen starting XI:Stanek; Hejda, Pernica, Tijani; Havel, Kalvach, Bucha, Mosquera; Jirka, Vlkanova, Bassey

Substitutes: Pilar, Tvrdon, Chory, Jedlicka, Jemelka, Cermak, Holik, N'diaye

05:40 PM

How Inter Milan line up

Inter Milan starting XI: Onana; Bastoni, Skriniar, Acerbi; Dumfries, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Dzeko, Lautaro

Substitutes: Handanovic, Gagliardini, De Vrij, Gosens, Correa, Bellanova, Asllani, Cordaz, D’Ambrosio, Darmian, Lukaku.

05:29 PM

Good evening

On the verge of reaching the Champions League knockout stage for a second year in succession, Inter Milan welcome pointless Viktoria Plzen in San Siro tonight.

After taking four points from Barcelona, across two epic encounters, Inter Milan can seal progress with a third win from five Group C games; Plzen are out of contention but could still snatch a Europa League spot via an importable turn of events.

The win at home over Barcelona sparked a belief in the team that has become a budding confidence. Inter have not played consistently with this level of swagger or perseverance in arguably about a year.

The latest installment being a dramatic last gasp 4-3 win in Florence over a Fiorentina side who were playing with desperation after a terrible start to the season.

For the first time in weeks, Romelu Lukaku will be in the squad. He will likely not start, but should see some playing time late on.

Also included in the squad is Roberto Gagliardini, who is also returning from injury. Marcelo Brozovic is still recovering from the issue he picked up on international duty and will need more time.

The Italian side are the heavy favourites this evening and know that if they beat Plzen, they will knock out five time champions Barcelona.

The Barcelona manger Xavi has revealed his team will watch the match before they face Bayern Munich at 8pm BST.

Some may presume that Barcelona would want to avoid finding out about the result so they can focus on their own match but Xavi has confirmed this will not the case.

Their Champions League fate has been taken out of their hands after a stuttering campaign that has seen them win just one of their four group games to date.

Anyway, kick off at the San Siro Stadium  is at 5.45pm BST and we'll be here for the team news, live action and post match reaction

