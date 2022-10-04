Inter Milan vs Barcelona live stream: How can I watch Champions League game live on TV in UK today?

Barcelona travel to Inter Milan for a heavyweight Champions League clash tonight.

After a big summer spend, Barca have hit form this season and could be contenders for European football’s ultimate prize once again, albeit there are some defensive problems to consider.

Still, Robert Lewandowski has hit the ground running and manager Xavi has impressed in the dugout.

Inter, meanwhile, have been in somewhat of a crisis this season. Sitting ninth in Serie A, they have not recovered well from losing their title to city rivals AC Milan last season. They do, however, boast a huge amount of quality and have the tools to punish Barca.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch tonight’s game.

Where to watch Inter Milan vs Barcelona

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 4, with coverage beginning at 7:45pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will also have access to a live stream online via the BT Sport app or website.