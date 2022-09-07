Leroy Sane celebrates the second of this goals against Inter Milan - Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich, Champions League: live score and latest updates - REUTERS

Half-time: Inter 0 - Bayern 1

Leroy Sane puts Bayern ahead before the German nets a well-worked second

09:47 PM

88 min: Inter 0 Bayern 2

Inter have a chance but Dimarco can't get the ball out of his feet and Bayern clear.

Bayern are playing like they have this one won....one would hate to tempt fate but they do.

09:45 PM

85 min: Inter 0 Bayern 2

Have Inter ever thought they could win this game?

It doesn't look like it on this showing. Perhaps their poor start to the season is suggestive of deeper problems for Simone Inzaghe.

The squad he has is better than they have shown tonight and before long questions are going to be asked about why they aren't performing.

09:42 PM

83 min: Inter 0 Bayern 2

Changes for Bayern.

Musiala on for Mane. Stanisic on for Hernandez.

09:42 PM

83 min: Inter 0 Bayern 2

WHAT A CHANCE.

A lapse in concentration from Hernandez at the back leaves Correa one-on-one with Neuer but his shot is poor and shoots wide.

09:41 PM

82 min: Inter 0 Bayern 2

Sane feeds a delightful ball across the pitch to find Gnabry.

He has a clear sight of goal but lashes his shot over the bar.

09:40 PM

81 min: Inter 0 Bayern 2

Change for Inter.

Gagliardini is on for Calhanoglu.

Story continues

09:38 PM

79 min: Inter 0 Bayern 2

Inter continue to plod on. That word is not used unintentionally. Their game has no pace still, in spite of the changes.

09:35 PM

75 min: Inter 0 Bayern 2

Can Inter ask Bayern a question as we enter the last 15 minutes?

Evidence thus far would suggest not.....

09:33 PM

73 min: Inter 0 Bayern 2

Changes for Bayern.

Gnabry on for Coman. Upamecano on for De Ligt.

That's squad depth for you.

09:30 PM

70 min: Inter 0 Bayern 2

Changes for Inter.

Correa for Dzeko. Darmian for Dumfries, Dimarco for Bastoni. De Vrij for Skriniar

These changes to have an effect here.

09:27 PM

68 min: Inter 0 Bayern 2

Onana's foot narrowly denies Bayern a third after a powerful shot from Mane.

The game is slipping away from Inter here.

09:26 PM

64 min: Inter 0 Bayern 2

It's delightful from Bayern as Sane and Coman exchange a double one-two, unlocking the Inter defence and putting Sane in.

His chipped finish gets a helping hand from a deflection but that's a top goal from a top side.

09:24 PM

64 min: Inter 0 Bayern 2

GOOOOOAAAAALLLLL

09:24 PM

64 min: Inter 0 Bayern 1

An Inter are nearly punished there.

A Kimmich cross is deflected towards the Onana the goal but the Senegal keeper spills what should be an easy gather and the ball nearly squeezes in at the far post.

09:21 PM

63 min: Inter 0 Bayern 1

The frustration from Inter's fans in understandable. Bayern are in cruise control here but the home side are doing little to put them under pressure.

More is needed and quickly.

09:20 PM

61 min: Inter 0 Bayern 1

Leon Goretzka is on for Marcel Sabitzer.

09:19 PM

60 min: Inter 0 Bayern 1

Heart-in-mouth stuff from Neuer sees him battling for the ball with Inter players outside his area.

He wins the battle though, fortunately, and is able to quell the danger.

09:17 PM

58 min: Inter 0 Bayern 1

Inter are being urged forward by the frustrated galleries at the San Siro but Bayern break quickly.

Sane carries the ball forward before a stroke of fortune sees a mis-directed Sane pass fall to Coman.

His shot is deflected and whistles just inches above Onana's bar.

09:15 PM

55 min: Inter 0 Bayern 1

A delightful first-time ball on the volley from Muller put Sabitzer in behind before crucial interception from Skriniar clears the danger.

09:12 PM

54 min: Inter 0 Bayern 1

The game is being played more at Inter's pace now and they are holding onto possession with much more ease.

They generate a corner from the right, which is met cleanly by Dzeko but his header is deflected down before it can reach Neuer.

09:09 PM

50 min: Inter 0 Bayern 1

Oh what a chance.

Dumfries is pushing up high and does well to squeeze a cross into the danger area.

It fall perfectly to Dzeko, who gets the ball out of his feet but can only shoot directly at Neuer.

09:07 PM

48 min: Inter 0 Bayern 1

Poor from Davies who has four to aim at in the I.ter box but his cross sails out of play.

Waste.

09:06 PM

47 min: Inter 0 Bayern 1

Excellent start from Inter and Martinez is already involved. cleaver one-touch football down the left leads to the ball dropping at the back post but Brozovic can't control his volley and blazes it over.

09:02 PM

Let's go

The teams are out. Second half moments away.

08:55 PM

Assured from Bayern

On what could have been a tricky start to their European campaign, Bayern will be happy with their first-half display there.

Their press was effective and without getting into top gear they we able to take control after a touch of class from Leroy Sane.

As for Inter. They need more to get back into this. Their attack petered out quickly in terms of potency during that half and for all their defensive efforts, they'll need to get back on front foot to get back into this one.

The axis between Dzeko and Martinez up top perhaps needs looking at.

The good news for Inter, they're only one down. Can they turn this around in the next 45 minutes?

08:46 PM

HALF TIME: Inter 0 Bayern 1

Munich lead at the break - deservedly.

08:45 PM

44 min: Inter 0 Bayern 1

Jeers ring out around the San Siro as Edin Dzeko brings an attack to a close with a woeful pass that trickles out.

Looks like Inter need half-time to regroup.

08:43 PM

43 min: Inter 0 Bayern 1

Inter do well to soak up the Bayern pressure but they take too long on the ball in midfield to launch a counter attack.

Martinez has been absent in this first half. You think he'd need to grow in stature if Inter are to ask Bayern more searching questions.

08:41 PM

40 min: Inter 0 Bayern 1

De Ligt is booked for a wild-looking challenge on Brozovic.

08:38 PM

35 min: Inter 0 Bayern 1

We're back down the other end and Bayern should be two up.

Mane gets Davies in down the left whose shot is saved low down by Onana.

The rebound bounces to Muller, whose shot is blocked, before Sabitzer lashes his effort wide of the post.

08:36 PM

34 min: Inter 0 Bayern 1

Chance for Inter. Big chance.

A corner from the left is whipped in towards Edin Dzeko but he can't direct his header on target.

That's his bread and butter normally - a let off for Bayern.

08:33 PM

32 min: Inter 0 Bayern 1

Kimmich really fancies scoring a banger tonight. That's his fourth shot from miles out but yet again it's easy for Onana to deal with.

No rockets yet from the German.

08:32 PM

30 min: Inter 0 Bayern 1

Better from Inter. D'Ambrosio cuts in off the right before a nice touch from Martinez nearly sets up Dzeko.

De Ligt does well to intercept before he can get a shot off.

08:29 PM

28 min: Inter 0 Bayern 1

Inter are being stifled here and Bayern are really gathering steam.

It's Sane again bringing the ball forward before intricate play gets the ball to Coman at the back post.

His header back across goal evades all his teammates though.

08:26 PM

24 min: Inter 0 Bayern 1

Bayern's pressure finally tells.

A ball is dropped into Leroy Sane who's control is exceptional as he brings it down. He then takes it easily around Onana and slides in the finish.

08:25 PM

24 min: Inter 0 Bayern 1

Goal. Class goal.

08:24 PM

23 min: Inter 0 Bayern 0

An instinctive snap shot from Muller brings about a good save from Onana, who tips it over the bar.

From the corner, Coman waves into the area and feeds Muller again but his shot is right at Onana.

08:21 PM

20 min: Inter 0 Bayern 0

A third long-range shot from Kimmich doesn't trouble Onana. This game is still in the sparring stage at present.

08:18 PM

16 min: Inter 0 Bayern 0

Dzeko releases Dumfries down the right, who cuts the ball back to Brozovic but his shot is straight at Neuer.

08:16 PM

14 min: Inter 0 Bayern 0

Coman launches into space down the right and tries feed a sliding ball into Mane but misfires and the ball is cleared.

08:13 PM

12 min: Inter 0 Bayern 0

Bayern are committing ALOT of men forward here. Seeing this Onana launches a long ball towards Dzeko, who can't control it. With Martinez running off him, that could be a decent strategy for the hosts tonight with Bayern likely to be getting plenty of men forward.

08:10 PM

9 min: Inter 0 Bayern 0

Bayern's press is creating issues for Inter, who keep giving the ball away in the final third.

This could come back and bite them if they're not careful.

08:09 PM

8 min: Inter 0 Bayern 0

Muller has a chance to take advantage of a scuffed shot by Sane but he can't direct his shot goalwards.

08:08 PM

6 min: Inter 0 Bayern 0

That's better from Inter. Lautaro Martinez gets in behind the Bayern defence before taking the shot on from an acute angle.

At the other end it's a chance for Coman who can only blaze over.

The another chance for Inter, who are in if Dzeko can release a pass to the right but he can't.

08:06 PM

4 min: Inter 0 Bayern 0

Inter are trying to establish themselves by playing out from the back but Bayern have them penned in.

A foul on D'Ambrosio relievesthe pressure

08:04 PM

3 min: Inter 0 Bayern 0

Munich are looking to press early here and are immediately looking to dominate possession.

A speculative effort from Kimmich is the first shot of the match before another Kimmich shot brings about a much tougher save from Onana.

08:00 PM

The teams are out

Strap in. This could be fun.

07:59 PM

Echoes of finals past

These two sides met in the 2010 Champions League final, with a Jose Mourinho-inspired Inter running out 2-0 winners.

07:19 PM

Concerning for Inter

Bayern Munich have not lost a Champions League group stage game since September 2017.....

07:11 PM

Tonight's teams

Bayern: Neuer, De Ligt, Pavard, Kimmich, Sane, Coman, Mane, Sabitzer, Davies, Hernandez, Muller

Inter: Onana, D'Ambrosio, Skriniar, Bastoni, Dumfries, Mkhitarian, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Gosens, Martinez, Dzeko

07:02 PM

Good evening

The San Siro is buzzing as we welcome you to live coverage of a huge clash in the opening wave of fixtures in this season’s Champions League, as Bayern Munich travel to Inter Milan.

These two clubs boast nine victories between them in Europe’s top club competition and this looks a delectable meeting as two sides with ambitions to go deep in the Champions League this season meet.

Inter caused Liverpool plenty of problems when they met in last season’s knockout stages but eventually fell to the eventual finalists. Since then, Simone Inzaghe and his side have been awaiting their chance to right not just that defeat, but also the twin-failures of ceding their Serie A title to city rivals AC Milan and losing the Coppa Italia final to Juventus.

In the tough world of elite football, success is measured in silverware - especially where Inter are concerned.

Their start to the season has been slow though, dropping two out of three in Serie A. Losses to both Lazio and AC suggest Inzaghe’s men still have plenty to work to do, even with Romelu Lukaku back among their ranks, if they are to return to the upper echelons of both Italian football and that on the continent.

What a perfect time then, for the irresistible force that is Bayern Munich to be visiting the San Siro.

Julian Nagelsmannhas seen his side find the net 26 times in six outings this term, laying to rest any concerns about what may await them in the post-Robert Lewandowski era. That, however, doesn’t tell the whole story.

Like Inter, Bayern have turned in some under-par performance in the Bundesliga of late, with draws against both Borussia Monchengladbach and Union Berlin underlining the fact that they may not have it all their own way in Germany this season.

However, with their litany of attacking talent and proven European pedigree, Bayern still represent the toughest of opening-round tests for Inter.

Team news is expected at 7pm, with kick-off at 8pm.