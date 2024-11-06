Inter Milan vs Arsenal LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Inter Milan vs Arsenal – LIVE!

Arsenal head to Inter in the Champions League for perhaps their biggest test in the competition yet. Mikel Arteta’s side are unbeaten in Europe thus far and while they did beat Paris Saint-Germain, Inter will be an entirely different prospect. The reigning Italian champions, they were unfortunate not to have progressed further last year after their penalty shootout in the round of 16 last year.

The trip to San Siro comes at a bad time for the Gunners. Beaten at Newcastle last weekend, Arsenal are without a win in their last three Premier League games and could certainly do with a statement victory before the international break, with Chelsea to come on Sunday.

One of the most iconic grounds in world football, the game against Inter no doubt conjures up memories of one of Arsenal’s greatest ever European nights, the 5-1 victory at San Siro in 2003. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Inter Milan 0-0 Arsenal

20:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

13 mins: Great defending from Trossard to deny Martinez after Inter build up a head of steam.

Inter Milan 0-0 Arsenal

20:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

07 mins: Yet to see much from Arsenal here.

Going to be a long night if it stays like this.

Inter Milan 0-0 Arsenal

20:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

03 mins: Zielinski robs Partey and finds Calhanoglu, who fires just wide.

Not a great start for the Gunners...

Inter Milan 0-0 Arsenal

20:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

01 mins: OFF THE BAR!

Taremi’s cross find its way to Dumfries, who sees his right-footed outside of the boot shot crash off the bar!

KICK-OFF!

20:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go!

Inter Milan vs Arsenal

19:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

We are closing in on kick-off!

Inter Milan vs Arsenal

19:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

What Arsenal can expect this evening!

Inter Milan vs Arsenal

19:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

A big night awaits...

Standard Sport's Simon Collings

19:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

Both these sides have big games at the weekend - Arsenal play Chelsea and Inter face Napoli - but it's the Italian side who have rested players. Most notably, Bastoni and Barella on the bench is a boost for Arsenal.

Inter Milan vs Arsenal

19:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Here come the hosts!

A big boost for Arsenal

19:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Martin Odegaard is fit enough to return to the bench for Arsenal this evening in a major boost for Mikel Arteta.

Confirmed Inter Milan lineup

18:58

Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Dumfries; Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Darmian; Taremi, Lautaro

Di Gennaro, Josep Martinez, Arnautovic, huram, Acerbi, Buchanan, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Dimarco, Bastoni

Confirmed Arsenal lineup

18:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Saka, Partey, Merino, Martinelli; Havertz, Trossard

Subs: Neto, Setford, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Robinson, Lewis-Skelly, Jorginho, Nwaneri, Odegaard Butler-Oyedeji, Sterling, Jesus

Bukayo Saka remains confident of Arsenal glory despite 'a lot of noise'

17:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bukayo Saka has not lost any faith that Arsenal can finish this season with silverware.

The Gunners are currently on a poor run of form after failing to win any of their previous three Premier League games.

Arsenal have slipped to fifth in the League and they are seven points off leaders Liverpool.

Read his comments in full here!

Mikel Arteta's 'blood pumping' as Arsenal seek Inter win to clear storm clouds

17:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

If Mikel Arteta wants to inspire his players ahead of a trip to the San Siro, then he needed only play them the highlights of Arsenal’s last clash with Inter Milan.

Back in 2003, the Gunners dismantled Inter 5-1 in their own backyard on one of the club’s greatest European nights.

Read the full match preview here!

Inter Milan vs Arsenal: Champions League score prediction today

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s a difficult task for Arsenal, made even harder with the absence of Declan Rice, with Inter on a hugely convincing run of form.

The hosts’ defence can be got at, though, which will give Mikel Arteta hope of coming away from the San Siro with at least a point.

Draw, 1-1.

Arsenal team news vs Inter Milan today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Martin Odegaard could tonight make his first appearance for Arsenal since August as the Gunners take on Inter Milan in the Champions League.

The Arsenal captain has been out of action with an ankle injury picked up playing for Norway at the start of September.

Odegaard, however, trained with his Arsenal team-mates on Tuesday morning and could make his comeback at the San Siro in what is a huge Champions League clash for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Inter Milan team news vs Arsenal today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

The hosts are missing Carlos Augusto, while Alessandro Bastoni is reportedly a doubt too.

Welcome

17:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal’s Champions League trip to Inter Milan.

Kick-off inside San Siro is at 8pm GMT.