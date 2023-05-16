Inter Milan vs AC Milan LIVE: Score and latest updates from Champions League semi-final as Leao goes close

Inter Milan are on course to reach the Champions League final after taking a two-goal lead in their semi-final tie against local rivals AC Milan.

A strong first-half performance saw Simone Inzaghi’s side secured their advantage thanks to goals from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. As both teams play their home matches at the San Siro tonight’s encounter is an almost carbon-copy of the first leg. The difference being that most of the crowd inside the San Siro will be Inter fans as they are the designated hosts this evening.

Based on their performance in the first leg AC Milan have serious work to do. Though they improved in the second half Milan were short of threat in front of goal all evening and with them needing to cut a two-goal deficit they cannot afford to be as wasteful tonight.

Stefano Pioli will be overjoyed by the return of Rafael Leao. The forward has been passed fit to play after recovering from injury and will be required to play a key role if his side are to reach the European showcase.

Follow all the action as Inter and Milan clash in the Champions League semi-final:

Inter vs AC Milan

Inter host AC Milan in the Champions League semi-final second leg

They won the first leg 2-0 and look set to reach the final in June

39’ SAVE! - Maignan keeps out Dzeko’s close ranged header (INT 0-0 MIL)

38’ CHANCE! - Leao drills one across the face of goal (INT 0-0 MIL)

11’ SAVE! - Onana smothers Diaz’s first time shot (INT 0-0 MIL)

FC Internazionale Milano 0 - 0 AC Milan

Half-time: Inter 0-0 Milan (2-0 agg)

20:48 , Mike Jones

45+3 mins: Nothing to separate the teams tonight. It hasn’t been a barnstorming first half like in the first leg but AC Milan have shown promise and Inter will be happy to still be two goals to the good.

There’s a big 45 minutes coming up.

Inter 0-0 Milan (2-0 agg)

20:46 , Mike Jones

45 mins: Three minutes of added time to play at the end of the first half. Inter will be pleased with their efforts so far and will hope to get into the break without conceding.

Inter 0-0 Milan (2-0 agg)

20:43 , Mike Jones

42 mins: Henrikh Mkhitaryan has to come off. He’s picked up a slight knock and Simone Inzaghi takes no chances with him. Marcelo Brozovic comes on to replace the midfielder.

Inter 0-0 Milan (2-0 agg)

20:40 , Mike Jones

39 mins: Save! Hakan Calhanoglu whips a free kick into the box for Inter. He picks out Edin Dzeko who guides his header towards goal only for Mike Maignan to block the effort from close range!

Inter 0-0 Milan (2-0 agg)

20:39 , Mike Jones

38 mins: Chance! It’s the first real opportunity for Rafael Leao. He receives the ball on the left side and takes on the Inter defence, dribbling inside, checking to the left and nipping to the side of the box.

He shoots but the curling effort is always moving away from the goal and goes wide!

Inter 0-0 Milan (2-0 agg)

20:37 , Mike Jones

36 mins: The Milan players are starting to grow frustrated as Inter look to maintain possession. Federico Dimarco is fouled on the left wing and there are more than a few protestations sent the referee’s way.

Inter 0-0 Milan (2-0 agg)

20:33 , Mike Jones

33 mins: Denzel Dumfries takes a knock to the head and needs a bit of treatment from the medics causing a short break in play.

Inter’s resultant free kick is swung into the box by Hakan Calhanoglu but he sends it straight into the hands of Mike Maignan.

Inter 0-0 Milan (2-0 agg)

20:31 , Mike Jones

30 mins: Half an hour played at the San Siro and both teams will be relatively pleased. Inter’s two goal cushion is still in tact but Milan are showing threatening signs inside the final third.

Inter 0-0 Milan (2-0 agg)

20:27 , Mike Jones

27 mins: Messias has been a bright spark for Milan so far. He wins a free kick out wide on the right allowing Tonali to whip a free kick into the box.

Inter deal with the cross easily enough though.

Inter 0-0 Milan (2-0 agg)

20:25 , Mike Jones

24 mins: The referee has been decent so far. There’s been some heavy tackles flying in - from both sides - but the official is letting things simmer away.

Dumfries gets free on the right and cross the ball towards Martinez but Milan marshall it behind for a corner.

Inter 0-0 Milan (2-0 agg)

20:22 , Mike Jones

21 mins: Rade Krunic feeds a nice pass into the feet of Rafael Leao who is forced out wide by Denzel Dumfries. Nicolo Barella jogs back to double up on the forward and his pass into the middle is wayward.

Inter look to break forward and send the ball to Lautaro Martinez who gets brought down inside Milan’s half.

Inter 0-0 Milan (2-0 agg)

20:18 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Calabria’s cross is intercepted and booted away by Barella who is back inside his own box to help out defensively.

Inter need to take a firmer grip on the game, Milan look confident and an early goal for them will reignite this semi-final.

Inter 0-0 Milan (2-0 agg)

20:16 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Messias’s run down the right wing brings a corner kick for AC Milan. Tonali curls the ball into the box but Edin Dzeko leaps up highest and heads the ball away.

This has been a good start from Milan though. They look more aggressive and solid that in the first leg.

Inter 0-0 Milan (2-0 agg)

20:13 , Mike Jones

11 mins: Chance! Sandro Tonali takes the ball off Henrikh Mkhitaryan inside Inter’s final third. He storms down the left wing and nips into the back before cutting the ball back to Brahim Diaz.

Diaz shoots first time and draws the save out of Andre Onana!

Inter 0-0 Milan (2-0 agg)

20:11 , Mike Jones

10 mins: There’s a bit of pressure coming from Milan now. They work it nicely across the pitch to Davide Calabria.

The right-back sends it to Junior Messias who swings a nice cross over to the back post where Olivier Giroud wins the header ahead of goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Brahim Diaz and Sandro Tonali are waiting in the box but Matteo Darmian nods it clear.

Inter 0-0 Milan (2-0 agg)

20:07 , Mike Jones

7 mins: It’s Nicolo Barella’s turn for a shot this turn as he’s allowed to turn on the edge of the ‘D’. He shoots as he’s spinning towards goal but lifts his effort high and wide.

Inter 0-0 Milan (2-0 agg)

20:05 , Mike Jones

4 mins: An early ball from Federico Dimarco comes into the AC Milan box and fins Nicolo Barella. He nods it down to Edin Dzeko who smokes a shot at on the half-volley and sees Mike Maignan palm the effort wide.

The whistle goes for a foul from Barella so the goal wouldn’t have stood even if Dzeko scored. Good save from Maignan though.

Inter 0-0 Milan (2-0 agg)

20:03 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Inter have started on the front foot much like they did in the first leg. Their mode of attack is coming from the right side of the pitch in these opening stages.

Dumfries plays a one-two with Nicolo Barella and attempts to get past Theo Hernandez. The left-back manages to get his body between Dumfries and the ball, earning Milan another free kick deep in their own half.

Kick off: Inter 0-0 Milan (2-0 agg)

20:01 , Mike Jones

Inter Milan get the match started. They pump the ball over to the right wing and win an early throw in deep inside Milan’s half.

Denzel Dumfries launches the ball into the box but Edin Dzeko fouls one of the centre-backs and Milan win a free kick.

Inter vs AC Milan

19:57 , Mike Jones

Here come the teams.

Inter hold a two goal advantage over their local rivals but AC Milan will not give up this tie. They have won the Champions League more times than any other club except Real Madrid and will be desperate to reach the final once again.

The odds are against Milan though but the return of Rafael Leao could provide the spark for a resurgence.

Inter vs AC Milan

19:53 , Mike Jones

Stefano Pioli believes that his Milan side can still reach the Champions League final even if everyone else thinks Inter are massive favourites.

“We know we are starting with a disadvantage, but we also have the quality to overturn it,” said Pioli. “Now, more than ever, nobody thinks Milan can reach the final.”

Inter vs AC Milan

19:49 , Mike Jones

AC Milan have won 50% of their matches with Rafael Leao on the pitch in the current season in all comps (22/44), scoring 1.5 goals on average - without him the Rossoneri have lost each of the other 4 games, scoring an average 0.5 goals.

Inter vs AC Milan

19:45 , Mike Jones

The stadium is bouncing ahead of kick off.

You can feel the stadium bouncing alright

Inter vs AC Milan

19:41 , Mike Jones

Inter Milan are hoping to reach their first Champions League final since they won the competition back in 2010.

As for fierce rivals AC Milan, they need to overcome a two-goal deficit if they want to reach their 12th final in Europe’s premier competition.

Glorious Milan derby proves football does not need Super League

19:37 , Mike Jones

After a night when Internazionale could excitedly imagine a stage that recently seemed unattainable, it is worth considering an alternative future.

This could easily have been a Super League game, since both Milan clubs signed up to the ill-fated project. If it was, would it have been anything like the stirring sensory overload that this was? That is something that is simply impossible to imagine.

The fans would have of course tried to enliven a relatively sterile round-robin match with the same choreography, but it just couldn’t have had the same emotion, the same force.

Glorious Milan derby proves football does not need Super League

Inter vs AC Milan

19:33 , Mike Jones

Milan have never lost an away fixture against Italian opposition in Uefa competition, winning two and drawing four of their previous six matches.

Will they suffer their first defeat this evening?

Inter vs AC Milan

19:29 , Mike Jones

Inter have scored 198 goals in the Champions League, group stage to final. Only 15 clubs have reached the 200 mark, including Milan (252).

Will they reach that landmark tonight?

Inter vs AC Milan

19:24 , Mike Jones

The Rossoneri are also taking part in a second successive all-Italian tie having knocked out recently crowned Serie A champions Napoli in the quarter-finals

Inter overcame Portuguese pair Porto and Benfica to set up this tie, also winning the first leg 2-0 away in the latter contest.

Milan derby creates thrilling sensory overload that shows how football should be

19:19 , Mike Jones

After the first leg, on a night of thrilling sensory overload, Internazionale left with the feeling that mattered most: victory, and in the match that matters most.

That it was 2-0 at the San Siro, from the most thrilling of starts, went some way to finishing this Champions League semi-final when it had barely begun, putting Simone Inzaghi’s fine cup team on the brink of the grandest final in club football. It still could have been much worse for AC Milan, who badly missed their best player in Rafael Leao. It meant they had no answer – either at the back or front – to Inter’s individual stars. Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan plundered lightning bolts of early goals.

One of a few remaining hopes for Milan is that Leao’s return can spark a comeback that had some embers in that second half. There was also the almost irrational manner that Inter started the game, as much borne of the emotion of everything that was happening as any imposed idea.

The same can happen in the second leg, especially since Milan were the “home” side here. Stefano Pioli at least has to ensure they believe that. That’s what much of this came down to, as the entire occasion ratcheted up to something that went beyond a sporting spectacle.

Milan derby creates thrilling sensory overload that shows how football should be

Inter vs AC Milan

19:14 , Mike Jones

Inter are in the last four for the first time since claiming their third European Cup in 2009/10 while Milan have reached a first semi-final in 16 seasons.

They have won eight of their last nine contests at this stage.

Inter vs AC Milan

19:09 , Mike Jones

AC Milan have won both previous contests on aggregate against their neighbours Inter, including at this stage of their victorious 2002/03 campaign.

They’ll need to come from behind to do so again tonight.

Inter vs AC Milan

19:04 , Mike Jones

Inter Milan are the last Italian side to win the Champions League and are well placed to return to the final for the first time since that triumph 13 years ago.

Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan both struck early in the first leg at San Siro as the away side claimed a first European victory against their city rivals.

Hakan Calhanoglu also hit the woodwork for Inter in the first period, with Sandro Tonali’s second-half shot against the outside of the post the closest Milan came to a response in the first leg.

Inter vs AC Milan

18:58 , Mike Jones

The fans have arrived outside the San Siro ahead of the 8pm kick off. Inter are playing at ‘home’ this evening so have been allocated more seats for their supporters.

It’s going to be a tough ask for AC Milan to get out of this one. They need to overturn a two goal deficit to stand a chance of reaching the final.

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Being confronted by fans and returning star driving AC Milan bid to reverse history

18:53 , Mike Jones

Confronted by their own ultras, AC Milan have encountered issue after issue in the build-up to Tuesday’s monumental return leg, but one problem is a lot more longstanding. It is also so immediate, since it is precisely the challenge against Internazionale.

Milan might be the second most successful club in Champions League history, having played in the very first European Cup season in 1955-56, but that distinguished record has never seen them come back from more than a goal behind from a knock-out first leg. All that grand glory, and nothing to really inspire for this biggest of games against their greatest rivals.

That might seem somewhat superficial but the profound potential effect should not be dismissed. You only have to look at last season, and this year’s possible final opponent, for the greatest illustration of how it works. Real Madrid are the European champions in large part because their stadium had seen so many great comebacks, fostering this belief within the team as well as an aura around it.

Being confronted by fans and returning star driving AC Milan bid to reverse history

Inter vs AC Milan

18:48 , Mike Jones

Inter have won 18 of the 19 Uefa competition ties in which they have triumphed ‘away’ in the first leg.

They defeated Milan 2-0 last time out when they were designated the away team at the San Siro so will be confident of confirming their place in Istanbul for the final.

Inter vs AC Milan team changes

18:44 , Mike Jones

Simone Inzaghi names an unchanged Inter team to the one that defeated Milan 2-0 in the first leg. Most of the first team will be well rested as only Francesco Acerbi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Federico Dimarco started in Inter’s Serie A clash against Sassuolo at the weekend.

Stefano Piolo meanwhile makes three changes to the Milan side that lined up for the first leg. Simon Kjaer, Ismael Bennacer and Alexis Saelemaekers are out with Malick Thiaw, Junior Messias and Rafael Leao brought in.

Inter vs AC Milan line-ups

18:39 , Mike Jones

Inter XI: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko

AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez; Messias, Tonali, Krunic; Giroud, Diaz, Leao

Pioli on the importance of scoring first

18:35 , Mike Jones

Milan coach, Stefano Pioli, explained how he wants his team to play this evening. He said:

“We will have to be balanced, compact, and play like a team that can beat our opponents. We know how important the first goal will be: it doesn’t matter what minute it is scored in.

“We started talking about this game on Sunday morning. We have only one chance and we must play this match with an exceptional attitude.”

Uefa rebuts claim Istanbul in doubt as Champions League final host after election

18:30 , Mike Jones

UEFA insisted Friday that the Champions League final will be played in Istanbul, hitting back at a newspaper report that claims the European soccer body has explored Lisbon as a standby option if there is turmoil in Turkey after this weeekend’s elections.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in a close race to extend his 20-year grip on power. He is seeking a third term in Sunday’s election.

The Daily Mail in London claimed Uefa made an “informal approach” to the Portuguese soccer federation in case any post-election unrest put Istanbul in doubt to host the final on June 10.

UEFA rebuts claim Istanbul in doubt as Champions League final host after election

The Champions League final

18:25 , Mike Jones

Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium will host the Champions League final on Saturday 10th June. Whoever wins tonight’s tie Inter or AC Milan will be the designated away team against Real Madrid or Manchester City.

The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

Inzaghi dreaming about Champions League final

18:20 , Mike Jones

Inter coach, Simone Inzaghi, spoke in the build-up to tonight’s encounter about how he is dreaming that his team will reach the Champions League final.

“This is one of the most important matches in Inter’s history,” he said, “We have to play with our heads and hearts to achieve our dream of reaching the final.

“The first leg was 2-0 but Milan are always formidable and have great players.”

Inter vs AC Milan prediction

18:15 , Mike Jones

A draw is enough to ensure Inter’s progression through to the final and they will use their already established two-goal cushion to keep Milan quiet for the majority of the game.

Inter 1-1 Milan (3-1 agg.)

Inter vs AC Milan predicted line-ups

18:10 , Mike Jones

Inter XI: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Dzeko, Martínez.

Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjær, Theo Hernández; Tonali, KruniÄ; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Leao; Giroud.

What is the early team news?

18:05 , Mike Jones

Inter were able to rest a number of their first choice side in the win over Sassuolo, with Lautaro Martinez, Hakan Calhanoglu and Alessandro Bastoni in line to return to Simone Inzaghi’s starting lineup. The manager is expected to name a lineup identical to the one that secured a 2-0 first leg lead.

Stefano Pioli should be boosted by the availability of Rafael Leao after the forward missed last week’s game due to a thigh injury. Junior Messias and Rade Krunic could also be fit to contend for selection.

How to watch Inter vs AC Milan

18:00 , Mike Jones

The second leg of the semi final is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 16th May at their shared San Siro ground in Milan.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 1 with coverage from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via the BT Sport app or online player.

Inter vs AC Milan

14:54 , Mike Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action where Inter and AC Milan clash in the second leg of their semi-final tie.

Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan both scored in the first leg to give Simone Inzaghi’s a two-goal lead ahead of this evening’s clash meaning Inter are well placed to reach the final in June.

Milan lacked quality in the final third during the previous encounter but will be boosted by the return of forward Rafael Leao who has recovered from injury and will give the front line an injection of pace and power.

The winner of this tie will go on to face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final but who will it be? Can Inter see off the seven-time Champions League winners or will AC Milan mount a historic comeback against their local rivals?

Kick off for this one is a 8pm and we’ll bring you all the team news, build-up and updates from the San Siro.