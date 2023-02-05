Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream: How can I watch Serie A game on TV in UK today?

(AFP via Getty Images)

AC Milan will go above rivals Inter Milan in the Serie A table if they can pull off a derby victory tonight.

Napoli continue to lead the way in Italy and look to be marching to a first league title for 33 years, with their advantage over Inter in second 13 points.

It’s congested after that though, with just three points separating Inter and Jose Mourinho’s Roma side, who sit sixth. AC Milan go into the weekend in fifth and only two points behind their great rivals, but their form is a real concern.

They are on a six-match winless run across all competitions, conceding 12 goals across their last three matches, and three of those came in a heavy Italian Super Cup defeat to Inter just a few weeks ago.

Where to watch Inter Milan vs AC Milan

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the BT Sport app and website.