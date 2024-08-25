Inter Milan Star Tops List Ahead Of Chelsea Star Of Most Prolific From Penalty Spot In Europe

Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu tops the list of Europe’s most prolific penalty-takers, ahead of Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.

This is highlighted by Italian news outlet FCInterNews.

It is no secret that Inter midfielder Calhanoglu is a clinical penalty-taker.

The Turkish international’s ability from the spot has become a major asset for the Nerazzurri.

While other players like Lautaro Martinez and Federico Dimarco have often missed important spot kicks for Inter over the past few seasons, with Calhanoglu it is a different story.

Calhanoglu has given Inter a sense of certainty from the penalty spot.

When Inter win a penalty with the former AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder on the pitch, it is virtually as good as a goal.

That was on display in yesterday evening’s Serie A match against Lecce.

In the second half, referee Davide Di Marco awarded Inter a penalty. He pointed to the spot after Lecce defender Kialonda Gaspar had dragged down Marcus Thuram in the box.

Hakan Calhanoglu Ahead Of Cole Palmer As Europe’s Most Prolific Penalty-Taker

There was no surprise whatsoever as to which Inter player stepped up to take the penalty.

Calhanoglu has become absolutely undisputed as the Nerazzurri’s first-choice taker. All the more so after a couple of notable misses by captain and striker Martinez.

The 30-year-old put his effort away, giving Lecce keeper Wladimiro Falcone little chance.

This was the seventeenth penalty that Calhanoglu has seventeenth in Serie A. And it was also the seventeenth he has scored.

Since the beginning of last season alone, Calhanoglu has scored eleven times from the spot.

That is more than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues.

The player to have scored the second most penalties in Europe’s top five leagues is Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer.

Since completing his move from Manchester City last season, the Englishman has found the back of the net nine times from the penalty spot.