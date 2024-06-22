Inter Milan Star Gives Contract Extension Updates: ‘We’ll See After EURO 2024’

Inter Milan wingback Denzel Dumfries expects that his contract situation and future at the Nerazzurri will be sorted out after EURO 2024.

The Dutchman spoke to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews. He also described Inter as “like a family” to him.

Dumfries is at a bit of a crossroads at Inter this summer.

The Dutchman is currently under contract with the Nerazzurri until the end of next June. He is still on the same four-year deal that he signed when he joined from PSV in 2021.

Therefore, Inter’s intentions are clear.

The Nerazzurri want to extend Dumfries’s deal. Otherwise, they would aim to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer in twelve months’ time.

Reportedly, Premier League side Aston Villa are targeting the Dutchman.

However, if Dumfries does accept a contract extension offer from Inter, then he will not be on the market this summer.

There have already been contract talks between Inter and Dumfries’s representatives for several months.

So far, there has not been an agreement on a new deal for the former PSV man.

Denzel Dumfries: Inter Contract Situation To Be Sorted Out After EURO 2024

Reports suggest that the problem is that there is still distance between Inter’s offer and Dumfries’s demands.

The Nerazzurri have reportedly put a take-it-or-leave-it offer worth €4 million net per season on the table.

Meanwhile, Dumfries and his agents have been seeking around €5 million net per season in wages.

One way or another, time is starting to tick down. Inter will have to sort out Dumfries’s situation soon.

Therefore, the next round of talks could very likely be decisive.

Dumfries commented, “As my agent said, I’ve spoken to Inter about it.”

“They’ve just changed owners,” he noted.

“I feel at home at Inter,” Dumfries continued. “It’s my team. My family.”

“We’re in talks with the club. But I can’t say anything right now, because I’m focused on the Euros right now.”

Dumfries said that “Once the Euros are over we’ll see what happens and what the decision is.”